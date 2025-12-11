Governments and its police around the world have always officially denied the existence of satanic ritual sexual child abuse, despite dozens or maybe even hundreds of witnesses accounts. The public is not eager to believe it either, as these accounts are too horrific to comprehend. Victims are seen as ‘professional conspiracy theorists’, attention seekers or psychopaths. They are locked up in psychological hospitals or prisons. Never have they been taken seriously, never have they received the professional help they desperately need to deal with their trauma’s.

There are so many accounts of brave men and women who have been fighting to expose this evil truth. None of them has been officially acknowledged. I can’t name all of them, so let me only name two of whom you can find a lot of information online. The Australian Fiona Barnett and the Dutch Joost Knevel.

Please do your own research, and make up your own mind. Both of them are mentioned in our Fall of the Cabal documentaries, so you can watch these as well. About Joost, I made a separate short documentary:

The narratives of victims world wide, all show the same elements. Even though they are horrific beyond imagination, can you imagine them to be true?

The Netherlands is proven to be the center of (online) child abuse by the Internet Watch Foundation. More than 70% of all child sexual abuse content is hosted from the Netherlands. A country too small to even see on this map…

This little meaningless dot on the world map is huge in hosting sexual child abuse. The amount of people that watch this is incredibly high. Every time a network of online child abuse is rounded up, the police finds an audience of millions of people.

I’ve made a presentation about Child Abuse, the networks and the Netherlands (facts only), you will be amazed how huge this is (link embedded in image):

Why do I tell you this? Because the Netherlands is among the countries who are fiercest in denying the existence of Satanic Ritual Abuse of children! World wide Satanic Child Abuse Networks are exposed and dismantled. Let me give you an example:

Last week, in Australia, four men have been arrested over their alleged involvement in an “international satanic child sex abuse material ring,” according to Australian Police, who say they’re still working to identify the victims.

Thousands of videos have been found which depicted child abuse and the torture of children (babies included) while using symbols and rituals linked to Satanism and the occult, as well as the sexual abuse of animals.

The police could not confirm the identities of the children involved or which country the material was created in. They believe the ‘material was not recorded by these men’. The investigations continues.

So far for the official statements. This guy gives some good comments on it:

In Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Belgium, the US, the UK, the Philippines, even in the Netherlands, networks have been found and rolled up. More and more, these networks are labeled ‘satanic’, as the rituals and symbolism can’t be overlooked anymore.

Meanwhile, in the Netherlands and everywhere in the world, victims are waiting for official acknowledgment of these horrific crimes. They are constantly triggered in their pains and fears by every new arrest of another group of people. They feel for the children, who can’t even be identified by the police! These children are in constant mortal danger…

The truth about the children needs to be exposed. It’s time the people start to see what is really going on behind their backs, in their own country and by the people they thought they could trust. How can we stand by any longer and watch the victims being called liars by those who are supposed to help them?

The Dutch Government conducted an ‘investigation’ into the ‘rumors’ of Satanic Ritual abuse. This is its Conclusion:

“From a social science perspective, rumors about organized ritual abuse, for which no evidence can often be found, belong to the genre of stories about an evil Other. These stories serve to define our identity as a society and often arise in times of social upheaval.

Such stories often say more about the fears that exist in society than about the group being accused. By naming an undefined threat, giving it a name and a face, it becomes controllable.

The cultural repertoire of these stories is so widespread that personal suffering can also gain meaning through an association with such stories.”

Stories… The Dutch government calls it ‘nothing more than stories’… How painful and completely disrespectful is that?

Furthermore, the Dutch police showed an absolute incompetence in finding any evidence for satanic ritual abuse. ‘After 18 months of extensive investigation, the police have found no evidence that the accounts of satanic ritual abuse that the radio program Argos reported on between 2018 and 2020 were true.’ source

I understand. Stakes are high. Reputations need to be protected. The public trust needs to be safe guarded. Names, ranks and titles should not be damaged.

The victims of satanic ritual abuse are on their own. Still.

Many have fled their home country, as they don’t feel safe.

Imagine living in a country in which you know your perpetrators are protected and you are called a conspiracy theorist, fantasy or story teller, or plain liar.

Is it possible to create a better world when the old one is not complete exposed and its victims are not recognized? I don’t believe that to be possible.

So even if these truths are not ‘nice to know’, it’s essential to expose them, to recognize them and to talk about them, if we ever want to change this world for the better.

Q often said two things about this:

‘The fate of the children will unite the world’

and

‘Symbolism will be their downfall’.

It’s about time, isn’t it?

