Some people’s life work, is to reach a turning point in the world.

The dictionary explains to us the meaning of a turning point: A decisive point at which a significant change or historical event occurs, or at which a decision must be made.

Charlie Kirk dedicated all his enthusiasm, all his energy and all his faith towards this turning point. His organization Turning Point USA is fastest growing organization of campus chapters in America. It became a movement of free and critical thinking.

Charlie Kirk’s approach was one of open debate. He invited the most critical people and met them with reason, common sense and faith. He was on a fast track to becoming the strongest political prospect, the future President of the USA.

He reached the turning point he aimed for. And now, as a martyr, he will reach even more people, so that his aimed turning point will be firmly established in our society.

Since WW2 we have been educated to think ‘left-wing’, as it was the ‘right-wing’ way of thinking that caused chauvinism and was a recipe for war. People had to become tolerant. Tolerant about everything. Starting with women rights and ending with 'equality’ and ‘pride’ of all deviating disorders.

The strategy was billiantly constructed. Starting with a ‘good cause’, for which most people became enthousiastic, towards more and more insanity. But because it all happened in little steps, not many people noticed and tended to accept every new step. It might have felt wrong, but there was no way back anymore, was there? We had already accepted so much, how could we refuse this little new step?

We didn’t dare to speak up anymore. We had reached the leftist turning point. Criticism was not allowed anymore. Speaking up made you an outcast. Social order and control forced you into compliance. New rules established a left/socialist dictatorship.

The indoctrination to ‘left-wing’ thinking was complete with the acceptance of queer and trans into the schools and daycare facilities. The LGBTQIA+ flag became the international accepted flag and almost replaced the national flags, which were not ‘tolerant and including’ enough.

But when you look at history: every time civilization reaches the deepest point, something happens that changes the world dramatically. Q calls that: The shot heard around the world, which will lead to the Great Awakening.

Will the terrible shooting of the founder of The Turning Point, lead to a turning point world wide? It definately can.

While speaking to so many young people, Charlie Kirk was mostly heard by those who already agreed with his ideologies. His death, how shocking and terrible, will attract more and more people towards his message, merely out of curiosity. People who never listened to him, will now want to know what he had to say.

His message must have been of great value, if it was worth killing him for. Someone must have felt very threatened by his open debates, by his critical thinking and by his questions to recent events on the world stage. While Kirk always supported Israel, he started questioning its recent actions, wars and influences. With Israel being the greatest taboo of all times, it might indeed be worth to silence such an influencial speaker.

Everywhere around us, we can see the world reach its turning point. The questions being asked are of such an existential level, it touches many into the core.

People are rising up, daring to follow their influencers. National flags are re-appearing into the streets. When looking at these images, I can’t help but thinking about my home country, the Netherlands, where people dared to hang out their hidden national flags after the occupation during WW2. Can we compare the two?

It feels like it. It feels like the western / white world had been occupied in an unnoticed way. The native inhabitants are not free to speak out, not free to critize. They have lost their national pride, their culture, their language, their religion. It’s time for a new liberation. It’s time to notice what is happening.

Please listen to Muse - Liberation. Thanking the elite for their part in our revelation:

This is the turning point. We are witnissing a historical moment in time, where we, the people, will reclaim our lands, our religion, our country. When you live in the western or white regions of the earth, you live in Christian countries. We can be tolerant to other religions and cultures, but ours should still be dominant and generally accepted and taught at schools.

The turning point to common sense has been reached. Just pick up your flag and proudly celebrate your nation. Not to engage into violence, but as a celebration. Never fall for the trap of Divide & Conquer again, introduced by the paid rioters of Soros. Celebrate, not hate.

Let that be the new normal. Charlie would be proud of us!

With love, as always, Cyntha