Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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MarjorieR's avatar
MarjorieR
6h

Since the beginning of time our children have been the human sacrifice of Satan whether you believe it or not! The truth is finally being exposed!

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Robert ODonnell's avatar
Robert ODonnell
3h

Very disturbing! apparently, the Russians found child organ harvesting farms in Ukraine. You gotta be shitting me. How about Fauci's treatment of the poor beagles? however, this despicable treatment of children over the ages is being exposed and will you unite the world once and for all!

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