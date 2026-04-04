When studying the Q posts, we will find that Q is very ‘into elections’. It is emphasizing the importance of fair elections, and it’s explaining the complete election fraud. In literally hundreds of posts, Q has educated the anons on the topic.

When we search for the phrase ‘This is not another 4-year election’, we get an interesting view on the importance of the elections. Let me show you a few:

A Democracy is an interesting concept. Its goal is to ensure that political power is ‘vested in the people, allowing them to participate in decision-making processes and hold their leaders accountable.’

The way to ensure the power to the people, is by giving them the right to vote. By voting, the people decide who gets the power to rule, to make decisions for them. By voting, the people have the power to punish those who ruled badly, who didn’t work in the interest of the people. Those rulers are being replaced by others, who promise to work for the people. This is where all these ‘election promises’ come from.

The power of the people lies in being able to control the government. To hold it accountable. To be able to do this, the people need transparency. They need tools to check their politicians, to establish whether they are ‘good citizens’, whether they have a sound mind and are physically, emotionally and mentally able to run the country/state/ city.

This sounds like common sense, doesn’t it?

But as we know by now, the cabal turns common sense around. So for decades, we the people, need to prove our ability to vote. We are the ones being controlled and checked upon. We have become the underdog, seemingly having lost our power.

The cabal has its puppets everywhere. The Deep State or Shadow Government rules the world. But still, they need politicians to be their ‘face and voice’, to talk on their behalf.

Yes, you read that right. Most politicians are the voice and face of the cabal. Not the voice and face of the people, as they should be in a Democracy.

Once in a while a true representative of the people stands up. This person is mocked as a ‘populist’, apparently something not good, not to be taken seriously.

To prevent ‘populists’ from becoming too powerful, the cabal needs to control the elections. Even though the populist might gain the majority of votes, the cabal has ensured their candidate will safely win the most important positions.

Q tells us 30 times: ‘They never thought she would lose’. With ‘she’ they meant Hillary Clinton. Q post 350 explains the cabal’s way of securing their position:

What tools does the Deep State / Cabal have to secure their elections?

For starters they opened the borders, let millions of illegals enter the country and spread them to the places where the ‘Democrats’ needed their votes.

The illegals were housed, fed and able to live a rich-mans life on tax payers money. All they had to do in return, was vote for the ‘hand that feeds them’, to ensure their luxury life-style was prolonged.

The cabal also made sure to control the voting machines in all ways possible.

And if that wasn’t enough, they could influence the outcome of the elections by mail-in ballots. These ballots could be send in prior, but also after the elections. We’ve seen truckloads of votes being delivered to voting stations, way after the elections. It took weeks to manipulate the outcome, but it worked.

This is the current state of our Democracy. Right now fully exposed in the United States, but most probably practiced in all democracies in the Western world.

This is not about politics alone. There is a bigger and far more evil agenda behind it. World wide. Q explains:

To rebuild our world, literally everything needs to be restored.

Right now, we are still in the phase of exposure. Prosecution will follow, but as that is going to be a large-scale operation, the public must be fully aware and informed. Remember, the cabal is infiltrated in every layer of society, the cabal institutions run the world. This is not easy to fix.

Step by step, President Trump is putting the American people back in charge. Trump is following through on his promise to secure the US elections. On the campaign trail in 2024, President Trump vowed: “We will secure our elections, and they will be secure once and for all.” So what did he do so far?

Trump has repeatedly called on Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, a straightforward, commonsense bill to ensure that only American citizens cast ballots.

In March 2025, President Trump signed an Executive Order to strengthen voting integrity in a variety of ways, including through verifying State voter-registration lists, enforcing Federal law to prohibit States from counting ballots received after Election Day, and banning foreign nationals from interfering in U.S. elections.

This week he signed a very important Executive Order, another step to secure the elections.

This EO directs the Secretary of Homeland Security, in coordination with the Social Security Administration, to compile lists of confirmed U.S. citizens of 18 years and older. This will prevent thousands of ‘dead and non-existing people’ to vote.

The EO secures the mail-in ballot voting system and directs the Attorney General to prosecute any fraud by election officials who violate this law.

The EO aims to prevent non-citizens from voting in Federal elections and to protect the security of mail-in and absentee ballots.

These measures should prevent the Deep State / Cabal to intervene in the midterm elections and all elections to come. Trump has issued this EO way ahead of the midterms, as the Deep State / Democrats can be expected to fight them ferociously.

While signing the Executive Order, Trump said he expects the ‘rogue judges’ to fight this EO. It will only expose the cabal more to the public, as what else can be their reason to fight this, other than that they need to be able to cheat?

Every step taken, to Make America Great Again, is fought by the cabal. It’s a long and hard fight to liberate the world from evil. But in this fight, it will become clear to the people of the world, how this world has been ruled for a long time.

For the first time in history, the people are involved in the fight for justice, the fight for fairness and it doesn’t take a bloody revolution this time. (When looking at history, ‘bloody revolutions’ have always been instigated by the cabal itself. The people were used, beaten down and subdued even more).

This time everything seems different. This time we are talking about the Great Awakening. About Information Warfare. About waking up to the truth, shaking off the mind control, and find common sense back again.

What a beautiful though to start Easter, which is about resurrection, truth and love…

Thank you for your support! In our wonderful new world, people support each other, not for personal gain, but from the feeling of abundance and gratitude.

With love, as always, Cyntha