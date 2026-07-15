When you have been a Q follower like me, reading and trying to decipher the Q posts the moment they were given, you ended up in 2020 with a lot of ‘crumbs’, like the pieces in a jigsaw puzzle.

Like with a real puzzle, all the pieces are placed in a box, seemingly random. You are only able to see different colors and shapes, that distinguish one from the other and that makes it possible to group some of them. Combined with the Q map, it becomes easier to sort them in different topics.

This is how Q left us. With a large box filled with 4966 pieces of a puzzle. It’s impossible to remember them all, so what is left in our heads is a general picture, consisting of various topics.

From that moment on, we needed a lot of trust and patience to see a plan unfolding. Those who really understood the Q posts, knew it was going to be a long ride. Q had told us multiple times that ‘future proofs past’, and ‘everything has to be done according to the law’…

Those who didn’t understand the Q posts, were still screaming for arrests, thinking only arrests would prove Q (and them) right. They didn’t see the signs, they didn’t recognize the plan and they left, being disappointed.

Not knowing anymore who to trust, they took the ‘Black Pill’. All they needed was a scapegoat and Israel fulfilled that gap. The media did the rest of the black-pilling by their way of reporting and distorting the truth. These people will probably rise again when mass-arrests are being made. Until then, they can’t see any bright future ahead.

How can we blame them? The excitement and hype of Q was gone. Most people need constant ‘food’ to keep them on board. But this is a war. Information Warfare. And it takes constant awareness to avoid falling for the traps being laid out.

From time to time Trump still provides some ‘food’ to the anons by posting some Q phrases. But once you are black-pilled, that is not enough. The world believed the ‘larp’ Q was over and people still mentioning Q were ‘ready for the nuthouse’.

But in reality Q has given us the playbook to understand everything that is unfolding right now. Those with enough persistence to having kept the Q posts alive, who kept reading and sharing them, have a treasure of information and knowledge. They automatically become the new teachers, as they see the Q posts unfold in real time.

The last couple of days will go into history as the visible start of ‘The Hunt’.

People will only see that when it’s over. That’s a shame, as when you truly see what is happening right now, you will be in total awe and wonder.

Let’s have a look at some events, shall we?

Two days ago, former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has been placed under house arrest, after the regime uncovered ties to Israel and the Mossad.

“For years, Israel conducted a covert operation aimed at recruiting Ahmadinejad as an intelligence asset and, at a later stage, even planned to install him as Iran’s leader following the overthrow of the regime.”

But what happened already in 2018?

Q told us that this same Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (wrongly spelled as Ahmadinejed) has been talking/testifying.

As usual, Q asked questions to encourage us to research this entire situation. By following these questions a complete picture emerges about the immense plan of the Obama Administration to weaponize the Middle East.

Not only Iran was given huge amounts of cash, also Syria was involved in their treason. What was the plan? To provide Syria and Iran with enough means to make nuclear bombs and being able to threaten the entire world.

We can find proof of this by following the entire Uranium One deal, done by Hillary Clinton. That’s the reason for Q saying: “Hussein/HRC (& many more) must be terrified!”

Trump is completing this picture by telling us time and again about the 1,7 billion USD that Obama brought to Iran in cash. When you type ‘Iran’ in the search bar of https://qalerts.app, you’ll get 94 posts, giving you a complete picture of what happened.

When you then search for Uranium One or U1, you get another 48 posts. ‘Syria’ (26 posts) and ‘Ukraine’ (31 posts) will complete the picture for you. You will find a fraud scheme in which power and money to enrich the few are the leading motivators over world peace. (That is why Trump was the perfect candidate to perform ‘the plan’, as he already had all power and wealth and could not fall for that trap. But that is beside the topic).

Let’s have a look at Q post 199:

It starts with describing where the Uranium One went that Hillary Clinton sold, in exchange for a private ‘donation’ of 145 million USD for the Clinton Foundation. It went from the US to Canada, to Europe and Asia, and from there it went to both Iran and North Korea.

Is there any proof?

Oh yes. In September 2025, The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog said that its inspectors found traces of uranium at a site in Syria believed to be part of a clandestine nuclear program by the former government.

’Syria under former President Bashar Assad was believed to have operated an extensive undeclared nuclear program, which included an undeclared nuclear reactor built by North Korea in eastern Deir el-Zour province.’

Why would the Obama Administration want all this nuclear activity in the Middle East?

Q explains this all to be part of a big plan, in which Obama and Clinton are just puppets. (Who paid for BO to attend Harvard? Why would this occur pre-political days? Who was the biggest contributor to the CF? The graphic is the key.)

The big plan is ‘THE SUM OF ALL FEARS’, ‘The world cannot handle the truth. This pill cannot be swallowed by most. Risk in painting this picture’.

What does that mean?

It looks like the Cabal wanted to have a nuclear stronghold in the Middle East, so it could threaten the entire world. These three locations (Iran, Syria, North Korea), would be enough to enforce total control of the world.

On top of that, they could escalate a nuclear war between the US and Russia.

Were they serious about that? It could costs so many lives?

It would definitely accelerate their depopulation program. So that would not be an argument against it. And when you search for underground facilities and bunkers, bought and built by the elite, you would see that they are more than prepared…

How did the uranium end up in Syria?

Q suggests it to be a classified ‘satellite’ Nuclear facility of Iran.

And this is why it’s so important to take samples of the Uranium. It can be traced to its origin. So what will happen to the public opinion when it is shown by an independent organization like the International Atomic Energy Agency, that the Uranium samples taken in Iran, Syria and North Korea, all come from the same source, namely the US?

It will turn the narrative around 180 degrees, wouldn’t it?

Wouldn’t that be the moment the public is ready to see justice? When they realize their government has cheated on them in elections, has sold their uranium to their ‘enemies’, founded biolabs all over the planet and was prepared to unleash a nuclear WW3?

On June 3, 2026 the US Attorney’s Office of California declared that ‘a dual U.S.-Iranian national and CEO of an Iran-based technology company was arrested on a federal criminal complaint charging him with violating U.S. sanctions against Iran by acquiring sophisticated U.S.-origin networking, security, and encryption equipment for Iranian customers, including the Iranian regime’s nuclear and military establishment.’

Arrests are being made right now, and the road will lead to Obama and Hillary, all the way up to their handlers. This arrested CEO started his treason in 2011, under Obama. This is how criminal prosecution works, from bottom to top, one step at a time, showing the entire treason.

Obama and Clinton supplied the Middle East with billions of dollars, Uranium and the technical knowledge and equipment to make nuclear bombs. They fulfilled a 16-year plan to conquer the world. ‘They never thought she would lose’…

But she lost. From Trump.

And now Trump is exposing their entire scheme.

He has done so for the past 6 years, gradually and carefully. Only to be understood by those who already knew.

Step by step the evil is being revealed, up to this point, where Trump can say it out loud:

Did you hear that?

Trump says that Obama “went to their side”, referring to Iran, and then triggering us by saying “let’s save that for another time”.

Can you see now how careful this narrative is being build up?

By repetition and drip-drip disclosure the public is being fed the truth.

They will learn about Obama’s birth certificate, they will learn about Obama being a Muslim, they will learn who groomed Obama…

This has to be done gradually.

The truth will not be for everyone.

From being the Hunted, Trump has become the Hunter.

Q has explained this all from the beginning and Trump is confirming it time and again.

Enjoy the show!

I already reached the maximum length of this article and was only able to describe one (very important) topic. More is to come, my friends, about Ukraine, the fraud and biolabs ect!

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With love, as always, Cyntha

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