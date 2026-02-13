We live in such a terrible world.

And the worst part is that we have grown accustomed to it.

Accustomed to the extend that everybody knows and nobody wants to do anything about it.

By times I can get so angry about it. When I hear the fate of Whistleblowers, being ridiculed, blamed for the confusion they spread, being fired and bankrupted.

Whistleblowers who were brave enough to stand up for the truth and being punished for that to the very level of their existence.

How I long for a world in which each and every one of these heroes will receive honor and repayment for their losses.

For those suffering under this burden, every day is a day too long. Of course I’m one of them, but as I keep on ‘fighting’, at least I have found a way to channel my emotions in a positive way. I’m still being censored on all platforms, banks refuse payments to Fall Cabal, due to their compliance policies… How do you think that makes me feel?

I don’t want to be a hero. I don’t want to fight for survival or experience hatred and exclusion. The only reason I have been able to endure these last years, is because I hold on to my vision of a better world. A world in which all children are safe, where people are not exploited anymore. A fair world, for everyone. That’s what I dedicate my life too, even though the price is high.

And if I can assist in bringing forward the liberation of this world, even if it is with a year or so, it will be all worth it.

With this off my heart, let’s have a look at Trump’s strategy with the Epstein files, shall we?

Have you ever heard of the Streisand Effect?

In 2005 Barbra Streisand attempted to suppress the publication of a photograph showing her multi-million clifftop residence in Malibu. Instead of reaching that goal, she drew all attention towards it, showing people how concerned she really was (having a reputation of being an environmental activist) about the dangers of climate change, by living on a sea-side clifftop. She fell of her pedestal. Hard.

So when Trump showed the world, he wasn’t interested at all in the Epstein files, that ‘there was nothing to see there’, he knew he would instead draw the worlds attention to it.

From the moment he denied the importance of the files, the Democrats started demanding their release. It took Trump a full year of trolling, to make his enemies forget about their own role and be certain they could destroy Trump with the release. After all, Trump’s name would be ‘all over the files’, wouldn’t it?

The first bunch of Epstein files deliberately didn’t contain too much information, not about Trump nor about others. The Democrats felt safe to demand for more, going as far as to demand for the unredacting of the Epstein files. With open eyes filled with hatred, they fell for the trap being laid out for them. Now the time was right to ‘discover’ a new bunch of files, hidden somewhere in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (SDNY).

Why were the anons not surprised? Because, once again, Q has told us so. The SDNY will be the source of much more information to come out.

After the newest release of Epstein files, the Trump haters were ecstatic. Trump’s name appeared 4727 times in the files. Wow! He was busted, wasn’t he?

Even before the dust had settled, it had become clear that Trump’s name appeared so many times in the files, because Epstein and his democrat friends wrote so many emails about Trump, discussing how they could frame him…

It only took another week to conclude there was nothing damaging on Trump in the files. Even ‘worse’, when working through these files one can only conclude, Trump was one of the few who acted against Epstein.

As the media was already focused on the files, they struggled how to bring the story out there. Most of them changed focus to the European Royals and politicians. They are still very silent about the US elites involved.

Only a few outlets dare to speak the truth, and when this ball starts rolling, nothing can stop the truth from coming out.

To summarize what can be found in the Epstein files (click here to check for yourself):

As soon as Trump found out about Epstein and Maxwell, he kicked them off his properties. He called the police and offered his assistance to bring charges against them. In 2006 Trump even called Maxwell ‘evil’.

Due to his willingness to help, Trump apparently had become an FBI informant. I wrote a small article about this, back in September, as it was a huge revelation, which has not yet landed into the public awareness. It was Speaker Mike Johnson who suddenly came out with this news.

Obviously the public wasn’t ready to hear this and of course the media stayed quiet. But Johnson said it nevertheless:

Also Trump was the only one responding and truly helpful, to a cry-out for information about alleged abuse by Epstein:

In 2018 Bradley Edwards, an attorney who represented a number of those who claimed Epstein was involved in their abuse, said: “The only thing I can say about President Trump is that he is the only person who in 2009, when I served a lot of subpoenas on a lot of people, or at least gave notice to some pretty connected people that I wanted to talk to them, he is the only person who picked up the phone and said ‘lets just talk, I’ll give you as much time as you want, I’ll tell you what you need to know.’

Edwards said that Trump: “Was very helpful in the information he gave and gave no indication whatsoever that he was involved in anything untoward whatsoever but had good information that checked out and that helped us and that we didn’t have to take a deposition of him.”

Bradley Edwards:

As soon as Trump became President, he seized Epstein’s island Little St. James, and made sure Epstein and Maxwell were put in jail.

So why would a man being President, finally having the power to do something structural about this world wide child abusing, human trafficking and blackmailing network, act like he doesn’t care about it at all?

A man who showed us that he never forgets. A man demanding justice for all harm that has been done to him. Would he simply dismiss Epstein as ‘not relevant’? Epstein played a leading and crucial role in trying to frame Trump.

Epstein was helping the Democrats in finding ways to take down Trump and prevent him from taking office. When that failed, he helped the Democrats in their attempts to remove Trump from office, with donating to and instructing Democrat politicians such as Plaskett. (Jeffrey Epstein was feeding questions to Rep. Stacey Plaskett during a 2019 congressional hearing — and giving her real time help on how to damage President Trump’s reputation.)

Epstein’s network involves the world’s elite. Politicians, royalty, CEO’s, professors, academics, Hollywood stars…

The entire cabal can be tracked and named when the Epstein files are complete.

The first step in Draining the Swamp was ‘taking out the Octopus’. Epstein was the Octopus, directing the world’s cabal with blackmail. This blackmail is much more than ‘just sex with minors’. Step by step the public will be informed about Adrenochrome, what it is and why it involves children. It’s one of the biggest crimes against humanity and most of our ‘elites’ are involved.

One day the cabal will be shown to the world as it is. But as that will mean a total collapse of the cabal’s systems, something else has to be in place first. For that reason Trump is working hard on a strong economy, a strong defense system and major changes in the financial world.

All these systems are primarily based on trust. When the public’s trust collapses, the systems collapse with it. Just imagine what will happen when everyone demands their money back from the banks. We do have that power, we just don’t use it. And this might change when the entire truth comes out.

To prevent our entire civilization from collapsing (yes, this is the magnitude we are talking about) the revelations need to be done step by step. Carefully and strategically. Because nobody will profit from a completely collapsed society.

So yes, we need patience.

Instead of calling for immediate arrests, one can also join this magnificent movement. Standing up and starting to share information, giving explanations on the world affairs, will bring the new world closer. Every day a step. Working towards the public understanding that we don’t have to submit ourselves to the ‘compliance policies’ of banks holding our money!

Bringing back common sense in daily life is a task we can all commit to.

I can round up this article by stating that Donald Trump has always worked to take down the evil in this world. He was an informant for the FBI, who helped take down one of the most prolific pedophile and blackmail operations in history. In his own words: “Is that supposed to be a bad thing?”

Trump is doing a great job. The most difficult and dangerous job in the world. He can use a bit of help. And as long as I can share these facts with you, I will. I deeply thank you for your support. Together we are strong!

With love, as always, Cyntha