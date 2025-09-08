This week Speaker Mike Johnson dropped a huge bomb about Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. Everyone with questions about Trumps role in relation to Epstein should hear this. It gives everything a completely new perspective.

Johnson is speaking very fast. I had to listen multiple times to hear what he said. But if you play it in slow speed, or listen with subtitles, you can’t miss the message:

This is the transcript of what he says about Trump regarding Epstein:

“He's not saying that what Epstein did is a hoax.

It's a terrible, unspeakable evil. He believes that himself.

When he first heard the rumor, he kicked him out of Mar-a-Lago.

He was an FBI informant to try to take this stuff down.

The president knows and has great sympathy for women who have suffered these unspeakable harms.

It's detestable to him.

He and I have spoken about this as recently as 24 hours ago.”

Johnson’s statement doesn’t only feel like a bomb, the entire media is flabbergasted. They all report the same headlines, giving no extra information at all. The White House is silent.

This exact strategy has been followed earlier. Sometimes certain information needs time to settle in. A small remark is made, followed by silence. After a few days or weeks, a bit more information is given. Slowly the public gets used to the fact and accepts it more easy.

My advise is to rethink everything you know about the Epstein case and insert the new role of Trump in this picture. Doesn’t it all make more sense now?

Trump tried to help the victims in 2009, and provided information to attorneys to help their case against Epstein.

During Trumps first presidency Epstein was arrested, his island seized and the entire operation shut down.

The previous months Trump claimed the Democrats have meddled with the Epstein files. He only wanted to release the original files, which are now available here, for everyone to download:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1TrGxDGQLDLZu1vvvZDBAh-e7wN3y6Hoz

As with everything else, the truth unfolds in steps. This is a huge step, overlooked by most of the population. If proven a fact, Trump will be cleared from all suspicions. That will give a lot of people peace of mind and heart.

With love, as always, Cyntha

Please support my daily work by becoming a paid subscriber. Your support makes a difference!