Dear friends, my last post in which I shared my excitement about these wonderful times we live in, has triggered some of you in their fears and doubts. I fully understand and I would like to respond to that.

Let me share with you one of the responses I received. You might recognize these feelings.

“I wonder your thoughts on what appears as America’s creating a region that seems to align with the cabal’s original regional plans.

I’m thrilled with the drug trafficking and dictator shut downs, but more and more, I’m seeing counties falling into alignment or struggling with not doing so. (Canada, Greenland, Venezuela, Cuba, Mexico, Columbia). Granted they’re mostly corrupt hell holes.

It’s all being sold as stopping drugs and dictators, etc. some of the alignments are with globalist companies stepping in to “fix” things. These companies are most concerning.

Worse, I’m not yet seeing arrests of the US based criminal, corrupt, commie globalist leaders. They’re resigning, and disappearing, which is great. Europe appears completely lost though many are fighting back. I realize this is also a spiritual war.

After all the decades of hoodwinking and gaslighting us, not quite sure all is at it seems. Any thoughts that we’re all aligning the regions like sheep to the slaughter?”

Personally, I can best summarize these feelings like this:

Can you imagine yourself, having to push a rock up a mountain all your life? Never a moment to relax, never being able to let go? Never to trust?

This is the result of the brainwashing I talked about in my last post. Brainwashing separates the mind from the feeling. It makes it possible for a person to look at something and not seeing it for what it is.

Like looking at an egg, but being convinced it’s an apple. When finally someone tells you it’s an egg you’re looking at, you can’t simply trust that person on it’s words. Even the evidence presented will leave you with the feeling that there must be a catch. You have not learned to see this as an apple for no reason at all, did you?

Brainwashing the world is a tricky thing. To be able to do that, ‘they’ needed to stay as close to the truth as possible. That is why at this point in history, everything can be interpreted from two opposite sides. It’s a very scary situation to be in.

You grew up learning to trust your government.

You woke up learning to distrust your government.

And now you should trust your new government again? That feels like impossible and unwise to do.

The only remedy is to look at the facts. Facts, combined with common sense, will tell your feeling what you can trust and what not.

If Trump and his Administration were part of the Cabal, why on earth would they expose them? Why on earth bother with all these new laws and orders that enable to bring perpetrators to justice? And why on earth would they risk their lives making so many powerful enemies?

We have seen the last decades that the Cabal consists of a large group of people, who make it possible for each other to commit all their crimes. Fraud, mismanagement, money laundering, human trafficking and murder. They let it all happen and covered up the facts for each other. Trumps actions don’t fit this Modus Operandi, do they?

Now let me come even more to the point.

Of course ‘America’s creating a region that seems to align with the cabal’s original regional plans.’ The cabal had already put it’s puppets in all these countries. To make America safe Again, Trump needs to remove these puppets. And that is exactly what you see happening.

Trump doesn’t invade the countries. He removes the puppets and makes sure a new government takes over. A government that is not a threat to America, that is not a criminal conglomerate, that is not dealing drugs or trafficking humans. From this point of view it’s logical that the appointed region is the same as the cabal’s, isn’t it?

Still confusing for the mind, but logic can overcome doubt. That is the aim of the introduction of common sense. With facts and common sense/logic, you are able to overwrite your brainwashing. You will be able to let go of the burden of the rock, to turn around and watch the sun rise…

Let’s discuss the next point:

’It’s all being sold as stopping drugs and dictators, etc. some of the alignments are with globalist companies stepping in to “fix” things. These companies are most concerning.’

Agreed, these companies are concerning. Trump has a very interesting strategy. He puts corrupt people and companies into the spotlight and waits until they expose themselves. His first goal is to make sure the public knows who they are and what they do.

As an example we can look at the AI companies. As I told you in my previous posts about AI, the one who controls it, controls the information. And as this is an information warfare, AI is a very important tool. Now, let’s see how clever this is being played out.

