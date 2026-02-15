Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
savvysenior's avatar
savvysenior
2h

All we have to do is continue monitoring the polls which have been showing that more than 80% of US citizens want fair and honest elections. That means both parties along with Independents favor NO CHEATING!

Hooray for DHS and Tom Holman and their commitment!

Reply
Share
Cprodge's avatar
Cprodge
3h

Hear! Hear! 💯

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fall of the Cabal Official · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture