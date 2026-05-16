President Trump is just back from his visit to China. He obviously didn’t go for just a general visit. He brought with him a huge delegation of top technology executives from the chip industry, finance, agriculture, aerospace, technology and payments. Mostly this indicates that negotiations have already been done and the ‘big boys’ only came along for the finishing touch and signing of the contracts.

Why is this important?

Because it shows that when these two superpowers are going to work together instead of being only competitors, the general power structure in the world is changing. As I explained in previous articles, it looks like Trump is working on a completely new global structure, where the protection of the hemispheres is divided between the three superpowers US - Russia - China.

It’s already visible that the US is securing its own Hemisphere via the Monroe Doctrine, while at the same time it withdraws its military presence around the other two superpowers.

The globalist organizations United Nations and NATO will obviously not take part in this new power structure as it doesn’t serve the globalist’ purposes. We can already see signs that the US is working on withdrawing itself from these organizations.

Let’s see if my analysis is backed up with some facts. At day one of the state visit, some remarkable agreements have already been made. Remarkable in the sense that they portray an amount of mutual trust we have never seen before between the two countries.

Details of discussions in President Trump and Xi Jinping’s bilateral meeting as released by the White House:

- Ending the flow of fentanyl precursors into the US

- Shifting China to purchase more AMERICAN OIL rather than depending on oil from the Strait of Hormuz (China buys 90% of Iran’s oil exports)

- Increasing Chinese purchases of American agricultural goods

- Mutual agreement that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon

- Ending militarization of the Strait and Chinese opposition to Iran charging tolls in the Strait of Hormuz

These formal agreements are accompanied by some even more remarkable comments of both parties. It’s such a joy to hear the leaders of the superpowers talk about each other in such a positive way, rather than in threats, that I would like to share them all with you.

This is truly a sign of the new era we are entering. The global shift we have been waiting for, is being made here and now and we are able to witness it.

President Xi Jinping summarizes it perfectly when he states that he and President Trump have reached a mutual agreement for a “STRATEGIC STABILITY”.

“We both believe that the China-US relationship is the most important bilateral relationship in the world. We must make it work and never mess it up.

Both China and the United States stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation.

Our two countries should be partners rather than rivals. President Trump and I also agreed to build a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability to promote the steady, sound and sustainable development of China-US relations, and bring more peace, prosperity and progress to the world.”

Isn’t he saying exactly what I explained to you before?

This is the best news in decades! Two superpowers declaring they want to be partners rather than rivals... That they must make it work and never mess it up… That together, they will bring more peace, prosperity and progress to the world…

Xi Jinping repeated it again, using other words, talking about the new era we are entering. I can’t get enough from listening to this, as this is history being made in front of us….

Of course President Trump confirms this is an ‘amazing period of time’ and acknowledges Xi’s words by officially inviting Xi Jinping to the White House for a state visit in September.

“It is my honor to extend an invitation to you and Madam Peng to visit us at the White House this September 24th.”

“I’d now like to raise a glass and propose a toast to the rich and enduring ties between the American and Chinese people. It’s a very special relationship.”

“This has been an amazing period of time.”

As if this is not enough, President Xi adds:

“The over 300 million American people are reinvigorating the spirit of patriotism, innovation and enterprise, and ushering in a new journey for the development of the United States.

The people of China and the United States are both great peoples, achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and making America great again, can go hand in hand.

We can help each other succeed and advance the well-being of the whole world.”

As huge honor, President Xi invited Trump to visit the Temple of Heaven. Trump is the first president in 50 years who is invited to visit this holy site.

"It reflects the traditional Chinese concept that the people are the foundation of a state and only when the foundation is solid will the state be stable," Xi said.

Trump said he was impressed by the more than 600-year-old Temple of Heaven. He said the United States and China are both great countries, and that both peoples are wise and great.

He added that the two countries should deepen mutual understanding and strengthen friendship between their peoples.

On the topic of Iran, Xi showed his utmost trust in Trump, agreeing to provide “whatever Trump needs” to end the conflict in Iran.

A statement like this is not lightly made, especially not when we realize that China is Iran’s largest customer, buying 90% of their oil exports. There must have already been consensus about the US interventions in Iran, before the military operation started, otherwise China and Russia would have intervened into this conflict.

These facts alone can strengthen us in understanding that nothing is left to chance. Everything is worked out according to plan. The world stage has been set a long time ago and we can now see it being worked out in reality.

Europe seems to be left out for now. It is not seen as one of the superpowers, it doesn’t play a part in the current developments. The cabal’s stronghold only has itself to dominate, control and suppress. The time will come that also Europe, Australia and Canada will follow the new paradigm, but for that to happen, its citizens need to wake up first.

We are living in exciting times, my friends. Even when you still feel lonely among your sleeping friends and family, you can console yourself with the thought, that at least you understand what is going on. You are able to consciously appreciate the process.

Most people will wake up one day, realizing the world has changed. You have followed the process and were able to enjoy every step of it. Every victory, every strategic step on the chessboard.

Well, maybe not every step. Trump is playing 5-D chess on a level we can only dream of. He holds all the cards and is playing them out at exactly the right time, while constantly confusing his opponents. I will never even assume that I understand everything he does.

But it surely feel good that someone is in charge of the world affairs, who really cares and knows what he is doing.

Thank you for your support! I’m grateful for every paid subscription, for every share, for every new follower.

With love, as always, Cyntha