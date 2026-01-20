We all know about the genocides of the Canadian and North-American native people, about the Australian Aboriginals and the indigenous people of Central and South America, of Africa and in fact everywhere in the world where the colonial western world landed in the Golden Age.

One of the smallest, but very strong indigenous cultures, is the Inuit, or Kalaallit, living in Greenland. Their fate is less known, even though their genocide is from a much more recent date.

Just like any other colonial occupant, the Danish ruler came to Greenland for economic benefits, while eradicating the indigenous culture. People in occupied territories are just not allowed to keep their own faith and culture. In fact, they are not even allowed to be anything more than slaves, working for their masters. Population control seems to be the standard tool to suppress the people.

While the Danish Royal Greenland Trading Company used the local fishermen to acquire whale and seal blubber for European markets, the missionaries eradicated Inuit spiritual practices such as shamanism, forcing them to adopt Christian faith.

These practices didn’t stop over time. Still the fishermen work extremely hard, to end up getting underpaid for the fish they catch. While the fishermen receive $1.86 to 2.95 per kilo for cod, the local fish markets that sell directly to consumers can charge up to $12.50 per kilo.

Sadly, this doesn’t happen only to Greenlandic fishermen. Farmers all over the world are treated this way. I’ll explain a bit later in this story, as it’s an important indicator.

What else happened?

To gain total control over resource exploitation, Denmark forced the people out of their natural habitats. Under the name “Danization”, the oppressor imposed industrialization, forced resettlements, and the concentration of the population in larger towns. The Danish development plans for Greenland were called G50 and G60.

Now I don’t know about you, but I recognize so much of this in our current society. We have Agenda 21 and 2030 forcing people to live in SMART cities, forcing country people to move out of the country, killing off their stock and making it almost impossible for the remaining farmers to survive. These farmers are also incredibly underpaid and have to comply to more and more ridiculous rules. They are obliged to vaccinate their stock, only to see it being killed by another ‘bird flu plandemic’ or a new cow disease…

Let’s continue…

The Danish invader disrupted traditional Greenlandic hunting cultures and made the people economic dependent. Danish administrative and educational personnel implemented discriminatory policies that favored Danes over Greenlanders, including privileged access to housing and higher wages. Consequently, the Danish population in Greenland increased from approximately 4% in 1950 to around 20% within a decade.

Hmmmm, any similarities with our illegal migrant co-habitants? Aren’t they invited into our countries, receiving a house and welfare benefits and disrupting our cultural and economic practices on our costs?

Forced sterilization

For decades, Inuit schoolgirls were sent to public health offices, without parental knowledge or consent, where they underwent an IUD treatment: an invasive and painful procedure of inserting an intrauterine devise. Some were as young as 12 years old, and many later recalled the experience as deeply traumatic and confusing at such a young age. The long-term effects of this policy have been devastating: many of these women have struggled with fertility issues, with evidence suggesting that the younger they were at the time of the procedure, the greater the complications they faced.

The official justification for the program was to reduce the number of children born out of wedlock in Greenland and to slow the overall birth rate. (Eisele, 2025).

“Our uterus, which is our most sacred internal organ, should be untouchable and it is our human right to have the right to have children and start a family. No government should decide over our uterus.” – Naja Lyberth, Greenlandic women’s rights activist and a victim of the IUD campaign

It was only in 2025 that the Greenlandic women received an apology for all the harm done...

“Today, there is only one real thing to say: Sorry,” Frederiksen said in Danish, after Greenlandic counterpart Jens-Frederik Nielsen delivered a somber address in Greenlandic. “Sorry for the wrong that was done to you because you were Greenlanders. Sorry for what was taken from you, and for the pain it caused.”

“Because you were Greenlanders…”

Is this what Bill Gates is going to say if he ever stands to trial for infertilizing, killing and crippling all these millions of women and children in Africa with his HPV, tetanus and polio vaccines? Or will the governments of the world ever apologize for the immense rise of infertility and still births after the covid vaccine?

Forced assimilation

In 1951, the Danish government conducted a controversial social experiment in which 22 Inuit children were removed from their families in Greenland. The goal was to assimilate them into Danish culture, cut off their ties to their Indigenous heritage in an effort to reshape their identities and prepare them for roles in a Danish-dominated society.

These children, aged 5 to 9, were placed with Danish foster families, where they were prohibited from speaking Greenlandic and were systematically taught to adopt Danish language, customs, and values. The intent was to mold them into a generation that would serve as a bridge for Denmark’s continued dominance over Greenland’s political and social structures (John, 2022).

Many of the children never fully reunited with their families and suffered long-term mental trauma.



This sight of children being raised in the traditions of their culture is never allowed in colonized countries…

Please consider the traditions in your own culture and how they have changed in the past decade. Why are people attending PRIDE parades instead of the local celebrations and markets?

Have these atrocities ended in Greenland?

Well…, maybe in Greenland itself, but not on the Inuit people. The Greenlandic families who (were forced to) live on the Danish mainland, are still experiencing discriminating atrocities. Their babies and children are taken away from them because of the results of a test. Denmark requires parental competency tests - known in Denmark as FKUs - to help assess whether new parents are fit to parent.

These tests are designed around Danish cultural norms and are administered in Danish, rather than Kalaallisut, the mother tongue of most Greenlanders. Some questions are completely unrelated to parenting, such as: "Who is Mother Teresa?" and "How long does it take for the sun's rays to reach the Earth?"

Many Greenlanders fail the test and their children are taken away and placed into child care. Some are even adopted and their chances of returning to their parents are zero.

I wonder whether the same rules apply to the thousands of immigrants in Denmark…

After all these depopulation measures, only 55,000 ‘Greenlanders’ remain on this huge icy island. Only part of that is indigenous Inuit or Kalaallit. Now that you understand their history, you can better understand their situation.

When you see ‘Greenlanders’ protest in the streets against the US plans to take over Greenland, who do you think they are? Migrated Danes or Inuit?

When you hear the statements the European leaders make in defense of Greenland:

”Greenland is of the Greenlanders, let them decide about the US takeover”, who do you think they mean by ‘Greenlanders’?

The genuine Greenlanders have been killed, infertilized, placed out of home, discriminated and in fact determinated. The remaining few are sick and tired of any interference in their lives. Their wish would be to be free and independent.

But they will never be. They happen to live on a strategically placed island, filled with treasures and secrets. If the US will not take control, than Russia or China will. Even the NATO can fall apart over the rule of Greenland. But that will be topic of a next post.

Scott Bessent:

