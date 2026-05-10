Yesterday the 9th of May, is the most important celebration day in Russia, in which Russia remembers its victory over Nazi Germany in WW2.

Vladimir Putin, as Russia’s President, has always emphasized the importance of Russia’s culture and history during his years in power, and national holidays and commemorations became a source of national self-esteem. We can say that Putin Made Russia Great Again.

Since WW2 the western ‘alliance’ decided to make Russia their constant enemy. They formed NATO for this sole purpose.

While the ‘cold war’ officially ended, in reality it never did.

NATO’s goal was to expand military presence to the doorstep of Russia, completely surrounding this mega-country. The result?

The intended entry of Ukraine into NATO and the EU, with again the building up of another army on Russian borders, was one aggressive action too much.

This picture shows how NATO troops were build up in Europe before the Ukraine conflict started. Ukraine, situated east of this military force, extends far into Russia itself.

One cannot ignore such an obvious act of war. As we all know, Europe wants this war desperately. The US before Trump, also wanted this war. The Ukraine was the central country for the cabal, allowing human, drugs and weapon trafficking, illegal biolabs, and white washing.

Putin always warned the NATO not to go this far. He always told the world, he didn’t want war. Russia was never the aggressor, NATO was.

The war in Ukraine is the result of the EU and NATO wanting war with Russia and fighting with Ukrainian puppets. Ukrainian men are being pulled off the streets to fight in this awful war. A war with the sole reason to provoke Russia into starting WW3.

But this is not how it will be printed in our history books, will it?

Even now, the West is trying hard to re-write history. To erase the important role Russia played in WW2, to be exact: that is was Russia who was the turning point of WW2.

The West is trying to re-write history by claiming D-Day was the turning point, which would be a blatant lie.

Christopher Helali, an independent investigative journalist, warns against WWII historical revisionism. “People try to change the history’ by claiming D-Day, not Stalingrad or Kursk, was the turning point of WWII”.

This leads us to the press conference Putin gave yesterday. In the West, we don’t allow Putin to share his point of view much. Good journalism does allow it, even encourages him to speak, as every event does have two sides of it.

Let’s hear what he has to say about the current attempts to change history in front of our eyes:

Reporter Zolotnitsky: “European politicians exerted pressure on the leaders gathered in Moscow, and generally continue to attempt to rewrite history and erase the Soviet Union’s role in the victory over Nazism. How do you assess this, so to speak, activity? And where might it lead Europe?”

Putin: “This stupidity can ultimately lead to poverty.”

Putin has shown us many times before what he thinks about the current European leaders. He exposes them for their greed and lies to the European people.

But what impact do his words have, when they are not shown by the media?

This is the reason why Putin and Trump have to work together outside of public view. The people have been misinformed and kept in the dark for decades. It’s time to change that.

We are the news now and have the responsibility to share the truth.

Let’s get back to the press conference Putin gave yesterday. It will give you an impression of the man and his visions.

Putin: “First, regarding the ceasefire. During my last phone call with the President of the United States, Mr. Trump, we discussed May 9th. Incidentally, he spoke about it very respectably, in my opinion. He recalled our alliance in the common fight against Nazism.

And I told him that I plan to announce the 8th and 9th [of May]... Why the 8th? Because in the West it’s the 8th, and Ukraine has joined in; they now, I think, also consider the 8th Victory Day.”

Putin is speaking with empathy for ‘the other side’s’ needs and wishes. He shows high regard for President Trump. This is not the tone of voice a true aggressive enemy of the ‘free west’ would muster, would it? Just have a look at his facial expressions and feel his concern for his people:

Putin: “You know, for us, for Russia, May 9th isn’t a comedy show with keyboard instruments. For us, it’s a sacred day. Because every family here suffered. If you consider the 27 million victims sacrificed on the altar of Victory by the Soviet Union, then the RSFSR, that is, today the Russian Federation, lost almost 70 percent. According to post-war documents, the RSFSR accounted for almost 70 percent of the losses—some 69 percent.

Calculate: if 27 [million] are the total losses, then how much will Russia’s losses be? Almost 19 million people. Of course, for us, this is an event that affects every citizen of the Russian Federation, every one of our families. And we’re not playing around here.”

Putin is fighting a war against a war. He has the entire west as enemy. For the last decades he didn’t let Russia get provoked into war, he tolerated all the lies, the provocations and still he is talking reasonable, showing his willingness to solve the Ukrainian war.

Putin: “We made a proposal, there was no response for two days, and then suddenly some games started being played about it. We don’t play those games.

But since the US President's late proposal to also conduct an exchange arose, which we ourselves had proposed on the 5th—you can ask [FSB Director Alexander] Bortnikov, he won't hide it, we sent a whole list of 500 people—then, of course, we welcomed it and were ready to do it. And we did, extending the ceasefire for another two days in the hopes of carrying out the exchange. I hope that we will eventually get it done.”

Putin has always said he is open to meetings, open to end the war. But he is not open to negotiations for the purpose of negotiations. He wants peace, lasting peace.

