Since Trump’s presidency, his adversaries (the Left / Democrats) accuse him and his sympathizers as Nazi’s and the MAGA movement itself as fascism. Of course this scares a lot of people, everywhere in the world. It can even lead to extreme forms of violence, like the ‘murder’ of Charlie Kirk. (See my previous post to understand the ‘..’).

As with every emotional topic, I advise you to sit back and relax. Breath and be silent. And when the emotions are settled, you are ready to look at the facts.

Let me start with the most important thing to understand. We have seen, time and again, that our enemy is always turning the truth around. Accusing Trump of everything they did themselves. From trying to steal the elections, to plain treason. The Cabal, the Deep State, the Democrats; you can call them many names. The entire documentary series The Fall of the Cabal was made to explain it all to you. In the time we made the series, the truth was still hidden for the masses. Now it’s being revealed. Even though it’s much easier to explain it now, it will also be much scarier when you are new to the subject.

So please: make time to watch the entire Fall of the Cabal series (again), here on my page on Substack.

In the previous months more and more people are calling out MAGA for a fascist group. I will only give one example. This is Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner, supported by George Soros.

He uses fear and family sentiments to justify his statements. Not facts.

This constant calling out names, this constant comparison with Nazis does something with the already confused minds. Most violence these days is done by transgender people. This is not meant to point a finger at just another group. It shows that transgender people, who are already very vulnerable due to all these hormonal treatments, are an easy prey to fear mongering:

Those who call MAGA fascism, do so on the purpose to create fear, violence, division and confusion. The real fascists are hidden in plain sight, as I will explain in this post.

We are currently involved in an Information Warfare. Mis- and disinformation are spread everywhere and both sides accuse each other of spreading this misinformation. How can you know who is correct and who is the deceiver? When you are newly awakening to the truth, this must be a very confusing time.

I can’t say it enough: For you, the newly awakening people, Janet Ossebaard and I made the documentary series The Fall of the Cabal, its Sequel and its Conclusion. 42 episodes of facts, delivered in an easy to grasp manner, to understand why and how humanity is, where it is today. We gave all out work to the world for free, so you can watch and share it without any limitation. On my homepage here on Substack, you can find them all.

When we focus on the latest fear mongering campaigns, we can see that the aim is, once again, to divide. When the people are divided, they are easy to control. Uninformed people are easy to manipulate, as they tend to believe the main stream information supply. As soon as people start to do their own research, they step into their power. They are no longer open to mind control and thus fear.

You can say information is the main weapon of this kind of warfare:

The best counter measure for fear mongering is to look at the facts. To call someone or something a fascist, you first need to know what fascism is. So our first step is to start with the definition of fascism. Merriam Webster describes fascism as:

1) a populist political philosophy, movement, or regime, that exalts nation and often race above the individual, that is associated with a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, and that is characterized by severe economic and social regimentation and by forcible suppression of opposition.

2) a tendency toward or actual exercise of strong autocratic or dictatorial control.

The main words we will have to research here are: Movement, centralized autocratic government, dictatorial leader, economic and social regimentation, forcible suppression of opposition and dictatorial control.

Movement

MAGA is a movement indeed. Britannica describes the MAGA movement as a political movement that emerged in the United States during the 2016 presidential campaign of its leader, Donald Trump. Its name is derived from Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan “Make America Great Again,” which has been a rallying cry for many Trump supporters ever since.

With MAGA being a movement, does that immediately mean that the critics are correct and MAGA is a fascist organization? No, MAGA as a movement, means that it’s more than just a political party. It has become an ideology. Something to strive for. The MAGA movement aims to Make America Great Again. Political, economical and social.

Another example of an American Movement is ANTIFA. Funded and financed by George Soros, it’s aim is (once again) to create division and fear. It uses violence and hides behind masks and (fascist..) symbols. Of course they try to confuse you by saying they are anti-fascist, but when you look at their actions, it will become very clear which is the fascist movement here…

Centralized autocratic government

Is the Trump Administration a centralized autocratic government? Well, Trump took indeed a lot of power in his own hands. He issued more than 200 Executive Orders to quickly make reforms in the US. Reforms that were necessary to make the country safe, like the securing of the borders, the introduction of tariffs and the fighting of crimes more efficiently.

The Main Stream Media is telling you Trump is attacking democracy with using his powers. But the power to issue Executive Orders is perfectly legal. It’s one of the main instruments the President of the US has. He can still be restricted by Congress and judges, which is exactly what the US democracy stands for. If using the power of issuing EO’s is considered dictatorial, why wasn’t it abolished long ago?

Again you can see the power of misinformation at work very easily. A common presidential instrument is suddenly considered dangerous, only because it doesn’t fit a certain agenda. To understand this agenda, you only have to look at the American daily life. For decades illegal immigration was allowed, even encouraged. This served the purpose of controlling elections. As soon as the president shuts this down, his opponents state he is abusing his power. Is that a correct and factual observation? I leave that to you.

