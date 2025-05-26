Watch all 28 parts of the Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal. Made by Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter. Please feel free to share these episodes to awaken as many people as possible to the truth.

With love, as always, Cyntha

Part 1, The Birth of the Cabal Fall of the Cabal Official · May 26 We’re taking you back into history, all the way to the origins of the Cabal. Let’s start in Sumer (modern-day Iraq), where the oldest civilization on earth started. By following two major migrations (to the West and to the North), we’ll meet the Khazars and the Ashkenazi, and we’ll discover the roots of the Rothschild family. This episode takes you to t… Read full story

Part 2, The Ideology of War Fall of the Cabal Official · May 26 Meet 18th century Adam Weishaupt and Amschel Rothschild, the founders of the Order of the Illuminati in southern Germany. Let ancient documents show you the true ideology of the Cabal, their infiltration of Masonic Lodges, and their Secret Alliances. Their taste for Revenge… taking shape as the French Revolution, the Napoleonic Wars and WW1 (and many mo… Read full story

Part 3, World Wide Wrath Fall of the Cabal Official · May 26 The Khazarian Cabal wanted Revenge on Russia, the country that had expelled them. The Russian Revolution was their ultimate wrath: revenge in the Jesuit way… Every leader of every war was a Jesuit puppet, groomed and pushed forward by the Elite. Not just Napoleon, not just Lenin, but also Hitler, ‘leader’ of WW2. Who was he, really? And what happened be… Read full story

Part 5, The Cabal's Evil Engine: the UN Fall of the Cabal Official · May 26 From the Georgia Guidestones – summarizing the Protocols of Zion in stone! – to the main engine of the Cabal: the United Nations. Set up at the very end of WW2 with one goal alone: to create a One World Government in order to usurp and suppress. Their Blue Helmets and ‘Peace Corps’ leave trails of abuse and destruction. Surrounded by scandals, yet untou… Read full story

Part 6, Population Control at its Worst Fall of the Cabal Official · May 26 Meet Henry Kissinger, the man who adapted the ancient Protocols of Zion to the 20th and 21st centuries and who advised US presidents and governments on how to steal precious minerals and fossil fuels from the African Continent and how to roll out and execute Population Control. Let’s have a closer look at the UN and their financial support of China’s on… Read full story

Part 7, Philanthropy or Money Laundering? Fall of the Cabal Official · May 26 In this episode, we’ll dive into some of the (over 5,500!) NGOs that have been set up solely to execute the UN’s evil goals. These so-called philanthropic institutions are tax-exempt. They do not need to disclose their donors. They move millions (even billions!) of dollars around, from mother to sister company, to yet another subsidiary, without any leg… Read full story

Part 8, The Gates Foundation - Vaccination Scandals Fall of the Cabal Official · May 26 Meet the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation: one of the most influential NGOs of the 21st century. On the outside a benign philanthropic foundation… but on the inside one of the darkest Cabal tools imaginable. We’ll expose their complicity in vaccination experiments on innocent people across the world. We’ll show you the devastating results: children cripp… Read full story

Part 9, The Gates Foundation -Genetic Modification of Life Fall of the Cabal Official · May 26 Bill Gates’ super fetish for GMOs is further revealed in this episode. From super-chickens to kill-switch mosquitoes. Released on the population of Less Developed Countries, they caused havoc... as always when Gates presents a new idea. Big Pharma companies like Hendrix Genetics and Oxitec, plus the University of Wageningen (NL) and the US Army Medical … Read full story

Part 11, The Gates Foundation - Exploit and Destruct Fall of the Cabal Official · May 26 Bill Gates and his foundation invest in some of the most criticized companies in the world for involvement in human rights abuses, labour abuses, environmental abuses, tax avoidance, and the amount of carbon held in their reserves. Everything he does goes against his own preaches about sustainability and the human carbon footprint. GAVI, the WHO, UNICEF… Read full story

Part 14, Depopulation - The First 4 of 10 Extinction Tools Fall of the Cabal Official · May 26 The New World Order’s main focus is complete world dominance. Population control, better known as Depopulation, is the UN’s tool to annihilate the majority of the masses, so that no more than 500 million people are left on the face of the earth. A neat number, easy to control, dominate and subjugate. How are we, the people, being attacked in the name of… Read full story