Putin: “I simply heard again that the Ukrainian side, Mr. Zelenskyy, is ready to hold a personal meeting. Yes, I heard that. But this isn’t the first time we’ve heard this.

What can I say in this regard? We never refused, and I never refused. I’m not proposing this meeting, but if someone does, please let whoever wants to meet come, let them come to Moscow, and we will meet.”

“It is possible to meet in a third country, but only if final agreements have been reached on a peace treaty, which must be designed for a long-term historical perspective, in order to participate in this event or sign something, but this must be the final point, and not the negotiations themselves, because we know what negotiations themselves are.

I experienced this firsthand in Minsk during the drafting of the Minsk Agreements. You can talk for hours, endlessly, day and night, to no avail. Experts need to work hard, ensuring that both sides understand that the agreements have been fully agreed upon. In this case, you can meet anywhere, either to sign or to be present at the signing.”

The relationship between Putin and Trump is very important. Only with trust can world issues be solved. So when Putin talks about Trump, we should listen with attention:

Putin : “Look, this primarily concerns Russia and Ukraine. If someone wants to help us and does so—and we see that the current US administration and the President of the United States are sincerely, I want to emphasize, sincerely striving for a resolution. They clearly don't need this conflict; they have many other priorities—then we are grateful to them. But this is primarily a matter for Russia and Ukraine.”

I have explained to you in multiple articles that it seems to be Trumps goal to reset the world powers in a way that the three superpowers will work together, each guarding their own hemisphere.

This means the relationship between the three superpowers (US, Russia, China) should be one of trust and friendship.

A first step for Trump will be to remove this aggressive presence of NATO all around Russia. And that seems to be exactly what he is doing.

Trump already announced to remove a large part of its troops from Germany. Looking at other remarks Trump makes, he is preparing to do the same for the troops in Japan, South Korea and other countries on Russia’s and China’s doorsteps.

We are witnessing a huge historical event, while the media tries to divert us. When the people would truly know what is going on, it will be the end of the cabal / deep state. Therefor we can still expect the media to disinform us, distract us and if they can’t, the censorship will even more intensify.

Please make sure to have your own downloads of the Fall of the Cabal series, so you can inform people about what is happening.

Please know where to find true information, especially when censorship will delete accounts like mine.

You can still buy high resolution downloads and DVDs on my website www.fallcabal.com/shop

This will prevent them from being erased.

We should not let history be erased or changed in the interest of our cabal. It has been done to us many times already, but this time we can be aware of it and act against it. Russia is not our enemy. If it was, it could have conquered us decades ago.

Instead it looks for dialogues, for understanding and cooperation. It’s time we open our eyes and ears for that.

With all this in mind, please listen again to Putin, explaining his side of the conflict. Like I said in the title, every conflict, every history has two sides. We need to understand them both to find our truth.

Putin: “What is the West? It’s the so-called globalist trend of Western elites, I believe. It’s the one waging war against us, using Ukrainians as weapons. They’ve certainly done well in this regard; they provoked this conflict. I’ve already explained how it all began. I haven’t come up with anything about the initial starting point. Oddly enough, the discussion was about Ukraine joining the EU. Sure, they could have joined, but it ended up in armed conflict. And why? Because no one cared about Russia’s interests.

Moreover, while seeking to use Ukraine as a tool for achieving their geopolitical goals, these Western figures deceived everyone, and they’re now publicly admitting it. They began deceiving us about NATO’s eastward expansion back in the early 1990s. “NATO won’t take a single step west,” we were told then. So what? Where?

And all of this, taken together, has led to the current situation. So they are fighting us, but, I repeat, this has already become clear to everyone, at the hands of the Ukrainians.”

Putin continues: “We were also talking with colleagues recently, reminiscing about how it all unfolded. After all, we reached an agreement with the Ukrainians in 2022 in Istanbul, initialed the agreement. Then one colleague—well, let’s face it, Mr. Macron called me and said that Ukraine can’t sign such historic documents with a gun to its head. This is direct speech; we have a recording of the conversation. I said, “What needs to be done?” “We need to withdraw our troops from Kyiv.” Well, they did. Then another showbiz figure, the then-British Prime Minister, arrived. And what did he say? “We can’t sign it; this agreement is unfair.” And who determines whether it’s fair or not? If the head of the Ukrainian negotiating team initialed these documents, what’s unfair about that? Who determines that? Well, great, they promised assistance and started escalating the standoff with Russia, which continues to this day. I think the matter is coming to an end, but it’s still a serious matter.

The question arises: why? First, they were waiting for a "crushing defeat" for Russia—we know all too well—the collapse of statehood within months. It's not working. And then they got into this rut ​​and can't get out of it, that's the problem. Although there are certainly smart people there. There are also those who certainly understand the essence of what's happening. I hope these political forces will gradually return to power or seize power with the support of the overwhelming majority of European countries.”

Wow, an excellent explanation of events I would say.

We have to understand that we are the news now. When the people are not correctly informed, it’s the duty of the ‘knowers’ to inform them, to teach them, to explain it all.

I made it my job to figure it all out, it can be your job to share and spread the news. This way we are working together in spreading the truth and building a new and fair world.

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With love, as always, Cyntha