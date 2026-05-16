Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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Philippa Rees's avatar
Philippa Rees
1d

Deep down, it begins to feel that light is breaking! You (and Janet) have been steadfast in your belief (and in helping others to hope). So many others have been destroyed (Gonzalo Lira, Reiner Fuellmich, (not yet) and all those doctors who stood up to identify the Covid hoax- uncountable numbers of them) but you are still here, still writing. We owe you a great debt.

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MarjorieR's avatar
MarjorieR
1d

For such a time as this, I',m glad to be alive and witness HIStory in the making!

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