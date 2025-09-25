All the topics I wrote about so far, are still unfolding. History is being made as we speak. In three days time, more things happened than in 3 months during Biden’s ‘presidency’. Where on several new topics the Deep State is being exposed, on other subjects the Deep State is still protected and very active. This game of 5D chess is far from over.

When we look at what happened the last 3 days, we see Trump giving a speech to the UN. In front of the entire world, he exposed the climate change narrative for the con job that it is:

He exposed the United Nations as the engine behind the world wide mass migration agenda and warned Western Europe for the dangers of these migration policies. He called out London, which is on the verge of accepting Sharia Law. He warns this will be the death of Western Europe. He is one of the very few politicians who dare to speak out on this topic. The rest of them is following the globalist Agenda 21.

Robert Kennedy informed the public about their findings on the cause of autism. They point their finger at Tylenol/Acetaminophen, which has Paracetamol as active ingredient.

Tylenol is also given after a vaccination. When the body reacts to the foreign invasion of the vaccine, it usually gives flu-like symptoms. This is the normal reaction of a healthy immune system. With a higher body temperature, it tries to get rid of the disease, which works fine for normal infections and viruses.

But most people don’t understand the natural function of the body’s immune system anymore. They want to get rid of these ‘annoying symptoms’, and their doctor is happy to assist. Paracetamol or Tylenol (just a brand name), suppresses the function of the immune system, by lowering the glutathione levels in the body. This makes you feel better, but allows the foreign invader (vaccine with all its additives) to enter deep into the body without resistance.

Sometimes the body gives up all resistance, ending up in autism. Sometimes the immune system starts to fight even harder, which can lead to auto-immune diseases, where the immune system attacks itself.

Does a doctor even realize what he advises you to do, when he says: “When you feel bad or have a hot spot after the vaccine, just take a paracetamol.”? What do they learn about the health system of the body at their universities anyway?

Will everything be solved now, by exposing paracetamol? Personally I believe these statements are only the start of something much bigger. Trump has been very clear about it:

Trump has warned us over and over against vaccines:

Of course many people have become confused about his Operation Warp Speed of the Covid Vaccine. I hope very soon we will understand the real reason for this.

…

There are so many more topics I want to write about. But as I want short and simple posts, I will have to choose. In the coming days I will write about the Soros Empire and I want to tell you about what I see as the biggest Turning Point in American History. But for now, let’s have a look at a last and very important topic: Palestine.

Q always told us that we are watching a movie. That a script is followed, to carefully wake people up. I don’t know about that and it hurts me that so many people still have to suffer and die. But when you look at what is happening right now with Israel, it seems like it is all necessary to reach that one end goal.

The end game will be about Israel. If you have watched our documentaries, you might understand what I’m talking about. Mount Temple is of the utmost importance for all parties. Without going into detail now, it’s important to understand that Israel is the central point. Everything depends on how things develop there.

Where the taboo, created upon Israel in the form of ‘anti-semitism’, protected it against most criticism, suddenly the world is turning its back on Israel. In just a few days time, lots of countries started to recognize Palestine!

It started with the United Kingdom, followed by Canada, Australia and Portugal. A day later, France, Andorra, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta and Monaco joined in. Now, more than 80 percent of the UN member states have recognized Palestine. This puts Israel in an even bigger isolation than ever before. Even Trump can now step away from siding with Israel. The latest meeting brought Trump in a position where he can follow the rest of the world.

These topics will unfold every day even more. Let’s follow the news from a broader perspective and see where it leads to. There is so much to write for me, and so little time. I’ll do what I can to keep you posted. You can also follow my notes, for quick updates.

With love, as always, Cyntha