Part 16, Depopulation - Extinction Tools Numbers 8-9 Fall of the Cabal Official · May 26 Extinction tool number 8 on our list: Chemtrails. After years of denial and ridicule, finally admitted to exist by our governments. Heavy metals are raining down on us, our bodies store them in our brains where they cause havoc. Number 9 on our list: Electrosmog. Every day we are bombarded with the invisible electromagnetic radiation from the use of wir… Read full story

Part 17, Depopulation - Extinction Tool Number 10, Vaccination Fall of the Cabal Official · May 26 Last but not least: Extinction tool number 10 on our list: Vaccinations. One of our most chilling episodes about the dangers of vaccinations. Not based on theories or beliefs, but on rock hard scientific facts. We promise you, once you’ve seen this episode, once you know what ingredients are in those shots, you’ll never take another jab in your life! Th… Read full story

Part 18, Covid-19: The Greatest Lie Ever Told Fall of the Cabal Official · May 26 Covid-19 and 5G: the ultimate Cabal weapons of mass destruction. However, did you know that the SARS-CoV2 virus has never been isolated and thus never proven to exist? According to the scientific facts, Covid-19 is just another flu. So how come the entire world shut down? What was so different this time, compared with other flu seasons? It sure weren’t … Read full story

Part 19, Covid-19: The Midazolam Murders Fall of the Cabal Official · May 26 The Covid Scam started with social distancing and face masks. Based on scientific fraud, people were led to believe the horrific predictions of incompetent advisors to the government. Millions of people were to die if we didn’t obey! And so… the people obeyed. Families were torn apart, societies were split. Everything that gave joy – singing, dancing, h… Read full story

Part 20, Covid-19: One Big Behavioural Experiment Fall of the Cabal Official · May 27 Our political leaders stated it in front of the cameras: the lock-downs, face masks, social distancing, compulsive hand washing, even the police fines… it was all just a behavioural experiment. They said it, but no one seemed to hear. Fear had taken over people’s minds, and so, logical thinking was no longer an option. The majority of the people the Cab… Read full story

Part 21, Covid-19: The Untold Truth about Nose Swabs Fall of the Cabal Official · May 27 In this episode we show you the great dangers of the Nose Swab that transmit carcinogenic ethylene oxide, nano-particles called Morgellons, and DARPA Hydrogel containing nano-bots called Theragrippers that – in all probability – contain the ‘vaccine’. The fibre nose swabs cause havoc inside your head, where they may damage facial and olfactory nerves. W… Read full story

PART 22, Covid-19: Money & Murder in Hospitals Fall of the Cabal Official · May 27 Welcome to one of our most shocking episodes, in which we show you evidence of the deliberate euthanisation of healthy people in hospitals across the world. The motive? Money… huge amounts of ‘Covid incentives’. The murder weapon? A combination of the nose swab, too many PCR cycles and thus false positives, the improper use of ventilators, and an overdo… Read full story

Part 24, Covid-19: Mandatory Vaccinations? Time for Action! Fall of the Cabal Official · May 27 What can you do to beat the 1%? Enjoy this proactive episode in which we show you the true effect of mass demonstrations, signed petitions, and setting up groups of warriors who are not afraid to write or call those who do not serve the best interest of the 99%. The outcome of the above mentioned methods of action may surprise you! Furthermore, we show … Read full story

Part 25, Covid-19 - Torture Program Fall of the Cabal Official · May 27 Covid-19 was not a killer virus. The MSM was the real virus. When the CDC, NHS, and other ‘health care’ organisations did a recount of the amount of deaths truly connected to Covid-19, it turned out to be nothing more than a mild flue. How did the authorities brainwash the people into believing their lies? By means of an effective torture program, as co… Read full story

Part 26, Covid-19: Genocide Wrapped Up Fall of the Cabal Official · May 27 The Cabal’s torture strategy had worked brilliantly. People had become lethargic and simply failed to notice the insane amount of cases of thrombosis, pulmonary embolisms, strokes, serious heart problems, and miscarriages. People dropped dead live on TV, but all that was taken in was the ever repeating slogan: “The Covid vaccines are safe and effective…… Read full story