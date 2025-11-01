In the battle of the Fall of the Cabal, this has been an interesting week. Apart from Trumps trip to the East and his major winnings, something very important happened in the US.

As you know, Bill Gates is one of the leading and public cabal figures, setting out their agenda for humanity. This un-elected ‘philanthropist’ acts like he is the President of the US for decades now. And because of his money (and more…), the world is treating him as such. Can you image someone laying out the agenda for the world and the entire world following that agenda, just like that?

The Cabal is working through a lot of puppets, carefully placed throughout the entire society. Most of them work behind the scenes, only some of them are visible. Their power is unprecedented and they seem untouchable. Think about Henry Kissinger, George Soros, Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates.

The good news is that Trump is openly fighting their empires. He does that through exposure in combination with stopping the flows of money, like the termination of USAID. A brilliant and strategic move.

The millions or even billions of dollars that flew directly from the pockets of the taxpayer, straight into the hands of the cabal have now dried up. The cabal had to respond to that. They had to find a way to keep control with a substantial lesser amount of money.

This week, Bill Gates showed his hand of cards. He had to give in on one part, to make the other part stronger. Trump pointed this out to the world, by announcing his victory on the part the cabal had to let go. Let me explain the situation for you.

Trump posted this unsuspected victory:

Of course the media is silent about this. As the spokes channel for the cabal, they have completely followed the climate change narrative. Making a 180 degree turn, would reveal them as the liars they are. This will take some time.

The only way to know what happened is to look at the source. Bill Gates wrote a lengthy memo and I dove into it for you. Fortunately I have been trained to read his messages and listen to his talks by the hundreds of hours of research I put into our ‘Gates episodes’ for the Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal. I have learned to ‘read between the lines’, see what he says and what he doesn’t say. Know when he is just using a lot of words, and when things are getting interesting. There is always a smokescreen under which they bluntly show you the truth.

What happened, that is so important, that it can be the turning point in our current war?

Well, our dear ‘friend’ Bill Gates did it again! Just ahead of the COP30 (November 10-21 in Belem, Brazil), he dropped a huge ‘climate bomb’. While all countries are due to present updated national climate commitments and assess progress on renewable energy targets agreed at previous summits, Gates suddenly proposes to go for a new direction.

‘Climate change is not going to wipe out humanity’, Gates argued, ‘and past efforts that strive for achieving zero carbon emissions have made real progress’. Gates continues that ‘past investments fighting climate change have been misplaced, and too much good money has been put into expensive and questionable efforts.’

This is what the media could make of it:

Bill Gates Rejects ‘Doomsday’ View of Climate Change in Memo

Bill Gates makes a stunning claim about climate change

Bill Gates calls for climate fight to shift focus from curbing emissions to reducing human suffering

Bill Gates shifts tone on climate, criticizes “doomsday view”

Bill Gates Says Climate Change ‘Will Not Lead to Humanity’s Demise’

In a memo, the Microsoft co-founder warned against climate alarmism and appears to have shifted some of his views about climate change.

Say what?????

Gates warns against climate alarmism??? Isn’t that exactly what he put onto this world?? Wasn’t he the one, proposing all the climate measures and making it almost impossible for our farmers to survive???

The climate change community is speechless. They seem without steering and are searching for words. Gates knows this and anticipated: “I know that some climate advocates will disagree with me, call me a hypocrite because of my own carbon footprint (which I fully offset with legitimate carbon credits), or see this as a sneaky way of arguing that we shouldn’t take climate change seriously.”

The first reactions from his home base show us the shock they are dealing with:

“He’s got this all backwards.”

"Gates is missing the broader point.”

"The memo is pointless, vague, unhelpful and confusing.”

Before we draw any conclusions, what does Gates really say in his memo?

Gates: “There’s a doomsday view of climate change that goes like this:

- In a few decades, cataclysmic climate change will decimate civilization. The evidence is all around us—just look at all the heat waves and storms caused by rising global temperatures. Nothing matters more than limiting the rise in temperature.-

Fortunately for all of us, this view is wrong.”

Well, that’s a very clear message! With these words he completely distances himself from the entire climate change cult, he helped create himself… What is going on?

“Sometimes the world acts as if any effort to fight climate change is as worthwhile as any other. As a result, less-effective projects are diverting money and attention from efforts that will have more impact on the human condition: namely, making it affordable to eliminate all greenhouse gas emissions and reducing extreme poverty with improvements in agriculture and health.”

So suddenly it’s not wise anymore to spend so much money on climate change efforts… What can be the reason?

