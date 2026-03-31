The Q phenomenon is unique in its kind for multiple reasons. One of them is that Q informed the people. Never before has a military, political movement cared to inform the public, prior to and simultaneously on its actions. Never before has a driving force behind a ‘revolution’ involved the people.

From the very start Q has explained what it does and for what purpose. It has been clear in what it expects from the people and why. I want to show you, as Q is going to make much more sense, once you understand this. And the ‘coincidences’ will be proof of the ‘Plan to Save the World’.

Q started posting on 10-10-2017. Numerological a very powerful day, (10-10-10), as the 10 stands for the ‘Cosmic Winner’ and ‘Royal Power’. Number 10 represents completion and wholeness, combining the ambition (start) of number 1 with the amplifying energy of 0. It signifies the end of one cycle and the beginning of another, embodying themes of leadership, creativity, and spiritual potential.

On November 5, 2017, Q gives us this message:

Asking questions, collecting, archiving and distributing. Once it makes sense, you can’t ‘unsee’ it again. The result of this way of thinking, is the documentary series The Fall of the Cabal, its Sequel and Conclusion. It poses such a threat to the cabal, that it has become the most censored documentary ever. Fortunately you can still find it, right here on Substack.

On February 10, 2019, Q post 2682 appears. Please read this last part of it, as it will explain so much to you. Maybe have the covid era in mind, while you read this.

What does it do to you, to read this message? Do you feel empowered? Can you feel excitement starting to boil, somewhere deep down inside of you?

This is the power of truth. It makes you want to be part of it.

At least, it did with millions and millions of people around the world…

Now you understand why Q gained so many followers in such a short time. It called upon something deep inside. It called for truth, transparency and prosecution.

But it also told us that a huge script needs to be followed. That personal (emotional) desires need to be tamed. Things will take time to evolve. We need to watch and apply common sense.

29 times Q posted about: ‘Transparency & Accountability is the only way forward to save the Republic’, and ‘The only way to restore faith is through transparency & accountability’.

Isn’t this exactly what the Trump Administration is delivering right now?

While so many people have started to doubt Trump, especially since the ‘military operation’ in Iran, they have lost sight of the bigger picture. They have forgotten that sometimes it takes actions we don’t understand, to expose evil and free the world.

I will never ask you to blindly believe Q. I will only show you its posts, so you can start to see for yourself. You can Do Your Own Research and make up your own mind, free from Media Manipulation.

Back to Transparency.

Transparency is so much more than exposure. It shows how deals are made, with whom and why. Like in the post above. Did you consider these European interests, while overthinking the reason for their refusal to help secure the Strait of Hormuz?

The only long-term remedy against the Deep State is complete transparency. When you remove the water in a swamp, the hidden artifacts in the stinking mud become visible. They can be removed, the mud can be filtered out and a nice pond remains.

That’s what ‘they’ fear the most. The exposure, the open visibility of their true nature, their instruments in the mud. That’s why they fight Trump so hard.

Just a question of common sense:

When the fraud and evil is being exposed, and the perpetrators do anything to hurt the one exposing them, why would people still believe the exposing one is part of this same swamp?

Just why?

I can’t come to any other conclusion that people are so confused, because of the constant mind control they have been exposed to during their entire life.

What this world needs, is a Great Awakening. A collective opening of eyes, minds and hearts to the truth.



Imagine my surprise, when Q told us (twice) that the ‘Great Awakening is designed and created not only as a backchannel to the public (away from the longstanding ‘mind’ control of the corrupt & heavily biased media) to endure future events through TRANSPARENCY and regeneration of individual thought (breaking the chains of ‘group-think’), but, more importantly, aid in the construction of a vehicle (a ‘ship’) that provides the scattered (‘free thinkers’) with a ‘starter’ new social-networking platform which allows for freedom of thought, expression, and patriotism or national pride (the feeling of love, devotion and sense of attachment to a homeland and alliance with other citizens who share the same sentiment).’

Is Trump’s Truth Social Platform the platform (‘ship’) Q talks about?

Here it is, the important post of March 12, 2019 and March 28, 2020:

What the world needs, is full transparency of what happened, but also of what is to happen. New governments need to be transparent in their policies and promises. The new norm should be: ‘promises made, promises kept’.

Isn’t is common sense that when politicians make promises that grant them a place in your government, that these promises are kept?

That should be the power of elections. Promises made to gain power, should be kept and the process should be transparent.

Yesterday, I was in for a very interesting surprise. When I was preparing this article, Trump posted this video on his Truth Social account:

More transparency through a new White House app.

”Every American should expect their government to have transparency and the Trump Administration is the most transparent in history.”

What are the odds? Me writing an article about transparency and POTUS confirming this new transparency app as tool to Make America Great Again…

Sometimes it feels so nice to be surrounded and guided by ‘coincidences’….

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With love, as always, Cyntha