Instead of using billions of your tax dollars, Trump has invited the ‘big boys’ into a meeting. He challenged them to invest thousands of BILLIONS of dollars into the development of AI in the US. Brilliant! These AI plants are obliged to provide their own power and cooling systems, hence their ‘flight’ into space…

So the US will ‘profit’ from these plants, will control the AI narrative and when the AI development fails, the taxpayer won’t feel a thing… Have you ever thought about it this way? This is the 5D-chess strategy from your brilliant president. How can he be part of the cabal, I wonder…

So let these questionable companies try to ‘fix’ the system. The world is watching. If they fail or perform a hostile take-over, the world will see it and will withdraw its (financial) support. Two problems solved in one go…

Next: ‘I’m not yet seeing arrests of the US based criminal, corrupt, commie globalist leaders. They’re resigning, and disappearing, which is great.’ I’ve covered this question time and again, and I will repeat it as long as necessary. You can’t just arrest the elite of a country, without people supporting it. The first and most important step is to inform the people.

The people need to see what happened and how. They need to see the damage that has been done. They must feel the outrage and desperation. That will be the perfect moment to make the arrests without igniting a civil war. People are confused and still brainwashed. It’s a very delicate process…

So Trump started with arresting the criminal puppets in countries surrounding the US. He has exposed them, warned them and warned them again in all possible ways. If they don’t respond, he comes in and takes them. Just look at the outburst of joy in Venezuela to understand the importance of the support of the people!

This was the first high-profile arrest. Iran might be next. They don’t pose a nuclear threat anymore, the people are ready, the regime is failing. Expect Cuba and Colombia to fall simultaneously or shortly after. All this exposure and action will trigger the people in the US and Europe to demand a ‘draining of the swamp’ in their own country.

Remember the sequence Q told us? Saudi Arabia first, then the US, followed by Asia and Europe. Saving Israel for last…

The final question: ‘After all the decades of hoodwinking and gaslighting us, not quite sure all is at it seems. Any thoughts that we’re all aligning the regions like sheep to the slaughter?”

Feeling lost and afraid (at moments) is completely understandable. This is where we have to support each other.

When presenting facts is not sufficient anymore, there is only one thing left to say: ‘What if you’re right? What if we are ligned up for the slaughterhouse?’

What if the military is going to be deployed to get the ordinary people? There is nothing in this entire scenario that points into this direction. But if it happens… Well, in that case, there is not so much we can do about it, is there? Some of us will go underground and fight the system. Most of us will comply out of fear and follow instructions to their own demise. That will be the end of it.

The same disastrous end will follow when we allow Agenda 21 and 2030 to roll out. We will all live in smart/prison cities, being fully controlled by our digital ID’s, carbon footprints and digital money. We will have nowhere to go, nothing else to do than slowly die.

For me personally, I will not lign up for the slaughterhouse. I didn’t endure and fight my entire childhood trauma’s to end up in some prison camp. I will not let my pets be slaughtered and myself being marked by the beast. I am fully aware of what the future might bring. That is the exact reason why Janet & I made these documentaries. To prevent this from happening.

When exposure leads to awareness, the evil agenda can/will be stopped. They can never do this to the entire world population, when it’s aware of it. That is the power of exposure! They can only perform their evil agenda’s in the twilight or dark, never in full daylight. Remember that! Exposure takes away the power of everything that is hidden in the dark!

From the start Janet & I gave Trump the benefit of the doubt. And he hadn’t disappointed our trust, not once. We needed patience, o yes, but we kept looking at the facts. We learned his strategy by observing, we followed his exposure with our own research and all fell into place.

People were yelling about him taking the covid vax, pointing this out as fact for him being cabal. And look what happened just now: the childhood vaccine program has been brought back to the acceptable minimum, respecting people who want the full program for their children.

Trump informs about the risks, but lets the people decide for themselves. Does that sounds like the cabal puppets, forcing the people to take more and more poison?

I understand it’s hard to let go of the brainwashing. I will never ask you to trust ‘just like that’. I only ask you to look at the facts. Right now, it’s easier than ever before. Trumps strategy is easier to understand. The facts are aligning to a narrative that is easy to understand. We only need a bit of time to see it unfolding even more.

I’m with you, all the way.

Together we will make this a beautiful world. For ourselves and the generations to come…

Thank you so much for your support! This way we really support each other!

With love, as always, Cyntha



