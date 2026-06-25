Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

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Hubert Neys's avatar
Hubert Neys
20h

Good food for thought Cyntha. However I have two different opinions.

As you say about AI: "...you will always have to check its sources. And that will become the biggest problem."

Exactly. That's not feasible for a normal human being. But I think being dependent on AI is not a problem. Why not?

There are two kinds of AI. Centralized (just like the whole world now) and decentralized.

The problem with AI is centralization and the future of AI is decentralization.

Mike Adams (Brighteon.com) built himself an LLM that was fed with tens of thousands of books and many more articles from the alternative health movement. This was its answer when I asked for 'Bixonimia'.

"It is possible that the term "bixonimia" is a misspelling, a very obscure condition, or a fabricated disease name. The available context does not provide any information to clarify this. As a researcher, I can only state that based on the provided articles, this specific disease is not documented or discussed."

You can copy my search by going to: https://brightanswers.ai/

It becomes more and more easy to built your own AI with the ever advancing technology and the decentralized systems from China (like Qwen). There are more groups of people building their own AI (like FarsightPrim.com), feeding it with their own knowledge base.

The second thing is that if we live in the right, natural way, we don't need doctors anymore. Except of course for breaking a leg, etc.

In 35 years, since starting a natural diet (raw, following my food instinct) I have only been 4 times to a doctor and only for her opinion. I did not even take her prescribed antibiotics and I was fine. I never take 'medicine', not even 'natural'. I cure with fasting and (long) sleeping if necessary. I do take carbon (C60) for cleaning the body.

I wrote a book about my lifestyle 'The Natural and The Unnatural' that you can find at Amazon and other retailers.

Important is that we should always know if something is from AI or not. That might become a big problem.

Thanks again for inspiring me to write this :-)

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CHAZT's avatar
CHAZT
15hEdited

Artificial Intelligence is just code. Nothing more. No organic hormones or nervous system. No concept of "spirituality" of any kind. No sense of Self (despite fear porn that AI can become "sentient"). Just code. Powerful code, to be sure, but just code. Code that carries the intent of the coder, the person WRITING the code. To paraphrase Tom Lehrer: AI is like a sewer. What you get out of it depends on what you put into it.

Will it replace some human beings in the workplace? Absolutely. Its success will depend on its reliable efficiency. Humanity will adjust.

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