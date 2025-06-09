Exclusive Articles

This page contains all articles, especially made for my paid supporters as a huge THANK YOU for your support.
All articles with a paywall are collected here, so any new paid member can easily access them. Also the links to the open chats stay available, so you can always read them, whenever you like.
Enjoy!
With love, as always, Cyntha
This Sunday, the pre-view of the Fall of the Cabal for youth/teens, part 1!
After months of diving into Occultism and satanism, I was so sick of it, that I needed a break. My script for part 5 of the Conclusion is almost done, but I still miss a vital piece. I couldn’t bring myself to do more research, so I decided to let it marinate for a while and focus on something else that I wanted to do for a long time.
How to survive the transformation & unique August gift
The Fall of the Cabal, it’s Sequel and it’s Conclusion, 42 episodes for you to watch and share freely. Since 2019 Janet & I worked full time, mostly in the quiet hours of the night, to inform you about the unseen reality of this world.
Getting to know Q
I know this topic will immediately trigger something in some people. Even though I acknowledge that, I still believe it’s more important to bring this information into the world. If you don’t like a topic, you can easily decide not to read it, right?
The unnoticed dictatorship...
In the beginning of June, 2025, a group of people was arrested in the Netherlands. Spread out over the country, eight people were detained in a way appropriate for terrorists. SWAT-teams, special investigative units and detectives were deployed for these arrests. Small villages were shocked to see these massive police forces, coming for elderly people, in their 50’s and 60’s, who generally led a peaceful life, a bit isolated and distant from society. They were said to be quiet and friendly people, always willing to help out when needed.
The Making Of... The Fall of the Cabal (Part 1)
I have never spoken about the background of the Fall of the Cabal yet. With the passing of Janet, it even became a bigger obstacle for me to do so. But now I feel it’s time to let you in. To give you a little peek into our lives. I will make this a series of posts, also to encourage you to watch the episodes again. This first post will be about the first series: the Original Fall of the Cabal, The End of the World As We Know It, by Janet Ossebaard.
How to create a new world out of Chaos
Humans are interesting and bizarre beings. For most of my life I felt like an outsider, not able to understand the human being. Now I understand that most of human behavior and thoughts sprout out of fear. Fear resulting from unresolved issues, which can be childhood traumas. Not being seen, not being heard, neglected, abused. When these problems are not solved, they remain as emotional triggers in ones life, ready to launch the emotional load at any time. You can compare it with a volcano. It can burst out any time, but also sleep for decades. The tension is there and a burst will give some temporary relief.
What the future will bring...
Not too long ago I showed you a glimpse of the future the elite has in mind for us. For long now, people performing ‘easy’ jobs have already been replaced by robots. Almost the entire distribution industry has been taken over by robots. As well as most production and assembly lines. Did you ever wonder what happened to all these people who lost their jobs, because of these ‘efficiency improvements’?
The editing of Part 4 to the Conclusion has started!
After a lot of extra research, reading thousands of pages of occult writings, the script of part 4 to the Conclusion of the Fall of the Cabal was finished a few weeks ago. To be able to fit it into one episode, the script has a maximum of seven pages. The hard part is to delete lots of research or just making one sentence of some huge discovery. I always hope people will watch an episode multiple times, as there is so much information in it. Each episode could fill a book, would I want to elaborate on the various topics.
The longing to belong
Someone dear to me wrote me an email this week. Even though we never met, I take her words very serious. She is someone who stays silent, until she really thinks it’s necessary to speak up. So if she reaches out, I listen and let it sink in.
My gift to you for this month...
My deepest motivation, that keeps me going every day, is the fate of the children. As long as children are stolen, abused, mutilated or neglected, I will fight for them. My goal is to create a world that is safe for all children. A good place to grow up in. A place where they can discover their passions and are free to live it!
Free content: I'm living my dream...
As a teenager I had a dream. I wanted to become a cultural anthropologist. I wanted to study native populations, especially in Middle and South America. I wanted to understand religion and see it’s true influence on people’s lives. I wanted to study the Bible, Koran, Torah and Upanishads, and tell the world about their similarities. Tell them wars are u…
A small preview behind the scenes...
Last week I did the voice-over of part 3 of the Conclusion, about the 3rd nail of power: religion. It took me four hours of non-stop recording. Every paragraph at least 3 times… My voice still needs a lot of honey to recover from this exercise :)
I'm living my dream...
As a teenager I had a dream. I wanted to become a cultural anthropologist. I wanted to study native populations, especially in Middle and South America. I wanted to understand religion and see it’s true influence on people’s lives. I wanted to study the Bible, Koran, Torah and Upanishads, and tell the world about their similarities. Tell them wars
Times we live in...
When looking at the current events and what we’ve learned from the past, from the Q posts and the Trump-strategies, there seems to be only one conclusion we can draw: