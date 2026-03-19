Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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Peggy Flint's avatar
Peggy Flint
10h

Thank you Cyntha. I always look forward to your insightful posts. We’re definitely living in strange times where anything can be possible. Sometimes with all of the misinformation out there it’s easy to get bogged down in fear and doom and gloom. I choose to have hope and when I read your posts they always reignite that hope. Thank you for your tireless efforts!

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MarjorieR's avatar
MarjorieR
10h

We don't know, what we don't know, until you know it! BUT, once you do, you cannot forget it! We have been lied to and deceived on an unimaginable level. Waking up to this truth may seem difficult, however, once you do, you are set free! Welcome to the awakening,!

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