Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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Robert ODonnell's avatar
Robert ODonnell
3h

Finally, it looks like the hands of justice are beginning to take place. Pam Bondi did a great job of setting the table and should be applauded. Again, I ask for the zillionth time: our judicial system is corrupt and broken to the core thanks to the Evil Hungarian. "Lawfare" is keeping the criminals out of jail. The big and little ones. If Hussein was born in Kenya and an illegitimate President, why can the Orange Man rescind all of his EO's and more importantly all of his judicial appointments? I don't get it. And further Sleepy Joe aka Arthur Roberts and the auto pen and all of his EO's and judicial appointees including the idiot on the Supreme Court who is totally biased left. At any rate, things are moving in the right direction slow but sure. Not sure what is going on with the "Influencers" turning on Trump when all he is doing is reshaping America and the World in the right direction. Can we rid humanity of nukes? That is what the Truth World Order wants I believe. Trump, Putin and even XI. Security on DJT trip to China. Secret Service needs overhauling IMHO. Comey is a total lying piece of shit and should be stripped of all assets and spend 10 years in jail maybe more. Interesting that firing squads re-introduced. Personally, I don't believe in the death penalty and we should leave such matters up to God but then I am not in charge and maybe that is a good thing Ha, Ha.

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Sanne Voit's avatar
Sanne Voit
2h

Every lie will be revealed. !! 🙏🙏God is in control. 🙏🙏

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