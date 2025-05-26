Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter

Home
Notes
The Fall of the Cabal
The Sequel
The Conclusion
FC for Youth
Exclusive Articles
Archive
About

The Fall of the Cabal

The Original 10 part series of the Fall of the Cabal, made by Janet Ossebaard. Feel free to share every episode to awaken as many people as possible to the truth.

With love, as always, Cyntha

Part 1: Things that make you go hmmmm

Fall of the Cabal Official
·
May 26
Part 1: Things that make you go hmmmm

Beginning the search for the Truth, left & right in politics, Wikileaks, the inauguration of Donald J. Trump, and the birth of the Q-phenomenon...

Read full story

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Part 2: DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE

Fall of the Cabal Official
·
May 26
Part 2: DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE

About the Q-phenomenon, the battle for world dominance, shadow governments, the 1%, the power of the banks, the Rothschilds, the Rockefellers, and George Soros…

Read full story

Part 3: THE ALIEN INVASION

Fall of the Cabal Official
·
May 26
Part 3: THE ALIEN INVASION

About the migrant caravan, George Soros, NAMBLA, Antifa, Black Lives Matter, the destabilization of the world, the importance of “United we stand, divided we fall”. About the role of President Trump, his achievements, Fake News, human trafficking, the wall, and child trafficking for the elite…

Read full story

Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE

Fall of the Cabal Official
·
May 26
Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE

About child trafficking, paedophile logos used by child protection agencies, adoption agencies, in Disney cartoons & movies, in Hollywood, in business and in politics. About Haiti as child trafficking island, the role of the Clintons and Trudeau…

Read full story

Part 5: CHILDREN, ART & PIZZA

Fall of the Cabal Official
·
May 26
Part 5: CHILDREN, ART & PIZZA

About the sexualization of children and the normalization of paedophilia, child seks trafficking for the elite. About Pizza Restaurant Comet Ping Pong and its owner James Alefantis, his background and familyline (Rothchild), his close friendship with the Obamas, the Clintons, David Brock, John and Tony Podesta. The artwork they buy and exhibit portrayi…

Read full story

Part 6: MAJOR MEDIA MANIPULATION

Fall of the Cabal Official
·
May 26
Part 6: MAJOR MEDIA MANIPULATION

About the torture swimming pool of Gloria Vanderbilt, her son CNN-reporter Anderson Cooper. About fake news, media manipulation & propaganda, the CIA, Project Mockingbird, whistle blower Udo Ulfkotte, the illusion of choice in media land, major sponsors of Hillary Clinton & the Democratic Party. About the dangers of censorship, Media Matters for America…

Read full story

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Part 7: WITCHES & WARLOCKS

Fall of the Cabal Official
·
May 26
Part 7: WITCHES & WARLOCKS

About Marina Abramovic, Spirit Cooking, the Brazilian healer John of God, 8 cases of alleged suicides by hanging from a doorknob (Dolores Zorreguieta, L’Wren Scott, Chris Cornell, Chester Bennington, Tim Bergling (Avicii), Annabelle Neilson, Aaron Swartz, Kate Spade, Anthony Bourdain), the wrath of Hillary Clinton. About worshipping the devil, normalizi…

Read full story

Part 8: BEYOND KINGS & QUEENS

Fall of the Cabal Official
·
May 26
Part 8: BEYOND KINGS & QUEENS

About the hunting parties of the European royal families & the elite, Pizzagate, Adrenochrome, survivor accounts, the English royal family, their connection with Jeffrey Epstein, the naked boy trying to escape from Buckinham Palace, the ITCCS, Kevin Annett, 50,000 murdered Canadian children, the evidence, the sacrifice of children throughout the ages, t…

Read full story

Part 9: THE DAWN OF A NEW WORLD

Fall of the Cabal Official
·
May 26
Part 9: THE DAWN OF A NEW WORLD

About the Q-phenomenon, the Q-Anons, the Yellow Vests, the uprise & revolution of the people, the help of Q, the identity of Q and the Truth Movement. About the hints and clues by president Trump, NXIVM, the Bronfman sisters, the Dalai Lama, Frank Giustra. About red-pilling the people, draining the swamp, Hillary Clinton’s e-mail server(s), the mysterio…

Read full story

Part 10: THE RETURN OF THE KING

Fall of the Cabal Official
·
May 26
Part 10: THE RETURN OF THE KING

About president Trump’s spelling errors (Covfefe, Hamberders, Smocking Gun), his hints and clues, his direct communications with the people. About a future spokesman for the US, about John F. Kennedy senior & junior, their deaths. About the clues junior left behind, the Tiffany Blue Boxes, George Magazine, Survival Guide to the Future, Vincent Fusca, Ni…

Read full story

Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Thanks for reading Fall of the Cabal - Cyntha Koeter! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

© 2025 Fall of the Cabal Official
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture