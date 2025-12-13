My last post about satanic ritual abuse led to many responses. So many people who are victims, whose life is completely destroyed, who are not capable of a normal life, let alone any celebrations.

For satanists the holidays, ‘holy days’, are reason for extra rituals (to literally counter the holy part) and thus extra sufferings for their victims. I have never been able to fully celebrate my birthday or Christmas. Especially birthdays have always given me anxiety and sadness, even those of my children.

Fortunately people can heal. I did. I went straight through it, experienced all the fears, pain and griefs again and with the help of EFT, was able to let it go. If you wish to know more about that, I wrote an e-book about my process. It might help you going through your childhood problems as well. (click here to order my e-book).

For the first time in my life, I have the feeling that my suffering can lead to something good. I can relate to so much pain in the world. And at the same time, I’m able to channel that pain, that grief, into something positive. I can share it in a way with you, that you will understand what is going on in the world, without shocking you too much.

Many people, for many reasons, have problems celebrating the holidays. This is done on purpose. If all people of this world would celebrate their creator, with their hearts filled of love and joy, the world would change overnight. The demonic part of our world would cease to exist.

Logically, for their own survival, the dark forces did everything they can to disturb our celebrations. Satanic rituals, performed on ‘Holy Days’, are meant as a counterweight to the love and light that are created by pure hearts. That is one of the reasons children are always involved in these satanic rituals. The purest of hearts have to be broken…

But the dark forces have done more than that. They needed to erode the meaning of the Holy Days. And they are still doing that. Just watch this ad from the Dutch (always the Netherlands…) McDonalds, aiming for people to abandon their family Christmas table and join the lifeless plastic and dead-food environment they offer:

The media tries to blame the worldwide public outrage on the terrible level of AI they used. I believe that is a decoy. I personally believe people are outraged because of the message. About the obvious attempt to destroy one of the last family holidays by ridiculization of the traditions. By using the lifeless AI tool to offer a lifeless food alternative. It was too soon, too clear, too much. McDonalds had to remove it’s ad…

This time they failed. Are the people awakening? I hope so. Let’s have a look at their previous attempts, those that succeeded and eroded, even ridiculed the meaning of the Holy Days.

Our traditions and celebrations are originally driven by natural events. Later, the church used the already existing Holy Days, to add religious meaning to it. Hence the coinciding of celebrations of light (Equinoxes and Solstices) with Christian highlights. This (unintentionally) doubled the spiritual forces of the Holy Days!

To erode a celebration, people need to forget the original meaning of the celebration. Only empty rituals are allowed to remain. In order to achieve that, to make people readily exchange the meaning for the meaningless, peoples greed was deployed. The introduction of Santa Claus was a fact.

Santa Claus, the empty replacement of Saint Nicolas, is the perfect distraction for everything holy. The enormous amount of presents, the giving and receiving, the jealousy and disappointment, redirects peoples’ energy and focus from the divine to the material. New traditions replaced the old ones and the original celebrations were were fading away.

And thus, this is Christmas as we are used to now.

The funny thing is, that this form of Christmas is celebrated everywhere around the world. Normally when people spread out throughout the world, they adapt their traditions and celebrations to their physical location on earth. But not in the case of Christmas.

So we can see a mid-summer celebration on the Southern Hemishere, complete with Christmas tree and fake snowman or an overheated Santa on the beach. What are they celebrating? The return of the light? The birth of Christ? Or the presents…

Do people even know? Do they care?

The Cabal did a good job. People want to give and receive. The cabal gave them a reason and a season to do so. To avoid giving love and attention from the heart, they are encouraged to give presents. You can show the amount of love you want to express by the money you invest in the gift.

Money has become the standard for the new religion.

Do we have to let go of our Christmas celebrations? Did darkness win?

That depends entirely on us. We are totally able to bring real magic (not magick) back into our lives and that of our children. We can go back to celebrating the original meaning of the Holy Days, adapted in form to our location on earth.

We don’t need a playbook or rules how to celebrate something. Deep down, we always celebrate the divinity of life. Deep down, all humans want the same. It’s man-made religions that divided us. It’s time to go back to our roots. It’s time to heal.

It doesn’t matter how or what you celebrate, as long as you can do it with an open heart. When you feel sad, please cry. When you feel down, know that it is alright to feel that. Something in you needs to be healed, that’s all.

When you open yourself for the possibility of healing, for knowing that your body holds your emotions and (hidden) memories, then you will receive the answers. Gradually or suddenly, exactly what is best your you. Your body can guide you, when you let it.

When your pain is healed, the celebrations immediately get a different meaning. If you let it, of course. You can feel the love underneath. You can see the light in the children’s eyes. You want to give, to share. Not in the form of presents, but from your heart, your love, your wisdom, your abundance. It’s beautiful. The magic has returned.

Your healing will light up your world. Our collective healing will light the entire world. That’s the path we need to take. This season is ideal for that.

I wish you much insight, healing and light for the coming weeks. May the burden in your heart lighten, may your light strengthen, may love prevail.

Let there be meaning again to the words: Merry Christmas!

With love, as always, Cyntha