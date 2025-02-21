This is the platform of the Fall of the Cabal.

My name is Cyntha Koeter. I started my new life as researcher and making documentaries together with Janet Ossebaard, in the Spring of 2019. We analyzed the Q posts, studied the Qmap and discovered more about US politics than we would have ever learned by following the Main Stream Media.

When Janet started making the first series of the Fall of the Cabal, I did my research on the Agenda’s 21 and 2030. I discovered the Depopulation Agenda, which formed the basis of the Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal, a 28-part documentary series, available for free on this platform.

After Janet’s passing, I started The Conclusion to the Fall of the Cabal. This series reveals the Cabal in it’s present form, leading to an ever deeper understanding.

My work is far from done. I will continue share my research and documentaries with the world for free. Your support is of immense value to me, as it makes it all possible. So if you can, please join the paid subscribers! Every month I’ll give you special features and gifts as a huge ‘Thank you’ for your support.

With love, as always, Cyntha