Britain is upset. Already more than 2 million people signed the petition to stop the introduction of Digital ID cards in the UK.

PM Starmer announced the digital ID card to be mandatory for all work situations as from 2029. The official goal is to control illegal immigration. But for that purpose, the introduction of Digital ID to get work is completely ridiculous. Illegal immigrants will find illegal work, completely bypassing this digital system. Exactly the same way how they bypass the tax and social security system. The digital ID system is introduced to control the legal citizens: YOU!

Think about it: people that entered the country illegally will always be able to manage themselves outside the system. They don’t apply for any official document, so why would they comply to a digital ID to get work? There is always plenty of work they will be able to do, as they are much cheaper than the official workers. For official workers, one has to pay taxes and social securities, for illegal workers one simply pays in cash.

It’s easy to see that the next step in ‘fighting illegal immigrants’, will be the introduction of digital money. But instead of controlling the immigrants, they will be able to monitor and control the civilians. If people in the UK are already imprisoned for forwarding a post on social media, how do you think they will be punished in the near future? They may lose their right to work, their bank accounts can be blocked. They have become digital slaves.

The obedient civilians will be rewarded with a certain sum of digital money to spend (with an expiry date), the non-obedient civilians are forced into illegality. This Orwellian future is what everyone is afraid for.

People will fight for their right to privacy, people will go onto the streets and yell until every Briton is awake. And this is exactly what kept me awake this night. Something is off. It’s too obvious. This is not how the playbook has been followed before.

Let me explain. For decades, new control mechanisms have been introduced silently. The people were lured into the new developments by emphasizing only the positive outcomes. But since the introduction of Covid, it has become very clear that the governments want to control us in every step we make. The covid measures had to become more stringent as climate measures (which failed so far), so now they try again as ‘immigration measures’. But this time, they introduce them in a way, that makes it obvious for everyone, that it’s not a good measure. Look at the way Starmer brings the message:

The way he spells it out, makes it impossible for the people not to react! What if he is simply waking everybody up?

Did you know that digital ID has already been introduced in multiple countries decades ago? Let me give you some examples:

The Netherlands operates two digital ID schemes: DigiD and eHerkenning. The first allows people to log into government services while the second helps organizations check people are who they say they are. DigiD was introduced in 2003 and currently 17 million people in the Netherlands (of 18 million inhabitants) use it. It has become the only way to contact more than 600 governmental organizations, and thousands of services, like insurances and medical services.

Sweden is already a step closer to complete digital control. It uses a digital ID system called BankID, where the digital ID is linked to one’s bank account and which acts like a digital passport to confirm a citizen’s identity. Almost all adults in Sweden have BankID, which can be used to open bank accounts, file tax returns, book vaccinations and various other services.

Denmark operates a digital system, MitID, that allows Danes to manage their banking, taxes and more from a tablet or smartphone.

Belgium also rolled out its digital ID scheme in 2003. By 2020, the Belgian Personal Identity Card Project (BelPIC) had more than 28 million active ID cards. The country’s scheme includes national ID cards, a Kids-ID card for children under 12 and a card for foreigners.

Estonia has developed it’s digital ID system almost to the fullest. For more than two decades, people use it to pay bills, vote and order prescriptions. The digital ID has biometric checks and blockchain attached.

Nigeria’s digital ID system includes a National Identification Number (NIN), used by about 100 million citizens. Fifty-eight million Nigerians have a Bank Verification Number.

Singapore’s Singpass digital ID links users to more than 2,700 services provided by hundreds of government agencies and business. The Asian city-state stores the data centrally, however, raising concerns around people’s privacy. Some 97% of citizens use Singpass, which suggests strong public confidence in the system.

The world’s most used digital ID system, with 1.3 billion of the cards in use, is the Aadhaar system in India. Heavily sponsored by Bill Gates, citizens are assigned a 12-digit number which links their ID to records stored online, with biometric data said to ‘enhance its security’.

Makes you think, doesn’t it?

The Agenda for World Control is already rolled out in some really big and sophisticated countries. Did you see any revolts? Did you hear about any mishappenings?

No, these reforms were introduced silently. They were not made mandatory, but people complied out of laziness and comfort. They are already trapped, without knowing it. And now, just before the rest of the world will follow, the UK makes such a fuss about the introduction, that all world citizens are starting to doubt it. Interesting, isn’t it?

Q tells us multiple times that people need to be shown what future lays ahead of them, before they find the will and strength to change and break the system of control. That is why we see everything being exposed and laid out so openly. People tend to choose the path of least resistance, they are lazy or afraid. So they comply easily to the system of gradual control, until they are so stuck into it, that they cannot escape. This is the moment of truth, the moment of action. People have to stand up for their freedom.

In this period in time, everything is turned around. Upside down. Information warfare. We have to fight to find the truth. At the same time, we are watching a movie. Nothing seems real anymore. Everything seems staged.

This is the most confusing time ever, to be alive. Fortunately we have been warned. Everything has already been explained. Now we have to spread this explanation to our fellow citizens. Will you join me?

