Yesterday James Comey, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation from 2013 until 2017, was indicted, arrested and led before Court.

What had happened?

On May 15, 2025 James Comey ‘knowingly and willingly made a threat to the life of the President of the United States’, by posting this:

86 is a code used to ‘get rid of’ someone, literally saying to put someone ‘eight miles out, six feet down’. In other words: to bury a person.

The word or number next to the order 86, refers to the person who must be ‘taken care of’, in this case 47.

Trump explains this in his own words:

When a former director of the FBI posts a thing like this, something really big is going on. A kill order from one of the highest ranks, that is not something to take lightly.

What is really going on?

Before we dive into that, it’s important to see that the current Administration is placing a lot of emphasize to the fact that they treat Comey’s arrest like any other. It must be clear to the people what this is not a political arrest, as their opponents will try to make of it.

This is how AG Todd Blanche explains the indictments:

When found guilty, Comey can be facing up to 20 years in prison…

Again, Trumps opponents will cry out that this is a politically motivated arrest. And even though it’s an arrest we have all been waiting for a long time to happen, it can’t be politically motivated. It has to be handled in a perfect way, according to the law. That is why law enforcement is assuring us time and again, that every person making a threat like this, is being treated the exact same way.

FBI Director Kash Patel: “While many of you may read this indictment and view this matter as a simple investigation, it is the farthest thing from that. Every single investigation, this FBI and our partners at the Department of Justice undertake, especially those that involve the threats to harm or hurt or even Kill individuals, whether they behold public office or civilians in our country are met with the SAME measure of investigative prowess and tools and personnel in partnership with the Department of Justice as anyone else.”

AG Todd Blanche is also ensuring that this is NOT a politically motivated case against James Comey, saying they’ve also charged an individual in the same district for threatening the life of Joe Biden: “Comey’s alleged conduct is the same kind of conduct that we will never tolerate and that we will always investigate and regularly prosecute.”

NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW…

US Attorney Boyle, who is leading the charge to prosecute James Comey, made clear Comey will receive no special treatment: “In the Eastern District of North Carolina, it doesn’t matter who you are. We take ALL threat cases seriously, and prosecute ANYONE who violates federal law—regardless of title or status.”

James Comey himself responded to his indictment as we could expect. He turns the truth around and presents himself as the victim of a corrupt administration. No apology, no remorse for calling out to people to kill their president… Only disdain and the creation of confusion.

So, who is this man and what is his role in the Deep State?

To learn more about his (unofficial) deeds, the Q posts are a good starting point.

Comey is the only person (next to John Brennan) about whom Q has to say one word: TREASON!

Wow… this is not something small.

In fact, there is so much information about Comey’s deeds in the Q posts, that I can’t explain them all. Instead I will summarize them for you to look into yourself.

Comey, as FBI director, dropped the open investigation of the FBI/MI into the Clinton Foundation. Q post 10: ‘Why did COMEY drop this? Who was the FBI director during the Haiti crisis? How many kids disappeared? How much money was sent to CF under disguise of Haiti relief and actually went to Haiti?’

Also as FBI director, James Comey played an important role in clearing the email scandal of Hillary Clinton and her emails found on the laptop of Anthony Weiner. Comey knew about it all, but didn’t want to inform Congress as he expected Hillary to win the elections.

He was prosecuted on charges of misleading and obstructing Congress when he denied authorizing leaks to the media about the FBI’s Clinton investigation in 2016. It was because of all of this and his role in the Russian Collusion Hoax, that President Trump fired Comey as FBI director in 2017.

Comey has been involved in some other very shady things. His posts on (then) Twitter seemed more often to have a double meaning. Q explained:

In seemingly sympathetic words, Comey tell us that McCabe was murdered. "187" is a slang term derived from California Penal Code Section 187, which defines murder as the unlawful killing of a human being or fetus with malice aforethought. This term is commonly used in gang culture and hip-hop music to refer to murder.

In case we wonder what side murdered McCabe, Comey continued by issuing a threat to the entire FBI community. Sleeper cells are activated.

This is not a game. This is how people on these levels communicate. Only insiders understand what is really said.



Let’s finish with another very bizarre act of corruption. Q showed us these posts, referring to Comey’s testimony before the House Permanent Select Committee on intelligence on March 20, 2017.

In this investigation report, Comey’s name has been ‘misspelled’ into Corney. A misspelling which is easy to overlook, but when Comey’s name is searched in the report, it will not show up.

By now, this ‘error’ has apparently been corrected, as when we search in the report we can only find Comey. As a silent proof, the search machine will still give us 13 matches with CORNEY, even though the text reads COMEY.

Why would this have been done?

And why has this been done so much more often?

Is this a way to delete one’s treason for later gathering of information?

Or can this information not be used in court, as the name is not spelled correctly?

I guess we will soon find out.

The current indictment and arrest of one of the key players in the biggest conspiracy ever, will undoubtedly lead to more arrests. But it has to be done according to the law, with solid evidence. This way the American people will be able to regain trust in their government.

We still have a long way to go. The road to regain trust in the system will first lead us into the swamp itself. Exposure will initially lead to more distrust, to feelings of confusion, anger and outrage.

When the people are showed that justice is being served and the perpetrators are called out and arrested, only then will the people be able to build up trust again. As you can see, we still have a long road ahead of us.

A conspiracy against the American people, of which the most powerful people were in charge, the power triangle Obama - Brennan - Comey, is incredibly hard to break. It had to be done this way. It had to be a military operation, while informing the public via an anonymous source (Q).

Justice may only be possible with the help of military tribunals, as some judges are proven to be part of the problem. That is why Q kept telling us that ‘the military is the only way’.

Every time something big happens, it’s Trump himself, who leads us back to the Q posts. Every time, he will post something like this, to make us look back, to study and find our trust in what has already been revealed to us: (post of today…)

When you take a close look, you can even see the Q+, referring to Trump himself.

We are witnessing the systematic destruction of the old guard. We can enjoy the show, while informing others about what is truly happening.

This is why the arrest of Comey is important. We certainly can expect more.

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Thank you for being part in making history!

With love, as always, Cyntha