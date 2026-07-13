Yesterday I came across this news article: ‘US Catholic archdiocese to pay $395 mn to child sex abuse victims’.

It touched me to read about the numbers and understanding the pain and fear of each and every abused child. In this short article, it states that the Catholic church has acknowledged the abuse and agreed to pay settlements.

The article mentions 3 cases:

- The Catholic Archdiocese in San Francisco settles more than 500 child sex abuse lawsuits with $395 million

- The Diocese of Brooklyn is seeking to settle around 1,100 child sex abuse claims

- The Archdiocese of Los Angeles settles 1,353 claims of childhood sexual abuse with $880 million

Staggering numbers, but why don’t they give the overall picture, I wonder. Why not show the American public that the major settlements in the U.S. Catholic abuse crisis, now totals over $3 billion?

In a 1993 study by Fr. Andrew Greeley it is estimated that in the US alone there are 100,000 victims of sexual abuse by clergy.

Children.

Children who are brought into the care of clerics, some daily, some occasionally.

Trusted in the hands of the ‘representatives of God’.

Those clerics who say to be ‘God-fearing’, touching and abusing these frightened little children.

These clerics who threaten the children with God, hell and everything in between. Who tell the children they are ‘chosen to serve’, or that they are unworthy and need to be punished.

These children who grow up with this soul-tearing monster inside, who never dare to speak out, who never dare to trust, who think it was their fault.

Only 5% of the abused children dare to speak out and sometimes only after decades have passed.

While the US numbers are incredible, let’s have a look at some figures world wide:

Some headlines of reports about sexual abuse within the church

These are the numbers from some official reports, made independently of each other. France, the romantic country with a church in every little village, is the world leader in sexual child abuse by the Catholic Church.

While the numbers are above any level that we can comprehend, the figures itself are weird. 333,000 in France and 4,444 in Australia. It feels like there is something masonic about it. It makes me wonder whether the authors of these studies are fulfilling some masonic initiation. (But this is beside the topic).

While the world looked at the Vatican to take some responsibility for the abuses done under its ‘flag’, The European Court of Human Rights ruled in 2021 that ‘the Vatican cannot be sued in a local court for sexual abuse committed by Catholic priests, affirming that it enjoys sovereign immunity and that the misconduct of priests and their superiors cannot be attributed to the Holy See.’

The only thing the victims received was some degree of acknowledgement, a general apology and a plea for forgiveness…

Pope Francis on a mission to forgiveness.

In 2023 I made a presentation about child abuse. And even though I only presented the hard facts, it took me a long time to make it. I researched the abuse in schools, child care, religious places and by political figures.

While the abuse in churches is decreasing, due to the decreased trust and low visiting numbers, the abuse in schools and child care seems to be on the rise.

Can we conclude that many pedophiles choose a profession that brings them in a position of power close to children, regardless of the content of the profession?

I always wonder about the abuses in the churches and the violence done in ‘the name of the Lord’. While the masses are fed with weekly preachings of hell and damnation for every little sin, only to be taken away by prayer and indulgences, the clergy itself seems to get away with every form of sin.

But what about the ‘unforgivable sins’?

How would the God they ‘fear’, judge them, knowing they have abused the most pure and innocent of his creation?

Why doesn’t the clergy seem to fear that judgement?

Those who say to be the middlemen between the Divine and their herd, act like the greatest sins are permitted on earth.

I often wonder what these people truly believe.

Pope Francis has spoken multiple times about the reality of the Devil, but he denied the existence of hell.

When I don’t have answers in the present, I tend to look at history.

As long as people exist, they ask questions about the meaning of life. The very first written accounts can confirm that. Mystery schools are as old as human history, and the interesting thing is that they share the same basic principles.

Regardless of religious or geographical background, the esoteric principles worldwide are the same. And these principles differ enormously from what the ‘herd’ is being told. Apparently our rulers had already decided thousands of years ago that the masses can’t handle the truth.

So we are taught about ‘right behavior’, by teachers and preachers who abuse us and our children. We are taught about punishments and an ‘all-seeing God, who judges and never forgets’, by the same people who look us in the eye and laugh at our pain, after abusing us and our children.

Those we have learned to trust the most, have betrayed us the hardest.

People of faith, teachers, policemen, CEO’s and politicians…

In every account of organized abuse, we hear the abusers fall under these categories.

Those who control our lives, our beliefs, our finances…

Those we fear and respect…

It seems they are in those positions of power, because they are capable of doing things we can’t. Is that true? I don’t know, but it seem that way, doesn’t it?

Organized sexual abuse has the same Modus Operandi world wide. It’s a network of people and institutions who protect and blackmail each other.

All with one purpose: to be able to keep the truth hidden.

Their biggest fear is exposure.

Their biggest fear is the light.

So I invite you, dear friends, to not be afraid anymore.

If something terrible has happened to you, please find the courage to look it straight into the eyes, to accept it for what it is/was and speak out. Right through the pain and shame, despite discouragement and disapproval from your family.

Once the truth lies out in the open, we the people, get the change to redefine life. To openly and honestly think about ‘right and wrong’. To study the old knowledge and find our own truths in there.

The people have been kept small, submissive and afraid for a reason.

This has happened from the very beginning, for that same reason.

People are not supposed to know the truth, for a reason.

But when you have become sick and tired of being systematically abused, squeezed out and crushed, you may be ready for the real truth. For the reason behind all of this. You might want to know what ‘they’ believe, to understand their behavior.

Humanity as a whole is on its way towards this new understanding. We are still in the phase of exposure, as that is the most important phase. It will wake people up and prepare them for opening up to a new perspective.

I’m not saying I have all the understanding and truth for you. I’m still on my journey myself. I share what I think is appropriate at the moment. I’m still waiting for the right moment to start the editing of my last documentary about satanism, which will explain exactly this underlying belief system to you.

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With love, as always, Cyntha

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