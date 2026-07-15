Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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Philippa Rees's avatar
Philippa Rees
11h

You're a very reliable backup battery Cyntha. When the energy fails, you click in and start humming gently, keeping the encouragement and the show going! If anybody can get us through the 'slough of despond ', you can! Blessings from the beyond hope UK!

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Hubert Neys's avatar
Hubert Neys
11h

Impressive overview Cyntha. You know your stuff. Great work.

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