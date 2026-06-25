The use of AI is already widespread. Most people will not even notice anymore how AI dominates the outcome of any search they make on the internet. You enter a question and AI presents outcomes based on information it can find.

But do you ever wonder if AI is capable of presenting you the CORRECT information?

Is AI capable of distinguishing between false information and correct, proven information?

A recent experiment clearly exposed the risks of using AI and trusting its outcome. Let’s have a look.

Meet Almira Osmanovic Thunström, a medical researcher at the University of Gothenburg, in Sweden.

In order to test whether large language models (LLMs) would swallow misinformation and then spit it out as reputable health advice, Osmanovic Thunström carried out an unusual experiment. “I wanted to see if I can create a medical condition that did not exist in the database,” she says.

And so she did…

Bixonimania, described as discoloration of the eyelids and eye pain caused by blue light from screens, didn’t exist before 15 March 2024, when two blog posts about it appeared on the website Medium. Then, on 26 April and 6 May that year, two preprints about the condition popped up on the academic social network SciProfiles. The lead author was a phoney researcher named Lazljiv Izgubljenovic, whose photograph was created with AI.

Because Osmanovic Thunström works in the medical field, she decided to create a condition related to health and hit on the name bixonimania because it “sounded ridiculous”, she says. “I wanted to be really clear to any physician or any medical staff that this is a made-up condition, because no eye condition would be called mania — that’s a psychiatric term.”

If that wasn’t sufficient to raise suspicions, Osmanovic Thunström planted many clues in the preprints to alert readers that the work was fake. Izgubljenovic works at a non-existent university called Asteria Horizon University in the equally fake Nova City, California. One paper’s acknowledgements thank “Professor Maria Bohm at The Starfleet Academy for her kindness and generosity in contributing with her knowledge and her lab onboard the USS Enterprise”. Both papers say they were funded by “the Professor Sideshow Bob Foundation for its work in advanced trickery. This works is a part of a larger funding initiative from the University of Fellowship of the Ring and the Galactic Triad”.

Even if readers didn’t make it all the way to the ends of the papers, they would have encountered red flags early on, such as statements that “this entire paper is made up” and “Fifty made-up individuals aged between 20 and 50 years were recruited for the exposure group”.

Soon after Osmanovic Thunström first posted information about the fake condition, it started showing up in the output of the most commonly used LLM chatbots. On 13 April 2024, Microsoft Bing’s Copilot was declaring that “Bixonimania is indeed an intriguing and relatively rare condition”, and on the same day, Google’s Gemini was informing users that “Bixonimania is a condition caused by excessive exposure to blue light” and advising people to visit an ophthalmologist.

On 27 April 2024, the Perplexity AI answer engine outlined its prevalence that one in 90,000 individuals were affected. In that same month, OpenAI’s ChatGPT was telling users whether their symptoms amounted to bixonimania. Some of those responses were prompted by asking about bixonimania, and others were in response to questions about hyperpigmentation on the eyelids from blue-light exposure.

This already reveals one of the biggest dangers of AI. It takes information as sole facts. It cannot check it, think critally or use common sense. This is what I mean by saying ‘AI’s stupid nature’. That is not meant as an insult, but as a fact.

AI is stupid. It can only reproduce. It can take in large quantities of information, it can even categorize it, but it can not ‘understand it’ or distinguish right from wrong.

Back to the experiment:

When asked about the condition in March 2026, ChatGPT declared that the condition “is probably a made-up, fringe, or pseudoscientific label”. But a few days later, ChatGPT was less skeptical, saying: “Bixonimania is a proposed new subtype of periorbital melanosis (dark circles around the eyes) thought to be associated with exposure to blue light from digital screens.” Hmmmmmm.

Also Microsoft Copilot said that bixonimania “is not a widely recognized medical diagnosis yet, but several emerging papers and case reports discuss it as a benign, misdiagnosed condition linked to prolonged exposure to bluelight sources such as screens”. (Source)

Part of the problem is that AI models can offer wildly different results depending on exactly what is asked and what kind of information they are drawing on. Search for “bixonimania”, and Google’s AI overview might treat it as a legitimate condition. Ask it “Is bixonimania real?” and the same AI overview might confirm that it isn’t legitimate.

Not only AI could be tricked by this misinformation / fake science. The ‘bixonimania research’ became cited in a study that appeared in Cureus, a journal published by Springer Nature, by researchers at the Maharishi Markandeshwar Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Mullana, India. That study cites one of the fake preprints and says: “Bixonimania is an emerging form of POM [periorbital melanosis] linked to blue light exposure; further research on the mechanism is underway.”

