Draining the Swamp.

Have you ever considered what this truly means? Who or what is the Swamp and where does it end?

We are beginning to see the extend of the Swamp within the US. We have seen that it involves every layer of society, every state, every topic. But does the Swamp only operate within the US? Will it be enough to drain the Swamp in the US only?

No, absolutely not. The Swamp, or Deep State or Cabal, is a global Shadow Government, ruling the world from the shadows. It’s the force that enables national governments to subdue their citizens, to lay out Agenda 2030 and global control. It’s not a coincidence that these developments take place throughout the world at exactly the same time. There is an Agenda behind it, that exceeds national interests, local wars and cultural heritages.

This is the Cabal, consisting of the elite of the world. Represented in the Commission of 300, the Bilderberg Group, the World Economic Forum. Here you can see that the true rulers of the world are not the replaceable, temporary politicians, but the top representatives of big corporations, like Big Tech and Big Pharma, next to the ancient Nobility bloodlines; Royalty and mafia families (black nobility) in Europe.

And yes, you can see them a lot in the close proximity of Trump.

I have promised you to explain Trump’s strategy when he is publicly showing it. This week has been a perfect example of that and it even sheds some light on his long-term vision for those who want to see. As I can’t look into the future, I can’t promise to be 100% accurate, but I can share my findings and perspective with you.

If you have been keeping an eye on my Notes, you will have seen Trump talking about his NATO allies in regard to the Strait of Hormuz. It’s very rare that Trump is so open and clear about his strategy, so let’s start here, shall we?

To show the world the truth of Trump’s statement, that the US is always helping its NATO allies, but never gets help in return, Trump called for help to secure the Strait of Hormuz. He even added that this is only in the interest of these allies, as they are dependent of the oil transports, which are now blocked. He didn’t ask them to get involved into the war, only to help secure the Strait.

Trump: “I’m almost doing it because I want to find out how they will react.”

Again, they fell for the ‘exposure’ trap and many of the NATO members and partners immediately declined, including Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, France, Spain, and Australia.

With a bit of common sense, Trump explains that NATO is a one-way street. The US has been protecting NATO countries for more than 40 years, on taxpayers money, and not receiving any protecting or assistance in return. It’s only logic to question the relevance of remaining a NATO member, when this is shown so clearly.

We will not be very surprised when the US decides to withdraw itself from NATO, will we? Even more when we look at the goals of NATO, which is to form a block against ‘world enemy’ Russia. On a global scale, the US has to decide whether these goals are still relevant.

But this is not all.

With Trump exposing the NATO, people will start to discuss the validity of this 'Defensive’ alliance, as well as that of the United Nations. The real Agenda’s of NATO and the UN are being exposed, when people start to wonder why these institutions do not interfere or initiate peace negotiations in for example the war in Ukraine. This should have been their mission, right? To bring peace in conflicts and to stabilize the world tensions?

On top of that, Trump called out Germany, South Korea, and Japan, for not willing to help with the Strait of Hormuz. Why specifically these countries? What do these nations have in common?

Germany, South Korea, and Japan have the largest standing US military presence outside the US.

Let that sink in.

What if Trump’s goal is world peace?

What if Trump already has an alliance with Russia and China?

What if the goal is to have a power block of three superpowers, keeping peace in the world, working together from their own hemisphere?

When I watch the current developments, I’m getting the picture of an entirely different future than we are used to.

I see a Board of Peace, as a functional and active democratic peace keeper organization, having replaced the corrupt United Nations.

I see a withdrawal from US military presence around the world.

I see a US withdrawal from NATO and the inevitable disintegration of NATO.

I see an end of the narrative of Russia being the world enemy. Russia, who has proven to NOT be the aggressor at all. If you think this is too farfetched, please imagine what would happen if the US were surrounded by a alliance force like NATO, on its entire border.

This looks like an active war situation, doesn’t it? And still Russia assures it will not attack Europe. Would the US have accepted a situation like this? I don’t think so…

Back to the beginning of our story. If Trump is truly fighting the global cabal, he should effectively dismantle their ‘committees’ and ‘alliances’, as these are the warmongering, spying and suppressive institutions of our world.

Already the US has withdrawn itself from the WHO. We can see the same scenario with the NATO, and maybe even the UN.

With the Monroe Doctrine, Trump is securing the Western Hemisphere. (please read my 2 articles about that to understand what is happening). When he withdraws US military presence in Europe and the far-east, he will give Russia and China room to secure their own region.

This will truly restructure the entire global order, which is needed to remove the cabal from power. This new structure will no longer be ruled by shadowy meetings of the elite.

Do I have any evidence to back up my claims?

Only indirect, but still strong enough.

Trump is able to secure the Western Hemisphere, without Russia or China interfering. What Trump did in Venezuela, is doing in Iran and is going to do in Cuba, would not be possible without (silent) approval from Russia and China. It would have been enough to trigger a world war, if this would have happened 10 years ago.

For now, we have Trump exposing NATO on every occasion he gets. The people will soon be ready for the first step in this complicated scenario. The withdrawal from NATO. And again, when this happens, it will feel like a logical step.

We have entered the era of common sense! An era in which the global structure is being changed to eliminate the Deep State. Swamp, Cabal.

We cannot enter a new world, while keeping the same un-elected institutions in charge. We need reformations, and in the way Trump is leading them, they will be done without violence, without casualties and guided by common sense. What a revolution!



It may seem scary to see all these changes, if you don’t know where we are heading. But when you do, the road to world peace and freedom is a beautiful one to walk. Will you join me to a bright and shiny future?

Thank you for subscribing to paid. It helps me building a basic income that allows me to give my work to the world for free. The more people read this, the more our vision for a better world is carried out, the more our collective conscience will support it…

With love, as always, Cyntha