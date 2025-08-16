Yesterday I wrote about Tulsi Gabbard and the Psychological Operations Command of the US Army, the so-called PSYOP unit. Her double position in politics and military intelligence is a very strategic and important one.

Let’s focus on the PSYOP unit first.

PSYOP units are designed for Psychological warfare and are a vital part of the broad range of U.S. political, military, economic and ideological activities used by the U.S. government to secure national objectives. PSYOP is the dissemination of information to foreign audiences in support of U.S. policy and national objectives.

Used during peacetime, contingencies and declared war, these activities are not forms of force, but are force multipliers that use nonviolent means in often violent environments. Persuading rather than compelling physically, they rely on logic, fear, desire, or other mental factors to promote specific emotions, attitudes, or behaviors. The ultimate objective of U.S. military psychological operations is to convince enemy, neutral, and friendly nations and forces to take action favorable to the U.S. and its allies.

What does this mean? Are Psyop soldiers spies?

According to the Army website itself, PSYOP Soldiers work in small teams to execute missions around the world. They build relationships with leaders and civilians to gain trust and influence. They also use social media, digital marketing, and pamphlets to share information meant to help shift beliefs and behaviors in the U.S. Army’s interest.

PSYOP Soldiers are not spies. They are highly trained political and media influencers, working in the US interest. Their means seem unlimited.

And of course, the ‘other side’ will have the same means and similar soldiers, influencing the public and their governments. So we, the people, are in the middle of an immense information warfare. How can an ordinary person with a 9-5 job, see through all this mis- and dis-information?

Well, they can’t. Both sides use the same situations to their benefit. They accuse the other side of lying and deceit, of mis-information and disrupting society. It will completely disorient you to follow the daily main stream news and its alternative counterpart. They will constantly tell you opposite opinions.

I’ll tell you again: we are in an information warfare and the media are the weapons.

YOU are goal, the information missiles are aimed at you.

That is a very scary position to be in.

To make this post as short as possible, I’ll have to skip a lot of events and information. So forgive me to bluntly start about Q again. It’s for the sake of staying to the point.

When Q started posting during the first term of Trump, a lot of information was released at once. Political conspiracies and its players were exposed on a daily basis. The readers of the posts, the so-called anons, had to find the evidence themselves. This collaboration created a movement of digital soldiers.

Q’s posts were far ahead of the actual developments. Now I understand why.

While Q devoted 182 posts to ‘trust’, trying to convey to us, that everything will take time, a lot of anons were disappointed by the lack of arrests and dropped out. But the waiting had a purpose.

Millions and millions of people worldwide are already informed about the corruption in governments. Not only the US government, but world wide. They were able to see through the Covid scam and are now meant to stand up and speak out.

If Q would have started posting only just now, it would have been too late. But Q already had exposed everything. A large part of society is totally ready for the truth to come out and the arrests to be made. They can see the unfolding of the plan and explain that to their fellow citizens. This can prevent major unrest.

Can we say Q was a PSYOP?

Oh yes, we can! Again, according to the Army website: ‘Psychological operations support national security objectives at the tactical, operational and strategic levels of operations. Strategic psychological operations advance broad or long-term objectives. Global in nature, they may be directed toward large audiences or at key communicators.’

It depends strongly who is behind a PSYOP, what we are meant to believe. If the US Army wanted us to know the truth about the political conspiracies, they could have unleashed this PSYOP to the world, to let us find out the truth ourself.

The ‘other side’, the deep state, also deploys PSYOPS. You only have to open a newspaper or watch the news to see that. They have the advantage that they own the media. The ones behind Q didn’t have that advantage, so they had to figure out another way to reach us. They unlocked the ‘market’ of free thinkers, of hackers, and other outcasts. From this (strong) minority of people, the information spread throughout the world. There was not so much the deep state could do about that, other that ridicule it and label it ‘extreme right terrorism’.

The current situation in Europe is that peaceful people are being detained for liking or sharing a post on internet. They are also called ‘extreme’ and ‘inciting violence’.

This heavy form of censorship may wake Europe up. If not, the European leaders have more censorship in mind: Ursula vd Leyen suggested to censor people even before they can speak out. She called it pre-bunking:

We are surrounded by PSYOPS. We are censored, lied to and suppressed.

Just think about the biggest Psychological Warfare Operation, the world has ever seen.

Can you imagine a script being carried out by ALL officials in ALL countries of the world? A script, followed word-by-word, by ALL world leaders alike?

For the first time, the world was united. Regardless of race, colour, sex, age, rich or poor, all countries united to fight one common enemy.

You may have thought that enemy was Covid. But you are wrong. The common enemy all officials in all countries throughout the world fought, was you. The ordinary people of the world.

People all over the world had to be scared of a flu-like disease, created in a laboratory in either Wuhan or Ukraine, meant to cause serious damage and depopulate a large part of the world population.

It was a behavioural experiment to see whether people around the world could be forced into submission. A first visible step in a multitude of steps towards absolute control of the population.

Digital IDs, digital currency, 15-minute cities, CO2 tax are all steps towards this same goal.

While the opponents of the truth, try to make you believe that Q was a psyop and its followers were conspiracy theorists, they conducted the biggest psyop of the world themselves, being the greatest conspirators themselves as well.

They deployed every politician, on national and local level, they used the media to spread the narrative, and they used the police and army to maintain order. The rest of society followed blindly, like schools, elderly homes, hospitals. They didn’t even need laws or rules. Just some endlessly repeated recommendations were enough to do the job.

Again, we are in an information warfare and the media are the weapons.

Putin showed us yesterday how to deal with these weapons:

Don’t take them too seriously. They have no power if you don’t give them anything. Are you surprised no real news came out about yesterdays meeting? The media would take every word and twist and turn it for their own benefit. All the could do now was this:

I bet a lot was accomplished in these 3 hours they met. If feels like the war has shifted. Like the battlefield has reached European soil. The European leaders wanting to continue the Ukraine war, forcing Zelensky to walk their path, to fight their war and to let the Ukrainian people take the pain and death.

We can only hope and pray that the meeting Zelensky will have with Trump this Monday will lead to peace. That the Trump - Putin alliance is stronger than the European one. We, the people, world wide want peace. It’s time our ‘leaders’ will listen to that.

Step by step I try to unravel the current political affairs to you, in relation to Q. I believe we live in an extraordinary time, where universally things will change for the better. I’m determined to dedicate my life to this better world. For all generations to come.

With love, as always, Cyntha