Dictatorial leader

The next step to fascism, is identifying its leader as a dictator. Like Hitler, Mussolini (Italy) and Franco (Spain). These 3 leaders brought their countries in continues wars, to start a new empire. Trump is showing us the opposite. He is stopping wars, even those that are of no value for the US itself. Trump claims he wants to be remembered as a President of Peace. That doesn’t sound as a real fascist, does it?

A very important ally of a dictator is the media. All historian dictators used the media to establish their power. In the case of Trump and MAGA, the Main Stream Media is its biggest enemy.

The media has always been on the side of the Left. Being very biased in its journalism. Do you remember the death of George Floyd? Do you remember the headlines in the newspapers, the riots that followed and again the main stream comments? Compare that to the headlines and comments on the murder of Charlie Kirk and you’ll see some shocking differences.

The media is a 100% socialist tool, influencing the people towards fear and over-the-top tolerance towards all kinds of sick topics. The media convinced most people to be ashamed to be white, Christian and straight. How strange is that?

Economic and social regimentation

Economic and social regimentation refers to ‘the strict control and organization of society and the economy by a governing authority, often seen in authoritarian regimes. This includes regulating various aspects of life, such as employment, production, and social behavior, to maintain order and promote a specific ideology.’

This definition is describing a socialist form of government normally associated with the political left. Not applicable to the Trump Administration.

The Trump Administration is giving opportunities to the US economy to grow. Protected by tariffs, the US economy is stimulated to produce everything itself. Huge international corporations are invited into the US and the number of jobs already created is immense.

Forcible suppression of opposition

In our quest to apply the definition of fascism to MAGA and Trump, we have already passed our turning point.

It are the socialist left governments in the world, that have worked towards this suppression of opposition in full force. The entire Agenda 2030 is aimed towards this goal. We have entered the Global Governance Agenda in which opposition and critics are not allowed. Have a look at the current situation regarding free speech, anywhere in the world, and you can easily see that Trump is no part of this. In Europe new laws have been made to ban free speech. Platforms are forced to ban critical users.

In the US free speech is making a come-back. The Left is trying to push Trump in the ‘fascist corner’, by saying he is suppressing the opposition by removing illegals and fighting crime. How ridiculous is that? Since when is restoring order and installing common sense a deed of fascism?

Dictatorial control

‘Dictatorial control refers to the absolute power held by a dictator or a small group of leaders in a government, often maintained through repression, censorship, and the suppression of dissent. This form of governance limits political freedoms and individual liberties to ensure the dictator's authority remains unchallenged.’

Again, this definition is more accurate for our World Government Leaders than to Trump or MAGA. Repression and censorship are tools the Left has already used for decades on us. Suppression of dissent is what is happening in Europe, where opponents of government policies are put in jail without proper trial. Think about German Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and the Dutch lawyer Arno van Kessel, or those thousands of British people, being arrested for posts on internet.

Again, it’s the Main Stream Media that accuses Trump to be a dictator. Why? Because he speaks out against their lies and deceit. Because the media feels very threatened by Trump, as he exposes their foul agenda.

What you see happening today is the smearing of a person and a movement, that poses a huge threat for the elite’s plans. Trump is preventing the world government to take over the US. He has withdrawn the US from the Climate Agreements and from the WHO.

With these steps he prevented that the US would be subject to the newest measures, like lock-downs and total control (for medical reasons). Instead he made ‘America First’, which is the absolute killer for the globalist agenda. That agenda needed a weak and divided America. An America that lost its identity, its pride, its common sense.

They almost succeeded. They have one chance left to take back control. That chance is when the US are pulled into a civil war.

To accomplish that, they use all means possible. With the media as their most important tool, they divide the Americans. They create doubt and fear. They try to convince you that the one person who is working to save America, is a dictator and a fascist. They incite violence and their only goal is total chaos.

Please use your common sense. Look at the facts. They have tried everything to stop Trump. They have tried everything to stop MAGA. They don’t even stop with murder. Please see it for what it is: a fear mongering campaign, meant to tear apart the society.

And you, dear MAGA friends, please don’t help the enemy by yelling that Hitler was good, that the holocaust wasn’t real and that the jews are the real problem… What you need to do, is choose your words wisely and do a lot of research. Don’t talk about ‘the jews’, when you mean Khazars or Zionists. Don’t show a one-liner of Hitler’s speeches and say that he was a good guy. First watch ALL his speeches and read his book ‘Mein Kampf’, before you bring a statement like that into the world. Know what you are talking about!

It’s so easy to get divided. But it will cost so much.

This is the time to be vigilant. This is the time to see the bigger picture. This is the time to care. Do not turn violent. Walk away from provocation. Try and see the bigger goal with every action you take.

Your awareness will pay off. It will prevent a civil war. It will prevent a One World Government. It will prevent the enslavement and depopulation of the human race. That’s how important you are! That’s how important it is to awaken everyone around you! Only together we can save the world!

WWG1WGA!

I work non-stop to give you all the information you need to survive this confusing time in human history. You can help me to continue doing so, by becoming a paid subscriber to my platform to support my work! You can also donate via my website www.fallcabal.com/donate

With love, as always, Cyntha