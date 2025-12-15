Daily I scroll through a lot of news channels on Telegram. Telegram only, as I’m still banned for life on other platforms, like X. So far for free speech… The thing that touches me, is that most ‘news channels’ are not hindered by any form of fact checking. They are mostly ‘copy-paste’ machines. Apparently they are not aware of their responsibility.

Yes, in my opinion, when you start a news channel, you take on a huge responsibility. The main stream media is slowly collapsing, as more and more people turn their backs on them. People have understood by now that the MSM is truly fake news. So where do they go? They go and search for the alternative media. And there they enter another swamp.

Imagine you find yourself in a new country of which you don’t speak the language. Something terrible just happened, like a (false flag) attack. You want to know what happened and you decide to go to the nearest news kiosk down the street…

Immediately you will feel overwhelmed by the immense amount of offerings. OMG, which one to choose?

You scan / scroll the headlines, pictures and at the end just pick one.

This is quite literally how people end up on the alternative news channels. They are very easily lured in by the bigger channels, as people tend to look at the amount of followers. But there is no way to know what is driving these particular channels.

I’m convinced that most channels started out from a good intention. These channels all started small and grew in time. Most of them started during the covid era. This was the time, most people started to look for answers outside the main stream media. Most news channels grew exponentially.

Did you think this was not noticed by our elite, the cabal?

Of course it was!

And their answer was very simple: Buy the channels that are ‘for sale’ and create other channels, completely in their power.

This is how controlled opposition channels started. They started with already a huge amount of (bought) followers. They appeared to give ‘news’, they appeared to be on the people’s side, but they were not. They posted along the same line as the alternative news channels, but added something else to it. False information, ‘inside’ information, information to confuse people.

And that worked brilliantly.

People who followed these channels for years, are exactly the same people who are now burned out. They have had their hopes up for so long. Every time they digested new messages which screamed:

‘We are almost there!’

’New information, only I have, told me…’

’In 3 months we will have a new system…’

Year after year the followers of these channels have been disappointed. And now, when it’s finally happening, their hope is burned out, they have lost all believe in a good outcome. Mission completed for the Cabal. A large group of warriors has been ‘terminated’.

Other news channels consequently brought contradictionary news. One day a positive review on a topic, the other day a negative one. Every day blaming someone else. Sounds familiar? All part of large disinformation campaigns to take away the power from the people. To divide the people from the inside. To make it totally impossible for you to tell a consistent narrative. To empower the main stream again by giving them tools to ridicule you.

Feels familiar?

There are still some good news channels out there, who are not bought by the cabal. Who are not obsessed by the number of followers. Who didn’t buy bots to increase the number of followers or ‘likes’.

These channels face another problem. They are ‘on their own’. They have to find their way through literally tons of information, every day. They have to decide what to post and why. And they have a huge responsibility, which they might not even be aware of.

A good channel doesn’t blindly post all information it can lay its hands on. It has to fact-check every post. It is aware of the fact that it’s followers literally consume it’s information, digest it and take it for truth. It tries to find the truth behind the news and thus has to look at it from a helicopter view. Analyzing and understanding the news, seeing patterns and informing the public about it.

It’s because of these good researchers that a lot of people are now able to identify a false flag event. They know how to look for the signs. Like the shooting from yesterday in Sydney. Watch the images and follow the news. Look for anomalies. Check out the ‘wounded witnesses’. Are the passports of the perpetrators lying around? What did the police do? etc etc.

We have explained false flag events and how to recognize them in several episodes of the Fall of the Cabal. You can watch them here:

We are entering a completely new phase in our information warfare. The phase where the balance has shifted from ignorant masses to confused masses. People know things are not what they had always believed, but they haven’t adapted another belief system yet. They know they don’t know and that’s not a great state to be in.

This huge group of people is like prey to the controlled opposition. You can see it happening, right under your nose. Some huge influencers have changed tactics and are flooding the news to reach these new truth seekers. It’s scary to see, as lots of people will follow them blindly.

The battle field has changed from identifying the cabal as our ‘common enemy’ to finding the enemy ‘from within’. And who is the target? You are. You are targeted at a daily basis, you are directed to ‘look here - not there’. It will be made almost impossible for you to find rest, to feel good with what you know.

People with good intentions should unite by now. They should be able to overcome their fear of losing followers and start to work together. They should fact-check every post, bring a consistent narrative and continuously encourage their followers to do their own research.

At the end of the day, it’s about our survival. It’s about the future of humanity. It’s about the children. I invite people to join me. To work together. To share information, to be open for mistakes.

WWG1WGA!

With love, as always, Cyntha