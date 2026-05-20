The question most often asked in the past 8 years, has been ‘What can I do?’

People tend to think so small of themselves, they are convinced about their unimportance, their ‘nothing-ness’.

If they only realized the truth is completely opposite…

I’m not at all any different from you. Yet, I co-produced 45 documentaries and gave them for free to the world. They have reached hundreds of millions of people and they will reach thousands of millions more when the current censorship will be lifted.

I didn’t start this work with any result in mind. I just wanted to do something with the knowledge I discovered. That’s all.

Imagine how the world would look like, if we would all do this. If we all would stand up and give whatever knowledge and understanding we have…

Maybe it will look something like this?

Just doing it, without any expectations for any future movement and in the process rescuing the world from evil???

Now and then some of you do exactly this. For them, it’s not enough anymore to follow others and absorb their knowledge. They also want to give to the world and use their ‘gift’ to do so.

I will always help them gather an audience, as in this quest we are not competitors but all do our share.

Stephanie Hayman lives in the Algarve, Portugal. She is an artist and created beautiful paintings of victims of sexual child abuse. In her own words: “I’m painting portraits of Survivors of SRA and mind control to help raise awareness of the horrors that many children are still going through today.”

She did a beautiful job and her paintings are in Exhibition in Loule, Portugal, right now until the 28th of June. The exhibition is called ‘Faces of Courage’ and wants to tell the story of some victims of Satanic Ritual Abuse.

The victims of SRA look just like you and me. They try to live their lives the best they can, while dealing with their past.

To do her part in raising awareness and helping the victims of today, Stephanie used her gift and reaches out to the world.

Stephanie: “This exhibition brings together survivors of severe childhood abuse. It asks us to face something many would rather avoid — that this is not only in the past. It is happening to children right now. And unless we choose to see it and act, it will continue.

We cannot keep looking away.

Awareness is where change begins. Any path toward ending this harm starts with a willingness to face the truth, even when it is difficult.

To the survivors who have shared their stories: thank you. Your courage matters.

What you ask us to hear is not easy. But these are real, lived experiences — often remembered years later, when the mind and body are finally able to process them, and then carefully pieced together over time.

The abuse described here — including severe sexual, physical, and psychological harm, and coercive control — is repeated, systematic, and deeply damaging.

These stories are hard to hear.

But they must be heard.

Because justice depends on truth.

And so does healing.

Every survivor deserves to be seen, heard, and believed.”

Steph

I will share some of here paintings here, as Stephanie would like her exhibition to go world wide. By sharing it, this message may fall into the hands of the right persons, who can help her exhibit her paintings in their countries. All Stephanie needs, is someone with exhibition space who is also interested in raising awareness.

This article will also help her reach her goal, as thousands of people are now able to allow the message of her paintings to come in.

One of her Steph’s visitors found the right words to express her/his experience:

”Yesterday I went to the opening of this incredible, profound and important exhibition of paintings by a very dear friend.

Not only is the artwork technically amazing, Steph has also captured something deep, soulful and touching in each one of her studies.

14 portrait paintings, I started at the beginning reading the precied life experience of the person first then going back to visually taking them in through each portrait... almost like magic I felt a connection with their soul as they met me and stared back with authenticity, tenderness and open-heartedness....and a pioneering strength from surviving such atrocities.

I left the exhibition feeling touched and impressed on so many levels, the bravery of these individuals to step forward, be painted and share their stories, to trust in Steph herself, and Steph as an highly sensitive, activist artist engaging in such fragile matters and creating such an important exercise and body of work.

This is the kind of work that should go global. Steph is the first one to say that the exhibition is not about the painting but about creating exposure and raising awareness, nevertheless she has presented 14 masterpieces...please go and show your support, this exhibition is running until the end of June.”

Let’s have a look at some of her portraits, shall we?

Sa Xi Hamilton

Sa Xi`s first memories are of being adopted at the age of three by a loving Dutch couple. From the moment of adoption, she was deeply obsessed with the subject and the senses of sexual acts.

From an early age, she feared men, but would flirt with them, she sensed both herself and her body, being afraid of the act of penetration, which ended up in vaginismus, even the use of tampons wasn’t possible. She had flashes of dark entities as far back to when she was just a baby, she often had a feeling of being attacked.

As Sa Xi grew older, the subjects of cannibalism, satanism, and murder fascinated her and she experienced many flashbacks of these atrocities.

After eventually having many successful therapies, memories came back to her of when she was a baby in the orphanage in Beijing. During therapy she recalled many terrifying ordeals.

Hadassah

Hadassa, 36 years old, overcomer of satanic ritual abuse. She lived her childhood full of torture and sexual abuse. She was sold to hundreds of men.

She survived by the grace of the only truly loving Father, God almighty, and by the power of the blood of Jesus christ. The son of God who decided to suffer and be sacrified for her so that she can now live.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre

“I am Virginia Roberts Giuffre. When you gaze into my eyes and sense the strength of my Survivor`s tale, I hope you can feel compassion not disgust.

I hope for a world where victims are recognised and people stand up for anyone in need.

Sexual abuse and human trafficking harms the world.

Open your heart to justice and understanding, so that courage can overcome fear.

May this primordial light shine for eternity.”

Yvonne van Riemsdijk

“While you are looking at my portrait, countless children around the world are being raped, tortured and brutally murdered in cold blood. My face may be visible now, but long ago I was one of these children. Ritual abuse and satanic ritual abuse do exist. As long as people continue to turn away from it, it will continue to happen.

Therefore, speak out and help to make the invisible visible and the incomprehensible comprehensible. Only then will it come to light. The children and adults who are victims of this will be eternally grateful to us.”

Anastasia Sprout

Anastasia is the founder and CEO of SOAAR Global, or Support for Organized Abuse and Addiction Recovery, a service organization dedicated to professional consultation and training, education, direct action events and healing/recovery resources for survivors, helpers and allies impacted by organized extreme abuse. She published a book about her own journey titled Naked in Public: A Memoir of Recovery from Sex Addition and Other Temporary Insanities.

Despite the atrocities in her past and the world today, Anastasia holds hope that “Tout est possible” which means “Everything is Possible” towards humanity rising together in grace, beauty, and flourishing. This painting was based on an image taken at the top of Haleakalā volcano in Maui, HI USA.

And yes, this is me:

“Born in 1973 in Deventer, the Netherlands, Cyntha Koeter spent her childhood in Zoetermeer. Her childhood was marked by sexual ritual abuse, by surviving and trying desperately to blend in. She subconsciously ‘deleted’ her most extreme memories and found her way in life.

After meeting Janet Ossebaard in 2018, her life turned upside down. Janet asked questions about her past, after which – eventually – her horrid childhood memories came back to her, one by one, until the entire cesspool was opened up. Cyntha divorced and started a long and painful road to healing.”

I wrote a book about my entire healing process, which aims to help other victims and their loved ones during their healing: https://www.fallcabal.com/product-page/e-book-my-second-journey-within-a-journey-of-memories-through-satanic-ritual-a

I know by experience how hard it is to talk about these childhood experiences. Only the thought of having to talk about it, makes me feel sick. Not only because of the memories itself, but also because the extreme threats we had to endure. It simply feels extremely dangerous to ravel up the past. My father nearly chocked me when I had dared to speak out as a child. Every cell in my body remembered that, until it was removed using the EFT techniques. But still, speaking out feels very scary.

Each and every one of the victims of childhood abuse is a hero. They show an immense amount of courage as they stand up against anyone involved in their traumas. They have been isolated on purpose, there has been no one to trust, no one to help them. Speaking out made them even more isolated, as they are ‘hard to believe’.

Image the amount of courage it takes to live through all that, accept it and talk about it.

Thank you Steph, for giving these beautiful people a voice and a face.

Thank you for your contribution to the Great Awakening.

And please continue, as there is so much more work to do…

You can support Steph by visiting her exhibition (e-mail first for opening hours) or reaching out to her: Studio11@mail.com email or instagram @11.11.yoga.art.gallery

If you have an exhibition place of know someone who would like to show these paintings to the world, please contact Stephanie yourself.

Steph is willing to ship her paintings so they can reach the world. You can help her, reaching her goal.

And please remember your own power. Find it. And put it into service of the world. So we will not let all opportunities go by to make this world a better place.

Thank you so much for supporting me. It makes it possible for me to build an income and continue my work for the world for free!

With love, as always, Cyntha