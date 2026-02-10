When you watch the news these days, you might end up feeling totally confused about the state of the world. Even the alternative news doesn’t always seem to be able to give an understandable story. Information warfare is in its final stages and if you can’t see it like that, you will soon feel completely lost.

To be able to see what is happening, you will have to let go of the day-to-day narrative and look at it from some distance. I’m trying to give you this ‘distance’ by the things I place in my notes. It will give you the ‘general idea’ of what is happening, not the headlines.

While detaching yourself from the daily noise and taking history into account, you will be able to see what is happening. That is not being ‘delusional’, as some people like to call me, that is stepping aside and watching life from a bigger perspective. This enables you to analyze it and see patterns, where others only see and hear the solitary remarks, often resulting in emotional reactions.

Now, let’s have a look at Europe. While living in Europe and seeing the daily increase in censorship about all topics the ‘left’ have imposed on us, like climate change, immigrants and LGBTQIA+, one could say things are going really bad. But when looking a bit broader, something new and fresh comes in sight.

Historically, Europe has always been a huge player on the world stage. Still, the British Commonwealth (alliance of 56 countries under British rule) has a significant power. But topographically, Europe is nothing more than a bunch of (44) relatively small countries, squashed in between Russia and America. It’s the second smallest continent on earth.

When looking at the developments on the world stage regarding the ‘occupation by the Cabal’, one can say that Russia has already been freed. In the summer of 2000, Putin held a closed-door meeting at the Kremlin with 21 of Russia’s oligarchs and offered them a deal: bend to his will and stay out of politics to keep their wealth and privileges, or face exile and imprisonment. It worked.

Since the first presidency of Trump in 2017, the cabal in the US has been under attack. We can see the results from that effort right now. Even world wide, Trump put the cabal on notice. His first world tour in May, 2017 was in fact a submission tour, starting with the regime change in Saudi Arabia (more about this in another post).

Trump’s strategy is kind of similar to that of Putin. People get the chance to cooperate or leave. You can see that recently happening in the AI business. Trump invited all the big AI bosses and made them invest big time for being able to continue their work in the US. Trump gets all the new technology he wants, and doesn’t have to pay a dime for it. When the developments don’t work out well, they can be abandoned without any costs for the tax payer. That’s 180 degree policy change from the previous administrations.

On top of that, Trump is fighting the Liberal Agenda, as they have shown to be unwilling to cooperate. He is literally Draining the Swamp, something that doesn’t go unnoticed.

Back to Europe.

Being completely dominated by the Cabal, Europe seems chanceless to liberate itself. The few countries, like Poland and Hungary, that oppose the ‘Brussels Agenda’, are completely isolated and have to fight for survival. The EU imposes huge fines on them for not allowing illegal immigrants into their country, and tries to force them into energy crisis similar to the rest of Europe.

Is it a hopeless situation? Is Europe going to fall?

Let’s see what Europe’s neighbors have to say:

Meet Russia’s Dmitry Medvedev, former Russia’s President and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia.

Very strong words, telling us exactly how Russia views the European Union’s leaders, as a ‘gang of madmen’.

Also President Putin shows us his disappointment in his European neighbors:

Putin: “After the collapse of the Soviet Union, it seemed to us that we would quickly become members of the so-called civilized family of European nations.”

“Today it turns out that there is no civilization there, only complete degeneracy.”

After the collapse of the Sovjet Union, Russia became strong by itself. Now it doesn’t need the ‘European Family’ anymore. But Putin keeps telling us that he is concerned about the European civilians.

Both Putin and Medvedev put all emphasis of their criticism on the leadership of the European Union, not to individual countries or people.

While criticizing, they keep the Russian doors open for negotiations.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the Russian president’s special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, said: “Inevitable. Europe needs Russia to survive.”

Dmitriev targets the EU and specifically the UK for it’s leftist agenda. His most recent posts call for the Fall of the Starmer Administration (UK), due to it’s link with the Epstein files. On top of that Dmitriev is often using Q posts to stress his points. He is clearly awakening the masses! Very interesting to watch…

It’s impossible to show you everything that is said by Russia and certainly from the side of the US. It’s not only Trump, who is genuinely concerned about Europe, also J.D. Vance is regularly speaking about the ‘threat from within’ destroying Europe.

Elon Musk has single-handedly brought the gang rapes in the UK onto the world stage. He constantly exposes Starmer and his Agenda and calls for people to stand up against it.

Over and over, Trump is emphasizing the danger Europe is in. Whether he points out the immigration or the energy crisis, he keeps on exposing European strategy for what it is: a dead end.

It is clear (to me anyway) that Trump has only started with criticizing Europe. He is still in the phase of friendly showing us the facts. His next phase will be much more clear, but as the situation is still very delicate, Trump moves slowly.

Putin doesn’t have to maneuver so carefully. It’s obvious the two world leaders are working together on this. The things Trump would normally say bluntly, are now said by Putin:

Step by step, Europe is being squashed by the two most powerful countries in the world. We are still in the phase of exposure, but I expect it to accelerate soon into the first bigger confrontations. Maybe the strict censorship rules will be the core topic, maybe the energy crisis. Whatever it is, it will be clear for the public, and their perspective on their leaders will change.

Soon it will become clear that Russia and the US (and even China) are no longer enemies but even working together for a better world. What better way to destroy your enemies, than by becoming their ally?

It’s not so hard, it just needs the right people, with their hearts on the right place.

And Europe?

Europe can thrive again. After all, the real enemy of Europe is very small:

The cabal has it’s European center in Brussels. It’s not Europe that has to fall, it’s the EU. After that, it’s up to the individual countries to get rid of their ‘national’ cabal members. To drain the swamp on national levels, the people need to wake up and vote for those already there, already waiting for the opportunity to do their job. Who are they? They are the politicians who are ridiculed, censored and even arrested.

They are the Members of the European Parliament who dare to speak out against Ursula van der Leyen, like the German Christine Anderson, Dutch Rob Roos, Croatian Mislav Kolakušić, Slovak Milan Uhrik, Polish Ewa Zajączkowska-Hernik, polish Dominik Tarczynski and many more.

They are there, fighting for their country, their citizens, to Make Europe Great Again…

All we are waiting for, is for the people to wake up. Without their understanding, a regime change will feel like a hostile take-over. The desire for change has to come from the inside. And for that to happen, people need knowledge and understanding.

That is my job to provide that. By showing you how to ‘read the news’, by combining facts and showing the bigger picture. With your help, your sharing, this knowledge can spread. It will absolutely speed up the Great Awakening.

Isn’t is cool, to be part of the biggest movement the earth has ever seen?

Your support is a win-win situation for the Great Awakening. Thank you!

With love, as always, Cyntha