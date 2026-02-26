For years, footage crossed our path about the atrocities happening in the Ukraine. I already told you about the child abductions in this post:

But it’s not only the children who are being hunted in the streets and in their houses. What you see here is Zelensky’s ‘recruitment force’. They literally pick men from the streets and their houses to fight in their endless war, funded by us, the people.

But, corrupt as this country is, once a man is caught, he can buy himself free.

According to Ukrainian National Guard soldier Vladislav Stotsky, the price list for buying oneself free is the following:

- One can pay 500 euros at the moment of capture by the recruiters

- It will be 1000 euros once you are already in the van

- When the paperwork starts, you’ll have to pay 10,000 euros

- For 15,000 euros you can still walk out of the office, instead of heading to the trenches.

This will repeat itself when a man is caught again, until there is nothing more to gain from this guy. He then will be doomed to fight this war and die.

After all these years of war, you can imagine that not many people will have the money to buy themselves free. In that case the difference between life and death, depends on how fast you can run and how quick you can evade bullets. These army recruiters, or man-hunters, shoot to kill:

This is the daily reality in a country that is forced to maintain a war. A war that is not theirs, but must continue to fulfill the purpose of its financiers. A war as a cover-up for severe crimes against humanity. General Flynn summarizes those crimes:

Human trafficking, child trafficking, narcotics trafficking, weapons trafficking, illegal biolabs, money laundering and enrichment of the criminal elite…. The list is endless. Those who benefit from this war, show themselves in pushing it further and further. Please read this post, to understand it even better:

Why is former UK PM Boris Johnson in the Ukraine, pleading for UK soldiers ‘on the ground’ to “flip a switch” in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s head? Does this mean; to push Russia over the edge into a full-on war?

What about the UK threat of retreating from the nuclear weapon treaty, in collaboration with France and Germany?

The West, our leaders, don’t want peace. They need this war to continue to diverse the attention from their crimes. They need Russia to be the enemy, so they provoke it more and more. They don’t care about the hell they create in Europe. They don’t care about the people in the Ukraine, nor for their own civilians. They don’t care about sending our youth into the trenches, while they allow illegal migrants to take their place in society.

And the sad part is…

They do all of this with our money.

They are our representatives and there is nothing we can do about it. We have no rights to call for a referendum, we can protest only in designated areas, far away from their offices, we hardly have a voice anymore. We are arrested for ‘misinformation’ and hate speech when we speak out against their rules. Internet and platforms are censored. Europe is on the brink of total collapse.

If nothing happens, soon all of Europe will look like this:

The daily reality of the Ukraine:

Europe needs help. The Ukraine needs help.

Not in the form of more war and more violence. Not in the form of more taxes. But in the form of common sense. Of peace. Of building up and creating a better world.

Everyone in Europe is (being made) afraid of war. But we are the ones financing it and fighting in it. There must be a way to wake up and prevent this from going any further, isn’t there?

I do not call for violence. I never did and will never do. I search for a peaceful solution, one that can prevent all this bloodshed. I long for a better world, but am faced with projections of war and destruction.

I know you only want to hear the good news. But how can we celebrate the liberation of Europe when we didn’t understand the danger it was in?

I have a lot of faith in Trump’s Board of Peace. I have faith in the peace negotiations for the Ukraine, led by the US. But I also see the European side and their wish to continue the war.

We are in the final stages of an era. Never before did people wake up to the truth so massively. Never before in history has there been a world wide exposure of evil. We have chosen to live in the most exciting time in history and of course we are faced with scary situations. Like in any good book or movie, you will not know if all will end well until the very last moments.

It’s like Trump said yesterday in the State of the Union: “Democrats are destroying our country, but we stopped them just in the nick of time...”

Europe has it’s own cabal. By now it’s obvious who they are and what their plans are. And it’s also obvious that Trump is leading the game.

But that still doesn’t mean that we can close our eyes for reality and wait until everything is over. As I said: how can we celebrate our victory, when we didn’t realize how close we were to losing everything…

Enjoy Muse with LIBERATION. This is music that empowers.

With love, as always, Cyntha