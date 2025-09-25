Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave and Dianna McGowan's avatar
Dave and Dianna McGowan
11h

I am pleased that President Donald Trump is exposing many of the Cabal's plans. Having watched The Conclusion to the Fall of the Cabal Part 1: The Pyramid of Power many times. I find myself questioning what is really behind all of this truthfulness. Are we being fed a good cop, bad cop routine? We know who is really pulling all the puppet strings. I sincerely hope that President Donald Trump is on the side of the masses. It is very difficult not to be sceptical when we have been fooled so many times.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fall of the Cabal Official
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture