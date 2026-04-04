Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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MarjorieR's avatar
MarjorieR
2d

America is being resurrected back to it's original Constitutional Republic by an awakening Nation that had fallen asleep! The warriors have woken up and cannot be stopped! We The People have finally arrived! WWG1WGA!

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Charles Patterson's avatar
Charles Patterson
2dEdited

Really very inspiring to hear the Truth Cynthia. Once people realize that they are responsible for creating their world and safeguarding it, they never go back. Thank you again Cynthia for spreading light, God's light. Happy Easter, God Bless you and God's blessing on all those who love Christ.

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