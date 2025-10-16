Trump is absolutely on a roll. During the 8 months of his presidency, he ended 8 wars. An incredible job, never accomplished before.

You would expect this man to be treated like the hero he is. But instead of honors, Trump received sneers. The main stream media tries to convince us that Trump didn’t stop 8 wars, as ‘it’s not certain that these conflicts are really stopped’, like in ‘forever’.

If only the world would validate Trump’s actions, the Cabal would be done with it’s game. As long as the people question it, the game is not over. That’s one of the main principles of an information warfare. The public’s opinion is of vital importance.

In this Information War, the main strategy left for the cabal is to create more confusion and more violence. They need the cease fire in the Middle East to fail. Already the first signs of new conflict arise. Israel doesn’t allow the full amount of aid into Gaza. And let’s be honest, a new ‘incident’ can happen real fast. It will be like throwing a burning match into a still smothering forest fire. It will explode again immediately.

Trump has the immense task to be ahead of all the ‘matches’. He already announced that Hamas will be disarmed, even with violence if necessary.

The Cabal, the deep state and it’s puppets need Trump to fail. Because if he truly succeeds, the people of the entire world will start to trust him. They will start to listen to what he tells them about the deep state and they will welcome his actions. That will mean the absolute end of the cabal. They will defend their existence with everything they have, as it’s no option for them to surrender.

And so we watch as the war unfolds. We see Tony Blair suddenly popping up and wanting to be the head of the authority tasked with the reconstruction of Gaza.

Does this have anything to do with the history of Britain in the creation of Israel? In 1917 the British government announced its support for the establishment of a “national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine.

Many people view this declaration as that the land of Israel has been given to Lord Rothschild as a gift from the British royalty to the Zionist Federation.

Now that a Palestinian State is going to be allowed into existence, the British want to have their say in it again. The Cabal never loses its tricks…

This is a map of the British common wealth countries. Another word for the British Empire.

56 countries united under the British Empire. Did you know that? They won’t let go so easily of their ‘former colonies’.

The deep state is in panic for some time now. ‘They never thought she would lose’, is not just a Q-phrase. It was the moment their plans for total world control were crossed. From that moment on, the war became openly and ugly. They tried everything to stop Trump, even murder.

We are now reaching the final stages of the war. Like I said, when the people of the world see with their own eyes, what their so-called leaders have done to them all those years, these ‘leaders won’t be able the walk the streets again’. Another Q-phrase making sense.

If Trump made it possible to end international conflicts and wars, every month, then do you really think wars are necessary? Every war in the world has been orchestrated. People were bought and blackmailed to play their part. Nobody with common sense wants war. Nobody wants to send their child into war to die. And yet, we have learned to see this as ‘normal’.

This all needs to stop. When people see this happening in front of their eyes, when they realize they have been lied to in every facet of their lives, the game is really over.

We will win. For now we see history unfold before our eyes. Our job is to help in this great public awakening. You can use our documentaries for that purpose. All for free, given to you with love.

With love, as always, Cyntha