Exclusive Articles

This Sunday, the pre-view of the Fall of the Cabal for youth/teens, part 1! Fall of the Cabal Official · Aug 21 After months of diving into Occultism and satanism, I was so sick of it, that I needed a break. My script for part 5 of the Conclusion is almost done, but I still miss a vital piece. I couldn’t bring myself to do more research, so I decided to let it marinate for a while and focus on something else that I wanted to do for a long time. Read full story

Getting to know Q Fall of the Cabal Official · Jul 28 I know this topic will immediately trigger something in some people. Even though I acknowledge that, I still believe it’s more important to bring this information into the world. If you don’t like a topic, you can easily decide not to read it, right? Read full story

The unnoticed dictatorship... Fall of the Cabal Official · Jun 24 In the beginning of June, 2025, a group of people was arrested in the Netherlands. Spread out over the country, eight people were detained in a way appropriate for terrorists. SWAT-teams, special investigative units and detectives were deployed for these arrests. Small villages were shocked to see these massive police forces, coming for elderly people, in their 50’s and 60’s, who generally led a peaceful life, a bit isolated and distant from society. They were said to be quiet and friendly people, always willing to help out when needed. Read full story

The Making Of... The Fall of the Cabal (Part 1) Fall of the Cabal Official · Jun 21 I have never spoken about the background of the Fall of the Cabal yet. With the passing of Janet, it even became a bigger obstacle for me to do so. But now I feel it’s time to let you in. To give you a little peek into our lives. I will make this a series of posts, also to encourage you to watch the episodes again. This first post will be about the first series: the Original Fall of the Cabal, The End of the World As We Know It, by Janet Ossebaard. Read full story

How to create a new world out of Chaos Fall of the Cabal Official · Jun 15 Humans are interesting and bizarre beings. For most of my life I felt like an outsider, not able to understand the human being. Now I understand that most of human behavior and thoughts sprout out of fear. Fear resulting from unresolved issues, which can be childhood traumas. Not being seen, not being heard, neglected, abused. When these problems are not solved, they remain as emotional triggers in ones life, ready to launch the emotional load at any time. You can compare it with a volcano. It can burst out any time, but also sleep for decades. The tension is there and a burst will give some temporary relief. Read full story

What the future will bring... Fall of the Cabal Official · Jun 9 Not too long ago I showed you a glimpse of the future the elite has in mind for us. For long now, people performing ‘easy’ jobs have already been replaced by robots. Almost the entire distribution industry has been taken over by robots. As well as most production and assembly lines. Did you ever wonder what happened to all these people who lost their jobs, because of these ‘efficiency improvements’? Read full story

The editing of Part 4 to the Conclusion has started! Fall of the Cabal Official · Jun 6 After a lot of extra research, reading thousands of pages of occult writings, the script of part 4 to the Conclusion of the Fall of the Cabal was finished a few weeks ago. To be able to fit it into one episode, the script has a maximum of seven pages. The hard part is to delete lots of research or just making one sentence of some huge discovery. I always hope people will watch an episode multiple times, as there is so much information in it. Each episode could fill a book, would I want to elaborate on the various topics. Read full story

The longing to belong Fall of the Cabal Official · May 28 Someone dear to me wrote me an email this week. Even though we never met, I take her words very serious. She is someone who stays silent, until she really thinks it’s necessary to speak up. So if she reaches out, I listen and let it sink in. Read full story

My gift to you for this month... Fall of the Cabal Official · Apr 2 My deepest motivation, that keeps me going every day, is the fate of the children. As long as children are stolen, abused, mutilated or neglected, I will fight for them. My goal is to create a world that is safe for all children. A good place to grow up in. A place where they can discover their passions and are free to live it! Read full story

Free content: I'm living my dream... Fall of the Cabal Official · Mar 23 As a teenager I had a dream. I wanted to become a cultural anthropologist. I wanted to study native populations, especially in Middle and South America. I wanted to understand religion and see it’s true influence on people’s lives. I wanted to study the Bible, Koran, Torah and Upanishads, and tell the world about their similarities. Tell them wars are u… Read full story

A small preview behind the scenes... Fall of the Cabal Official · Mar 17 Last week I did the voice-over of part 3 of the Conclusion, about the 3rd nail of power: religion. It took me four hours of non-stop recording. Every paragraph at least 3 times… My voice still needs a lot of honey to recover from this exercise :) Read full story