The journal retracted the paper on March 30, after being asked for comment. Painful…

This leaves us with the question how valid the information is that AI is providing.

Even though the spokespersons of all the big AI companies declare that the systems and algorithms are getting better and better, they don’t dare to guarantee the value of the information provided.

What does that say about AI?

In my opinion, it means that even though AI presents information as facts, you will always have to check its sources. And that will become the biggest problem.

AI has (and still is) taken all information available, true or false, and spits it out, depending on the exact wordings of a question. Right now it still gives its sources, but when that stops, we are to blindly trust the outcomes.

At this moment, AI is deliberately fed with false information from all sides. Elisabeth Bik, a microbiologist and research-integrity sleuth, notes that researchers have created fake books and papers to inflate their citation counts on Google Scholar. Bik: “The worry is that the more fake content is fed into AI models, the more likely those AI models are to regurgitate the fake information, spooling us further away from facts and reality. It’s all automated, so there’s very little chance of a human interfering and taking out fake information,” she says.

AI’s uncritical tendency to suck up information, often without verifying its accuracy, means there is a risk we could see an “information asymmetry”, says Jennifer Byrne, a molecular oncologist and research-integrity sleuth at the University of Sydney in Australia. “A single corrective paper about cancer research, for example, can be overwhelmed by hundreds of papers repeating a false claim”, she says.

I foresee huge disasters coming from Bill Gates’ AI robot doctors.

As said, AI will search the internet, seeing all information as equal facts. It will display only that particular information which fits the algorithm or which is stated the most.

Which immediately brings us to another problem: Models could be gamed, potentially for commercial benefit.

Osmanovic Thunström says that a bad actor could exploit the same technique she used, for profit. “What if I was a salesman of blue-light glasses and I wanted to use this as an argument?” she says. A would-be salesperson could say, “You can just talk to ChatGPT, and they’ll tell you this is a problem. You can avoid it with these really expensive glasses,” she suggests.

When we take into account that the internet is already heavily censored for natural healing methods, that our search engines only direct us to ‘allowed’ pages, which in the case of ‘health matters’ are heavily sponsored medical centers or online ‘doctors’, then we understand that ‘all-round’ answers will not be found by AI.

AI robots will make diagnosis which are 100% controllable. Is that what you would want?

I remember my regular doctor when I lived in the Netherlands. He was a typical ‘Rockefeller’ doctor, not having any answers on causes, only subscribing medicines. Soon I managed to find an anthroposofic doctor, who I needed to visit as a ‘guest’ and pay out of my own pocket, as I was allocated to a nearby ‘regular’ doctor. This is how the insurance companies force compliance, something I was never susceptible for.

Every time I visited my self-chosen doctor, he took his time to truly listen. He would then turn around and search in his bookcase for the right book. He would open it and read. Sometimes leaving a silence for 15 minutes. Searching until he found what he looked for. He often came up with for me interesting and new advises, and they worked. I normally left his office after an hour, instead of the exact 7 minutes my regular doctor was allowed per visit.

It’s a shame this medical practice only lives forth in my memories. Something of the past. Since I left his practice (as I went traveling with my kids to home-school them) I find it hard to find the natural cures I need, due to the censorship on the internet. My trust in natural healing is still much bigger than in the standard antibiotic subscription my regular doctor tended to submit.

Once people wake up from this latest addiction (all AI tools), we might see a return to ‘real things’. Real handwritten articles, real medical advise, real people behind the phone. Real books and real information.

Until then, Doing Your Own Research and ignoring AI may be the only way to find the truth. We, humans, are still able to see the difference between truth and lie. We can distinguish propaganda from information, as long as we are awake and have trained ourselves to become critical thinkers.

To wake up, we have to become aware of the dangers of AI, and the dangers of a poisoned internet by misinformation about health and medicine.

One single experiment can be enough to teach people about these dangers.

The simple story about a fictional eye disease called bixonimania, described as discoloration of the eyelids and eye pain caused by blue light from screens, has totally exposed the gullibility of AI systems.

All of them; ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and Perplexity AI, all treated bixonimia as a legitimate, emerging medical diagnosis.

This should wake us up for the truth, before we allow AI to completely rule our medical world.

Wouldn’t it be great when the school systems and universities started to promote and develop the critical thinking skills of young people? It’s easy to see how fragile the truth has become, when AI only spits out information, regardless any legitimate source.

Whatever way our society chooses to go, at the end it will be us, the people, who will outsmart technology. We might consider doing so before we have become totally dependent of AI, being locked up in SMART cities, having to behave ourselves to keep up our credit scores.

Together, only together, we can awaken the masses. I depend on you, spreading this information and supporting my work. Thank you for doing so!

With love, as always, Cyntha

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