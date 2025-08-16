Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Aug 16

EXCELLENT article! I am writing a book The Word in the Sword that I post on my Substack as I get the chapters done. I’m currently posting the four parts of Chapter 3 which lays the groundwork to understand that Q was initially a Russian PSYOP that then got hijacked by the deep state to discredit it. I have screenshots of how they recruited openly in the Russian social media site VKontakte under an account called KGB. Their goal was to wake up as many Americans as they could to preempt von der Leyen’s “prebunking”. Vd Leyen is the embodiment of 1984’s Big Brother. Her problem is she has to admit this stuff publicly in order to use the power of their propaganda network to disseminate the message to their many minions. But thanks to Q, we have what Flynn calls an army of Digital Soldiers to see through this attempt at one world tyranny. Q was the fastest growing PSYOP in all of human history, going from zero to hundreds of millions of people in just a few years. I was trained in Russian PSYOPs in Russia (discussed in my book) and this has all the fingerprints of their long term goal (in 2002 when I was there) to get around the CIA global disinformation campaign called Project Mockingbird to reach American citizens and open them up to the idea of allying with Russia and ending the globalist wars. The meeting of Trump and Putin yesterday was nothing short of victory in this mission. Looking forward to future posts.