“COP30 is taking place at a time when it’s especially important to get the most value out of every dollar spent on helping the poorest. The pool of money available to help them—which was already less than 1 percent of rich countries’ budgets at its highest level—is shrinking as rich countries cut their aid budgets and low-income countries are burdened by debt. Even proven efforts like providing lifesaving vaccines for all the world’s children are not being fully funded. Gavi (the vaccine-buying fund) will have 25 percent less money for the next five years compared to the past five years. We have to think rigorously and numerically about how to put the time and money we do have to the best use.”

There we are! Gavi is running short of money. Its goal is to vaccinate every human being on this earth and therefor it needs a lot of money. Normally this money came from USAID, but now that money flow is stopped and with that the possibility to reach its goal.

We can already see the reason for Gates’ shift in focus. Gates wants the world to spend more on vaccines and technological innovations. These have always been his focus points, as they lead very quick to the real goals of our elite: depopulation.

Gates starts his debate with explaining that the Paris Agreement goal of maximum temperature rise of 1.5°C will not be met, due to the risen demand for electricity.

He blames this on countries getting wealthier, but he ‘forgets’ that people around the world have been forced to replace their use of gas and oil by electricity. Wasn’t it the plan to make electric cars mandatory? And the mandatory replacement of gas heaters by electric heat pumps? The people complied again and are now blamed for a higher electricity use. Maybe we need more and higher electricity taxes worldwide?

The solution, according to Gates? More innovation, more technology, more AI. (Didn’t AI already consume more energy than people will ever need???) Innovation via his ‘Breakthrough Energy Companies’ will lead to ‘a zero-emission economy’. “To decarbonize the other sectors, we’ll have to electrify a lot of things that currently use fossil fuels.”

Gates: “In the past century, direct deaths from natural disasters, such as drowning during a flood, have fallen 90 percent to between 40,000 and 50,000 people a year, thanks mostly to better warning systems and more-resilient buildings.”

So, according to Gates, we can better focus on giving people more vaccinations, as they will survive the natural disasters by now… “And vaccines become even more important in a warming world because children who aren’t dying of measles or whooping cough will be more likely to survive when a heat wave hits or a drought threatens the local food supply.”

Really??? Please read that again to understand the pure idiocy of this reasoning.

Almost at the end of the memo, Gates sums up the measures that need to be taken. The first is to drive the Green Premium to zero. ‘The Green Premium refers to the additional cost associated with choosing environmentally friendly products or technologies over traditional options that emit more greenhouse gases. This premium reflects the higher expenses involved in producing sustainable goods and is a key factor in the transition to a low-carbon economy.’

Doesn’t this mean that governments are called to favor more expensive products, because of their ‘sustainability’? And isn’t sustainability only focused on the ‘low-carbon use’? Do you understand what this means? This means that they use a fictitious measure to steer the economy in the direction they desire. It has nothing to do with ‘healthy’ or good for nature, like bio-organic.

Gates’ second and last advise is (of course) about vaccines: “Vaccines are the undisputed champion of lives saved per dollar spent. Since 2000, Gavi has spent $22 billion to immunize children in poor countries, preventing 19 million deaths. That means Gavi can save a life for a little more than $1,000. Other estimates find that vaccines cost less than $5,000 per life saved. And vaccines become even more important in a warming world because children who aren’t dying of measles or whooping cough will be more likely to survive when a heat wave hits or a drought threatens the local food supply.”

When we look at the facts, Gates is not really suggesting a change in world policy. He wants the world to invest more in HIS strategies. Forcing farmers to use more fertilizers, more vaccines for their life stock to prevent the emission of methane and change the way rice is cultivated. As usual, Gates sees solutions in adapting every aspect of our lives, using AI and technology.

Again, We, the People, should change, adopt to his strategies, and all will be well.



Gates uses the following image to show what poverty looks like:

‘Climate actions need to prioritize improving life for people in low-income countries.’

When I look at this picture, I don’t feel the need to change anything and I guess this lady doesn’t need any interference from Gates at all!

As we are used from Gates, he doesn’t want people to rely on their common sense or ancient knowledge of farming. He wants people all over the world to use his seeds, his fertilizers and his apps to live a completely dependent life in the name of progress.

“Mobile phones are already making a dramatic difference. Farmers use their phones to get advice on what to plant, when to plant, and when to fertilize that’s tailored by artificial intelligence to account for their soil, weather, and other local conditions.”

As always, Gates uses words and body language that make him look so friendly and concerned. But the hard reality is that the farmers he is talking about, are all having troubles because of the measures Gates put on them. Not directly of course, but imposed on them through their governments. This way Gates forced a lot of them out of business, making it possible for him to buy their land and become the owner of 275,000 acres of farming land in 19 states. With that in mind, please listen to his ‘concerned words’ and understand what is really going on…

