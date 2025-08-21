After months of diving into Occultism and satanism, I was so sick of it, that I needed a break. My script for part 5 of the Conclusion is almost done, but I still miss a vital piece. I couldn’t bring myself to do more research, so I decided to let it marinate for a while and focus on something else that I wanted to do for a long time.

Three years ago I made a 3 part series of the Fall of the Cabal, aimed to children from the age of 10 or 12 years old and onwards. I made it in Dutch only, with English subtitles. This was far from ideal, as English speaking youth is not accustomed to reading subtitles. Last month I finally had time to start the English version.

What I made this summer is not ‘just’ a translation, it is done all over again. A brand new series is about to see the light of day!

Short and to the point. The perfect start for children - youth - teens, but also a great introduction for adults who are new to the topic of the cabal. After watching these series, they can far better understand the Original Fall of the Cabal, it’s Sequel and it’s Conclusion.

I give all my research and documentaries for free to the world and this will be no exception. As my paid subscribers give me the possibility for a basic income, I want to thank them by giving them this documentary a week earlier than the rest of the world.

With love, as always, Cyntha