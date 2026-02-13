Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

TWR
17h

“And if I can assist in bringing forward the liberation of this world, even if it is with a year or so, it will be all worth it.”

Thankfully Jesus has already liberated this world at the cross and then ultimately at the resurrection…and then finally at His soon return to set up HIS kingdom here on earth…look up for our redemption drawth nigh

jan
18h

Canada is on the UN dinner plate. They are using UNDRIP to take land away from Canadians and return it to the indigenous ppl who have no military to protect it. My guess is the UN army will kill off the indigenous ppl and take the land. Canada has Supreme Court rulings that allowed this to happen in Richmond BC. Now other areas within Canada are using that ruling to push to remove land including farm land away from Canadians to the indigenous ppl. Writing is on the wall.

