Voter ID, not to be confused with Digital ID, has become a critical turning point in the Fall of the Cabal.

Where Digital ID is meant to control your every move in daily life, to the point that you can be excluded from society when you don’t comply, Voter ID is meant to safeguard the integrity of elections.

I remember the election days in the Netherlands. As that is decades ago, I’m not sure the procedure is still the same, so just see it as an example. When entering the designated voting office, you had to issue your voter card to the person on the left. When that person acknowledged you were on their list, he/she would read your voting number out loud. The second person checked your voting number in the register. When this turned out to be correct, you had to identity yourself. Only after this final check, would you receive your ballot paper and were led into a booth. The third person would check whether you put your ballot into the ballot box. And whether it was only one.

At that time this procedure made me feel absurd. I used to ridicule it and laugh about it. But when I see the complete chaos and fraud during the elections in the US, I can suddenly appreciate it. The Netherlands also used the voting machines for a while, but when that turned out to be disastrous, they turned back to paper.

When I left the Netherlands in 2012, I didn’t bother too much about elections anymore. Just like a lot of people I was disappointed in the democratic system, having always voted for a party that would fight to establish referendums, but as soon as they became a governing party, they abandoned their promises.

But then Q showed up, talking a lot about elections and it’s importance. Somehow Q wanted to convince us that elections are vital for a healthy and safe country. It talked about common sense, logical thinking and corruption. Suddenly elections became a topic for me to think about. Let me take you with me, to see what is happening.

Already in this Q post from August 2018, the entire Democratic strategy to gain power is explained. All you need is deploy a bit of common sense to see through their strategy and wonder how you could ever not see it.

Why would a party push for NO voter ID in US elections, while at the same time push for open borders?

Their argument is ‘racism’. But is it racist to demand that only registered citizens can vote? Are people in minority groups not able to get an ID in the US? And how about all the other occasions in which people are required to show an ID? Is it racist to ask for identification in one of the above mentioned cases?

Reading these Q posts already wakens common sense in you, doesn’t it? That’s the reason why anons have learned so much these years. They developed a new way of thinking (if they didn’t have that already) and started to look at society in a whole different way.

When you can’t win the elections, simply because your ideas don’t represent the majority of a country, you need to cheat when you want the power nevertheless. The Democratic Party obviously wasn’t as popular as they wanted you to believe. They needed a lot of tricks and fraud to win the elections.

And that is exactly what is coming to light right now.

Cheating with the voting machines, cheating by filling in invalid ballots, cheating by posting fake ballots, cheating by granting illegal immigrants voter rights…

… or make a bargain with illegal immigrants, in which they can enter and live in the US on taxpayer costs, in exchange for their vote…

This is all coming to an end right now. Each and every form of election fraud is now being exposed. Trump has already told the public what needs to be done to ensure fair elections.

He already ensured the voting will be done on paper ballots. The most important step to be taken now is a voter ID.

The Democratic party is still fiercely opposing voter ID. The media wants you to believe that Trump is trying to ‘steal the elections’ this way!

How on earth could he do that? How is it cheating or stealing when you make sure that only registered citizens can vote and only once???

Common sense again.

This topic of Voter ID can show the world Trump’s true intentions. When looking at the polls for voter ID, Republican and Democratic voters alike, favor/demand voter ID. How can their own party ignore that completely? Simple; they will not win without cheating.

The first steps to ensure this has already been made. The SAVE America Act has passed the House this week and will be moved to the Senate.



The Democrats will refuse to vote in favor of this act. To ensure that the Act will be passed nevertheless, to ensure fair elections, Trump has been looking for other ways as well. Legal ways, as he does everything according to the law. He can’t afford making mistakes or act like a dictator. Please check it if you don’t believe me. Trump did everything according the law!

Yesterday Trump announced he found a lawful way to ensure the voter ID for the midterm elections, whether approval by Congress or not!

If Congress doesn’t pass the act, Trump will issue an Executive Order that will present legal actions that will stop the cheating. I suspect it might have something to do with the Filibuster.

‘A filibuster is a parliamentary procedure in which one or more members of a legislative body prolong debate on proposed legislation so as to delay or entirely prevent a decision. It is sometimes referred to as "talking a bill to death" or "talking out a bill", and is characterized as a form of obstruction in a legislature or other decision-making body.’

In other words, the filibuster kills the democratic process and is used as a power tool of the few. The Democrats will not hesitate to abandon the filibuster as soon as they have a majority. Trump has called to get rid of the filibuster already very often.

The Democrats will fight this as hard as they can. They might try to distract the public with false flag attacks, shootings by MK ultra mind controlled victims, or ‘natural disasters’. The fight is not over yet. We have arrived in the heart of the storm.

Once the elections are safeguarded, the Democrats will loose incredibly. They will probably never rule the US again. Their crimes will be exposed even more and the FALL OF THE CABAL will be a fact.

People who are still asleep now, will wonder how they ever could not have seen this. History will be re-written.

Once proven to the public that the Democrats were using illegals to cheat in elections, then all the sudden, the rest of their crimes fall into place. It will explain the open border policies, the deliberate import of criminals and the elimination of the White Christian population of the US. Suddenly people will see Agenda 2030, the transgender Agenda and all their other actions for the treason and crime as it is.

Trump is not only working hard to win the next elections. He is working hard to safeguard the ‘post-Trump’ elections. He works for a fair society, for a better world.

And this is how it’s done.

With fair elections.

With working according to the law.

With a president who cares.

With love, as always, Cyntha