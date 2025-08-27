In the summer of 2012 I left my home country the Netherlands and traded it for a life of freedom. During the previous year I saw my children change into stressed and often sick girls, trying to survive a system that didn’t fit them. Even though they went to an anthropological school, they were not seen as the unique beings they were. I then realized I had two options: force them to comply to the system or take them out. I decided for the latter.

I wanted to home school my children, but as that was prohibited in the Netherlands, we needed to leave our country. From that moment on we lived as gypsies in France, Portugal and Spain, only occasionally returning to a caravan back in the Netherlands. My girls learned from life and from every schoolbook I could lay my hands on. I learned my youngest daughter everything myself: reading, writing, calculating, even swimming. All in balance with who they were.

Let me get back to the topic of this post, humanities power. I believe the greatest power we humans have is our ability to have human contact. Via interactions, we develop compassion and love, we are able to trust each other.

In every country I lived, I met beautiful people. We shared our values and thoughts. We could agree and disagree, still maintaining mutual respect. Until that very moment, which changed humanity forever…

Covid.

The Plandemic years can be seen as the turning point in human interactions. We were forced to move from human values to artificial values. We had to comply to social distancing, which literally tore our human values apart. No more handshakes, no more smiles, no more trust.

Instead of returning to these human values after covid, we entered the AI era, where Zero Trust became the New Normal. Have you already become accustomed to it? You have become used to identifying yourself when you want to pick up a parcel. You comply to the demands of your bank, having to identify yourself for every unknown or bigger transaction. You are getting used to identify yourself in a shop, when you would like to buy meat, which is now laying behind locks…

Not long now before our societies are completely ready for Digital ID and its digital currency, allowing you to only buy stuff according to your carbon footprint.

I remember living a completely different life, a life of human interactions. I remember going to Ger for my groceries. Ger is an older lady, living just outside a little village in the Netherlands. She and her husband owned a little farm, completely dedicated to the rescue of abandoned animals. She cared for chickens, ducks, pigs, deer, goats and cats. She maintained a huge vegetable garden and sold her products in a little shop next to her home.

When I first went there, she was a bit hesitant, as farmers usually are when meeting new people. But as soon as I made real contact, she opened up. My weekly shopping soon changed into visits of an hour or more.

The forced development from personal interactions into artificial interactions became very clear in the case of Ger. One day she told me she wasn’t allowed to sell her products next to the road anymore. There was a new rule that prohibited it. Some time later she told me, she was forced to install a machine for card payments. Again a bit later, she told me her bank didn’t allow her anymore to bring in her weekly cash revenues. She needed special permission to do so, as the bank couldn’t check the origins of her cash. Suddenly the trust between her and her bank was broken.

This all happened in a rather short period in time, just before the plandemic. We were being prepared, but people still resisted. The banks were confronted with angry people, stating it was THEIR money and the bank was only here to keep it for them. When the plandemic hit, everything changed. The banks took full control and humanity seemed to lose, due to fear.

Why did I tell you about Ger? Because the interactions I had with her, remind me of lost values. Values of trust and compassion. Values I hope, one day, will return.

For years I collect wild herbs. I dry them and use them for making tea and oils. When I told Ger, she offered me a place in her little shop. She made a beautiful corner for my oils and tea. I didn’t count the products I left with her, I trusted her. We settled my sales with the products I bought. We didn’t need any contract for that, it was a matter of common sense and common trust again. Human values.

When I forgot my wallet one day, there was no problem, no argument. She simply wrote the amount down on a small piece of paper and pinned it to the counter. She trusted me.

When Ger didn’t have the exact amount of change, she wrote it down again. Everything was settled the next time I came. There was trust, which felt natural.

My youngest daughter, who was about 10 years old then, used to visit Ger with her bike and dog in a little cart. While having a nice chat, Ger would fill my daughters cart with products she knew I would like. The money exchange was settled without discussion.

When the covid plandemic really hit the country and we had to leave the Netherlands for good, due to our role in informing the public and resisting the government policies, I left Ger with all the oils and herbs I had left. She accepted it for the gift it was. No words were needed. Again these beautiful human values that were normal once.

I don’t know if Ger is still alive or not. I don’t know if she still has her little shop. She will always live in my heart, as an example of the human values I wish our society will return to.

The artificial interactions are dominant in our society right now. This will continue until people wake up to their humanity again. But in the small villages, among farmers and market people the human interactions still continue. Cherish them if you are lucky enough to have them.

If you want to go back to human interactions, to human values and trust, I advise you to start your own small human circle, in which you share and trade. Where you use cash and common sense. If you are looking for it, you can find real people everywhere. Right now I’m making lots of cans of applesauce. Last year I traded them for berries and salads with my neighbors.

That which starts small, can soon start growing into a movement. That is the exact reason why the government wants you to live in cities. Cities without fruit trees and gardens. Cities in which you have nothing to trade and you will own nothing. SMART cities, that track you each and every step. Smart cities, that decide where you can go and what you can buy.

No, thank you very much. I rather stay a gypsy. Living my own life, picking wild herbs and fruits, cooking my meals on fire and trade with other people. Everyone is still free to chose. Chose wisely.

With love, as always, Cyntha

