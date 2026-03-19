Ever heard of the term Drip-Drip disclosure?

The meaning is very literal; very slowly, drip by drip, the truth is coming out. First in the alternative news, the ‘conspiracies’, and later, very slowly in the Main Stream News.

Drip-drip disclosure can take ages, like the disclosure on UFO’s.

While UFO’s have been a conspiracy theory for decades and you were being labeled as crazy for stating you saw one, it suddenly became mainstream, by the hand of the military. First they stated that a UFO is simply a ‘flying object without identification’, while the MSM was talking about weather balloons.

Right now the narrative has evolved to the point that Trump declared he will give disclosure of all reports on UFO’s (drip by drip, I suppose). That’s quite a step, isn’t it?

But because of the drip-drip, nobody seems surprised. No mass hysteria, no ‘welcome-alien parties’, like in the 1980’s. Or the buying of ‘one way tickets’ to the Pech Bugerach in the South of France, to be beamed up by an alien aircraft.

[Personal note: In December 2012 I lived in the mysterious village Rennes-le-Chateau in the South of France. When the date 21-12-12 neared, the military closed off the nearby mountain of Bugerach. Nobody was allowed to even approach the mountain. People dressed like aliens showed up to (in my opinion) prove the insanity of the human race. It was an interesting time to be there.]

Even though the masses still don’t know anything about ‘aliens and UFO’s, somehow they got familiar with the idea and will be ready for the disclosure.

If you wish to know more, Janet and I gave a presentation about this topic in 2022, as Janet has always been highly interested in this phenomenon. The presentation is still available in my shop: (link in image)

Apparently the world is now ready for another new phenomenon: Time Travel.

Of course Q already told us about it, and the anons have found something really interesting…

They discovered a book, written in 1889 by Ingersoll Lockwood. He was an American political writer and novelist who wrote two books for kids, titled ‘Baron Trump’s Marvelous Underground Journey’, and ‘Little Baron Trump and his wonderful dog Bulgar’.

In these books, young Baron Trump traveled through a space-time portal, guided by a man called Don, the ‘Master of Masters’. Moreover, Baron lived in a grand place called Castle Trump.

Lockwood also wrote ‘The Last President’, a story which opens in New York City after the election of an enormously unpopular candidate. The 19th-century author wrote that police officers shouted through the streets as 'mobs of vast size are organizing under the lead of anarchists and socialists, and threaten to plunder and despoil the houses of the rich who have wronged and oppressed them for so many years.'

As Janet made an excellent recap of all the ‘conspiracy theories’ around Q in her original Fall of the Cabal documentary , I’ll enclose the last page of the e-book made from these series, about Q and Time Traveling. Please realize when watching the original Fall of the Cabal, that by now almost all of these ‘conspiracy theories’ have already been proven fact!

While the anons have focused on Lockwood, a new DRIP is now being given to the public.

Last week multiple main stream media outlets showed us this headline:

‘A wild theory claims President Donald Trump may be a time traveler, with clues scattered through art and literature for more than a century.

Sketches of futuristic aircraft drawn by artist Charles Dellschau, a Prussian immigrant who came to the US in 1850 and died in 1923, mysteriously contain the word ‘TRUMP’ and even featured the numbers 45 and 47.

Before his death, Dellschau created depictions of fantastical flying machines that he called ‘aeros,’ which often resembled a mix of early airships, balloons and primitive airplanes.

According to the American Visionary Art Museum in Maryland, Dellschau’s fictitious aeros were powered by an anti-gravity substance he envisioned called ‘NB Gas’ or ‘supe,’ that enabled them to fly without normal fuels.

The technology is eerily similar to descriptions of UFOs, which the government calls Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, and President Trump has vowed to disclose to the American people during his term.

Dellschau’s sketches also included one showing a golden-haired figure steering a machine labeled with the number 45, another link to Trump serving as the 45th president.’

One person wrote in the comments: ‘Either Trump is a time traveler or someone put in 200 years of work to make a guy who wasn’t even born yet look like he is one.’

While some have claimed the artist and author had some mysterious method of knowing the future, maybe like Project Looking Glass…

… others have claimed, that the similarities prove the Trump family has time-travel technology and use it to influence world events. When people look for evidence in the present times, they can find the connection between Trump and Nikola Tesla.

When Tesla died in 1943, his research papers ended up in the hands of Dr. John G. Trump, Donald Trump’s uncle. Dr. John Trump (1907-1985) was a physicist, electrical engineer and inventor. He certainly could have worked with Tesla’s ideas about free energy and anti-gravity. Who knows?

Trump recently made a comment about his uncle Dr John Trump in relation to nuclear power. Trump claimed that his uncle Dr John Trump, ‘would explain the power of what’s going to happen, and he was right.’

Another quote that has gained attention is Trump saying, ‘I know things that other people don’t know,’ both during his 2016 presidential campaign and after he won the White House.

Is there anything we can conclude from all the above?

Not yet. Nothing other than we already know.

The drip-drip disclosure means that step-by-step we will be fed some news, until the narrative is accepted.

We will learn about the Looking Glass, about which I can write another article to explain it to you. We will see evidence of time traveling through the ages, as these exist for those who are willing to look for it. The anons are going to have a party again!

Something worth noticing is the fact that Trump seems far more strategic than any of us. He seems to be able to understand things that we don’t see. He is able to play games on a level that seems almost not human.

Trump is able to use himself as a puppet, a target, while he is playing the roles of ‘yelling narcissist’, or ‘threatening power hungry idiot’. He takes the pain of being blamed for years for everything the Democrats have done. He has the patience to let things play out and let people expose themselves. He accepts the fact that people don’t trust him, and are hateful for the wrong reasons.

How can an ordinary person endure that for more than a decade?

Either he has a very strong team that helps him through this (also psychological), or his vision is not from our world, our time.

I can fully accept the idea of time travel. Hasn’t it been proven that we humans are only capable of seeing and experiencing a very small part of the ‘true reality’? When you accept that fact, you will be able to accept that a lot of thing can happen, without your understanding or even noticing.

Only when your brain is awakened to this new reality, will you be able to experience it. And isn’t that exactly what is happening right now?

We are being overwhelmed with new experiences, facts and exposures of hidden truths, in a way that our brain can not process it anymore. That will be the moment that new qualities can awaken, that new parts in our brains can wake up and we will be able to experience the world in a new way.

We are going through a collective ‘shaking and waking up’. What a way to make a better world! Nobody will be left behind, as we will grow collectively.

What a time to be alive!

Together we will walk this path. Together we will make this world a better place. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber, or to renew your subscription. It matters a lot to me. Thank you!



With love, as always, Cyntha