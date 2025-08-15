Let’s talk about Tulsi Gabbard for a moment. As current Director of National Intelligence, she brings out one shocking truth after the other. If feels like she is informing the public of all the corruption and atrocities in a pre-scheduled and thoroughly planned way. You can call this ‘drip-drip- disclosure level 2’.

Why level 2? I will explain a bit further in this post. Let’s first have a look at Tulsi Gabbard’s remarkable career.

Who is Tulsi Gabbard? In short: she began her journey in politics in her early 20s in Hawaii, built a notable military résumé, served four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, ran for president in 2020, left the Democratic Party, joined the Republican Party, and was confirmed as Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in 2025.

Let’s zoom in a bit more. Gabbard managed to merge a military and political career on the highest level. She joined the Hawaii Army National Guard in 2003 and was deployed to Iraq from 2004 to 2005, where she served as a specialist with a medical unit, and received the Combat Medical Badge. In 2007, Gabbard completed the officer training program at the Alabama Military Academy. She went to Kuwait in 2008 as an Army Military Police officer. In 2015, Gabbard became a major with the Hawaii Army National Guard. In 2020, she transferred to the U.S. Army Reserve and was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel in 2021.

Her political carreer started in 2002 when she became the state’s youngest legislator in Hawaii and later served in the Honolulu City Council from 2010–2012. In 2012, Gabbard was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. She served on the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) and the House Foreign Affairs Committee. In her fourth term, Gabbard also served on the HASC Subcommittee on Intelligence, which oversaw military intelligence and counterterrorism.

So, if I understand this correctly, she served on the House Armed Services Committee, overseeing military intelligence and counterterrorism, while at the same time being major on the United States Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (starting June 2020). She reportedly maintained a top-secret security clearance during her military service.

What an extraordinary career. This woman knows everything there is to know. Both political and military.

What makes her extra interesting, is the fact that she is exposing crime after crime of multiple high profile players, in a specific interval. Every time she comes into the spotlights, it feels like she is summarizing Q posts into a understandable narrative.

Mind you, this Psychological Operations Command is the PSYOP unit of the US army. We are talking Psychological warfare!

What is phychological warfare? It is a vital part of the broad range of U.S. political, military, economic and ideological activities used by the U.S. government to secure national objectives. PSYOP is the dissemination of information to foreign audiences in support of U.S. policy and national objectives. Meaning: the centre of information-making.

Remember she talked about Operation Mockingbird still being operative? She should know!

Psychological warfare, information warfare… Gabbard is the right person in the right place, if you want to win this (information) war. She is the one taking the lead in shaping the narrative. The new narrative. The narrative that Q exposed to us all these years ago. This is what I meant with Level 2.

Those of you who have read the Q posts, must feel the same excitement as I do. All these names Q mentioned, who seemed to get away with it, are now mentioned again. Their deeds are exposed and the calls for justice become louder. Let me give you some examples.

Gabbard continiously exposes the MSM during her press conferences for the fake news they produce.

She gave a nuclear warning, to stress the importance of these times.

She was one of the first to expose the US biolabs in Ukraine. “There are 25+ U.S.-funded biolabs in Ukraine, which if breached would release & spread deadly pathogens to the U.S./world," said Gabbard.

Also about Russia, she said:

She oversaw the release of more than 230,000 pages related to Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination.

She declassified documents alleging the Obama administration fabricated intelligence to frame Trump in the Russia probe. She accused officials of weaponizing intelligence and referred them to the DOJ.

She labeled the declassified files of Russia gate as evidence of a “treasonous conspiracy” and formally submitted criminal referrals.

She declassified documents showing the treason of Clapper and the entire information community. But also showing the important heroic role of Adm. Rogers. Her newest information is about the role of Fauci in the Covid plandemic. Quite impressive for just a few months in office, don’t you think?

Tulsi Gabbards ‘controversies’ have been on the level of her criticizing the left agenda:

In 2022, she left the Democratic Party, saying that it was "now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness." She was "viewed suspiciously by many on the left because of her opposition to civil unions for same-sex couples while a state legislator," said The Washington Post. At the same time Gabbard "has repeatedly voted in Congress to protect gay rights," said Politico in 2019 about her record in the U.S. House.

At the 2023 Conservative Political Action Conference, Gabbard "baselessly claimed that the LGBTQ+ community was trying to gain acceptance for pedophiles," said the Anti-Defamation League. In 2022, she backed Florida's controversial parental rights bill that "prohibits schools from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity with students from kindergarten through third grade," said Fox News.

So far for her ‘controversies’. Everything is a matter of perspective, I think.

Tulsi Gabbard is one of the central persons in ‘The Great Awakening’. Her role is to shape the narrative in a way the public understands the great deceit that has been going on for ages.

To use the words of Mark Twain: “It’s easier to con people than it is to convince them they’ve been conned.” So this is where Q and now Tulsi Gabbard come in. A new world, a new narrative…

I will keep you posted and will explain her actions more in detail. I believed an introductionary post about her background was more appropriate for now.

With love, as always, Cyntha

Please become a paid subscriber by clicking the button or be generous in granting me a one-time donation via my website. It matters!